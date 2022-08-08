Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kios.org
Jazz Calendar (Updated 8/12/2022)
The Playing with Fire concerts return on August 12-13 at Turner Park in Omaha at Midtown Crossing. The two day lineup includes Markus James and The Wassonrai, JP Soars Gypsy Blues Revue featuring Anne Harris, Altered Five Blues Band, When Rivers Meet, Catfish and more. For more information, please visit www.playingwithfireomaha.net.
kios.org
New Contract Extends Carter's U of N Tenure Trough 2027
The president of the University of Nebraska -- Ted Carter -- has been given a contract extension through 2027. The university's board of regents approved the new contract for Carter, whose contract was set to expire in 2024. The new contract gives Carter a three percent pay hike and brings his annual salary to 964-thousand dollars. The board also approved a new budget for the university system for 2023 through 2025, which includes a three percent funding increase each year.
Comments / 0