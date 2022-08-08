Read full article on original website
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Silver Unit Coming To Davenport
The circus is coming to town! And not just any circus. Cirque Italia is bringing its Water Circus Silver Unit to the Quad Cities at the end of this month. This show combines incredible production and circus arts together to create a night that will be remembered for a long time. Tickets for the family are on sale now for a fun evening.
Everything You Need To Know About Tug Fest 2022
It's Tug Fest weekend and the towns of LeClaire, IA, and Port Byron, IL will have thousands of people partying this weekend as they prepare to compete in a game of tug-of-war across the Mississippi River. If you aren't familiar with Tug Fest or you're trying to plan out your trip to LeClaire or Port Byron, this is everything you need to know about Tug Fest 2022.
Delta Stops A Regional Flight Route From Quad Cities International Airport
Business Insider shared the news yesterday that a direct flight out of the Quad Cities has been dropped by Delta Airlines. The airline, based in Atlanta, announced that they're going to be making changes to flight schedules in the form of the dropping of five regional routes. Flights between Detroit...
Southeast Little League Hangs In For Region Final Friday
Thanks to some strong pitching by Blake Bishop and some great batting from the whole team Thursday, the Davenport Southeast Little League 12u All Stars are headed for the Region Final. Southeast Little League will face the team from Webb City, Missouri that defeated them on Wednesday and sent them...
A Davenport Golf Course Has Cosmic Golf And It Looks So Awesome
People think golf can be boring. As a golfer myself, I find joy in shanking the ball for a couple of hours on a hot summer day. But for those who want to give golf a try, maybe hit some golf balls without all of the boring stuff, or golfers who want to add a little flare to the game, a Davenport golf course is offering cosmic golf on the weekends and it looks like a blast.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
Hot Air Balloons & a Car Show-The Perfect Way to Spend This Weekend
If you’re looking for an event to get your family outside and into the fresh air, then the Quad Cities Balloon Festival is a perfect choice. This year’s festival will be in Davenport, Iowa, held at Rhythm City Casino Resort this Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. Plus, there...
A Quad Cities Community Baby Shower Is Giving Out Free Diapers
Baby showers are always fun to attend, but it's kind of required to buy a gift when you attend unless you're the mother-to-be. But what if we told you there is a baby shower you could attend and you don't have to bring anything? In fact, this baby shower is giving you as the parents free stuff. Quad-City community members, agencies, and organizations are coming together to help parents in the Quad Cities by hosting a drive-thru Community Baby Shower & Resource Event on Wednesday.
10 Things I’ve Learned At My First Mississippi Valley Fair
My first Mississippi Valley Fair experience is happening this week and I've learned a few things. The biggest thing is that I vastly underestimated the size of the MVF. I was told when I moved to Davenport that the fair was huge here but I didn't realize it was that big of an event. My hometown's tiny district fair in Arkansas cannot even hold a candle to it. For the standard of comparison, the hometown grandstand I emceed there last fall was literally 12 people attending. Not 12-hundred. Just 12.
5 Days of Music and Comedy Returning To Downtown Davenport
Alternating Currents Festival 2022 is bringing five days of music, film, comedy, and art to Davenport from August 21 - 25. "Downtown Davenport, IA will be brimming with energy as nearly two dozen venues host a wide variety of original live music, film screenings, comedians, and visual artists. Check out over 100+ PERFORMANCES & EVENTS at 20+ VENUES! You're encouraged to travel from venue to venue and explore all downtown has to offer. The festival is located in the heart of Downtown Davenport, Iowa where you’ll find dozens of restaurants, shops, bars and more beyond our official venues."
Bettendorf’s New “Urban Park” is Planned for Under the New I-74 Bridge
Those who love to take advantage of the bike paths and pedestrian walkways around the Quad Cities are going to love what Bettendorf is up to. Those who find those bike paths and pedestrian walkways a bit too shady and are worried they'll be drug into the woods surrounding it are going to be super pumped!
Favorite Quad Cities Bakery Moving To Bigger and Better Location
Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie has made a big announcement on Facebook. "I am beyond excited to announce, that due to the remarkable growth of Oh So Sweet and the unwavering support the Quad Cities has shown us over the last 8 1/2 years, that WE ARE EXPANDING!" The bakery...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
Every month we take a look at some new spots in the Quad Cities. It's always fun to find a new restaurant that becomes a favorite. Hopefully one on our list can do that for you. As summer comes to an end it's important to squeeze in all the fun you can.
Fire Up The Grill: Bar-B-QC Fundraiser Coming Up in Davenport
Fellow barbecue lovers, you'll want to save the date for this event in Davenport this fall. Bar-B-QC will be a barbecue competition happening in Davenport in September. It's a fundraiser for Jaycees of the Quad Cities. Bar-B-QC will be in LeClaire Park on September 9th & 10th. There will be...
No Need to Yell. Silent Disco Comes Back to Davenport’s Downtown Festival
Alternating Currents is coming up on August 19-21 in downtown Davenport. To say that there will be a variety of music, art, film, & comedy is an understatement. Some of it will be so in your face and hard to miss...and others will be so quiet you may wonder what's happening.
Clinton County Man Wins $10,000 Prize From The Iowa Lottery
The luck of the Quad Cities continues! After many Iowa Lottery winners in June and one in July, the winning continues in August as a man from Clinton County claimed another large cash prize. Officials from the Iowa Lottery announced that a Clinton County man has won a $10,000 lottery...
Not Just a Hollywood Punchline. Join The QCs 1st Narcolepsy Club
Hollywood has been brutal to people with narcolepsy. It's usually shown as a punchline where someone's face falls into the plate of spaghetti in front of them. Remember The Sopranos, where Janice's reborn boyfriend falls asleep at the dinner table and Tony starts throwing bread at his face?. Or how...
Hypnotherapist Holding Sessions For You To Lose Weight Or Stop Smoking
If you have tried everything to quit smoking or lose weight and just keep hitting a wall, perhaps you need a new strategy. How about Hypnosis?. There is a Hypnotherapist coming to the Quad Cities with two seminars that could be your answer. It's definitely something different and you might be skeptical. Like any weight loss or stop smoking method, results will vary.
