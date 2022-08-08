Read full article on original website
After an alligator attacked a Florida firefighter and veteran as he swam in a lake, his friend has since revealed the gruesome details of his injuries. Before the tragic incident, 34-year-old Juan Carlos La Verde was preparing for an athletic competition when the reptile brutally gored him in Lake Thonotosa on Aug. 3. Afterward, the US Air Force veteran was left with severe injuries to his head and face. Doctors also had to perform a six-hour-long surgery to repair his skull and jaw.
