Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
McKinney Ice House demolished after multiple structural assessments
A concept rendering depicts a steel structure with landscaping in place of the Ice House. The rendering was presented as an option for creating an "iconic pavilion" in place of the Ice House. (Rendering courtesy city of McKinney) Construction crews started demolishing the McKinney Coal & Ice Company Building in...
Developer hosting public input meeting for 240-acre Heath Tract in Argyle
The town of Argyle announced Wednesday that a Program for Argyle Community Engagement (PACE) public input meeting for the Heath Tract development will be held later this month at Argyle Town Hall. Residents are invited to meet the developer and engineers on a proposed mixed-use development for the 240-acre property...
starlocalmedia.com
Learn about the past, present and future of Mesquite's Town East Mall
Since 1971, Town East Mall has stood as a gathering space for shoppers within Mesquite and from outside the city limits. As it has continued evolving over the past 50 years, Mesquite’s Town East district has drawn a plethora of businesses that have created the largest contributor of sales and property taxes to the city, according to Mesquite Economic Development Director Kim Buttram.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 Cents
Properties taxes are going lower but the budget is going higher. And, so is the price of everything else today including food, travel, and buying a car. Leaders of Fort Worth believe this will only help the city but not as well as fellow neighbors in Dallas. who will see a bigger property tax cut.
City of Heath warns of temporary water cut-off if residents don't follow water restrictions
HEATH, Texas — The City of Heath is the latest Rockwall County municipality to beg residents to cut back on water use to avoid potential water disruptions exacerbated by the continuing drought. Starting next Monday, Heath is asking residents to water only once a week, and between the hours...
Northwest ISD property for middle school to be annexed into city of Fort Worth
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 8 to ratify the annexation of 18.5 acres needed as part of the new Pike Middle School. The 18.5 acres...
Fort Worth City Council approves zoning change for site that could include soccer stadium
This rendering shows one possible concept for a soccer stadium in Fort Worth. (Rendering courtesy city of Fort Worth) Fort Worth City Council approved a zoning change Aug. 9 on nearly 300 acres to make way for development that would include single-family and multifamily developments, commercial uses and a possible soccer stadium.
Flower Mound holding information session about boards, commissions
The town of Flower Mound on Thursday evening will host a come-and-go information session for residents interested in learning more about serving on town boards and commissions. The session is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Flower Mound Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road. Residents can learn about what each...
checkoutdfw.com
What cities in DFW are getting H-E-B stores and when are they all opening?
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is getting several new H-E-B stores, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Earlier this year, H-E-B announced that it would be opening stores in Frisco, Plano, Forney and Melissa. A store in McKinney also broke ground this year and is expected to open in 2023.
tornadopix.com
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
Flower Mound restricts outdoor watering
The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that “it’s time to get real about reducing water usage.”. The town is now entering a modified version of Stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan, according to the town news release. On top of the established Stage 2 requirements, the town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
Senior Talk DFW — August 2022
August 21st is National Senior Citizen Day. Throughout our history, older people have achieved much for our families, our communities, and our country. It’s a privilege to serve those who have served us. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, approximately 78 million people aged 65 and older will reside...
Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2022
I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.
This Mesquite Home is Literally Off the Charts
Just off I-20, between the intimate communities of Heartland and Crandall, sits an area almost undefined on the map. Here, residents enjoy beautiful, open countryside and the adjacent excitement of the DFW metroplex to the west. But where exactly is this utopia? Some say it’s Forney. Others swear it’s Mesquite. Honestly, both would have been right at one point.
checkoutdfw.com
Ranking: These Dallas-Fort Worth cities are among least affordable cities in the country
After looking at several factors like average cost of rent, general cost of living and minimum wage, GOBankingRates was able to compile a ranking of the most and least affordable cities in the U.S. Despite Texas being generally more affordable than other states, it did not have any cities rank...
37th Parallel Properties Announces Recent Closing of 344-Unit Asset in Fort Worth, TX
RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 37th Parallel Properties (“37th Parallel”), a Richmond, VA-based multifamily real estate investment firm, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Heights of Cityview, a 344-unit, 1998-built multifamily asset located in Fort Worth, Texas on behalf of their investors and joint venture partners. This marks the firm’s seventh (7) acquisition in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro and twenty-seventh (27) in Texas, investing over $525 million in the state since its inception.
Denton County hosts final road improvement bond workshop
The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday hosted a second and final bond workshop for the proposed Denton County Transportation Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22). The workshop was conducted under the “committee of the whole” concept in which all attendees are part of the committee and thereby allowed to participate in discussion about the proposed bond election, according to a county news release.
Highland Village resident makes easy transition into real estate
For more than two decades, Chandra Linquist helped people breathe easier as a respiratory therapist. It is with that same passion that she now finds people their dream homes. The longtime Highland Village resident changed careers in September 2020 in the midst of the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic while working at Medical City Lewisville.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Airport Soars to New Heights
If you thought DFW airport could not get any bigger, think again, as nine new gates are coming to the international airport, four of which will be located in Terminal C, along with new amenities that could change how people travel. As reported by The Dallas Express, DFW Airport received...
