Justin, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall

Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
MESQUITE, TX
Justin, TX
#Infrastructure#Retail Shops#Autozone
checkoutdfw.com

What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
tornadopix.com

The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves

On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound restricts outdoor watering

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that “it’s time to get real about reducing water usage.”. The town is now entering a modified version of Stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan, according to the town news release. On top of the established Stage 2 requirements, the town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Senior Talk DFW — August 2022

August 21st is National Senior Citizen Day. Throughout our history, older people have achieved much for our families, our communities, and our country. It’s a privilege to serve those who have served us. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 78 million people aged 65 and older will reside...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2022

I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.
DENTON, TX
CandysDirt

This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts

Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
MESQUITE, TX
The Associated Press

37th Parallel Properties Announces Recent Closing of 344-Unit Asset in Fort Worth, TX

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 37th Parallel Properties (“37th Parallel”), a Richmond, VA-based multifamily real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Heights of Cityview, a 344-unit, 1998-built multifamily asset located in Fort Worth, Texas on behalf of their investors and joint venture partners. This marks the firm’s seventh (7) acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and twenty-seventh (27) in Texas, investing over $525 million in the state since its inception.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County hosts final road improvement bond workshop

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday hosted a second and final bond workshop for the proposed Denton County Transportation Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22). The workshop was conducted under the “committee of the whole” concept in which all attendees are part of the committee and thereby allowed to participate in discussion about the proposed bond election, according to a county news release.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Airport Soars to New Heights

If you thought DFW airport could not get any bigger, think again, as nine new gates are coming to the international airport, four of which will be located in Terminal C, along with new amenities that could change how people travel. As reported by The Dallas Express, DFW Airport received...
DALLAS, TX
