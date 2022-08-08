ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Philip Morris?

Philip Morris Intl's (NYSE:PM) short percent of float has risen 23.4% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.92 million shares sold short, which is 0.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings

IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $275M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $275,024,292 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x6eb6052e8f14fdc19d0a5d697b26d2ffb88345c6. $275 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x6a2c3c4c7169d69a67ae2251c7d765ac79a4967e. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Price Action#Fintech Companies#Linus Realestate#Fis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Paypal Holdings Inc Pypl#Block Inc Sq#Q2#Elliott Management#Gpv
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toast

Toast TOST has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 9 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Toast has an average price target of $23.72 with a high of $29.00 and a low of $18.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

NextPlat NXPL stock rose 5.4% to $3.29 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million. NextPlay Technologies NXTP stock rose 5.11% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million. Audacy AUD stock rose 4.99% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $105.9 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Graybug Vision: Q2 Earnings Insights

Graybug Vision GRAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Graybug Vision beat estimated earnings by 5.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.4. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Traeger Q2 Earnings

Traeger COOK reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Traeger missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was down $12.75 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyzing Prologis Short Interest

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) short percent of float has risen 7.41% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 17.04 million shares sold short, which is 2.32% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. - FXLV

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45 Training" or the "Company") FXLV. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether F45...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy