ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 1

Related
kjzz.org

Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money

Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
12news.com

Records show Katie Hobbs did vote against Arizona's border strike force

PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
Phoenix New Times

Kari Lake is the GOP Nominee. Here's What She Wants to Do to Arizona

After three long days tallying ballots and one very nutty election night jubilee, Trump-backed Kari Lake is the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona. Her opponent’s early lead in Maricopa County wasn’t enough to survive Lake’s midnight comeback on Tuesday, when she pulled ahead by 10,000 votes. By Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the primary race for Lake. By the next morning, her lead grew to more than 19,000 votes.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix

The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Let Me Know#Election State
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake’s Margin of Victory Increases as More Votes Counted

After political watchers and analysts agree that Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor Thursday night, the political newcomer’s margin of victory continues to grow while more votes are counted. According to reports from Friday, 98 percent of the primary votes have been counted, and Lake now...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
gilbertsunnews.com

Gilbert eyeing new water-conservation measures

Gilbert anticipates further water-saving measures next year that could include incentives for residents to convert to xeriscape and violation notices for excessive waste in response to the plummeting Colorado River water levels. Ongoing extreme drought and climate change are causing the river to drop to critically low levels, prompting the...
GILBERT, AZ
kjzz.org

Q&AZ: Why does vote counting take so long in Arizona?

Every two years, Arizonans cast their votes in primary and general elections. And every two years, critics complain it takes too many days for all the votes to be counted. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Why does the vote counting process take so long?. Election workers follow...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
ARIZONA STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy