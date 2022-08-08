Read full article on original website
Arizona State Senate race: Votes still coming in
As of 7 pm, August 9th, the Secretary of State’s website is reporting that Ken Bennett is now ahead by 256 votes. We will continue to monitor this race.
Arizona's secretary of state race is drawing a lot of attention — and out-of-state money
Republican Mark Finchem will face Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state in November after each emerged from their party’s primary last week. Races for secretary of state across the country are attracting more money than ever before. An analysis by the Brennan Center for Justice finds in six states with that office on the ballot, candidates have raised more than $16 million; that’s more than twice the amount at the same time four years ago. And a lot of that money is coming from out of state.
Trump endorsed 5 candidates in Tuesday’s primaries. Here are the winners.
The former president's attempt to defeat a GOP state legislative leader in Wisconsin failed, but his candidates notched wins in other races.
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake again bashes ‘McCain machine’ during CPAC appearance
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continued her affront of John McCain during the Conservative Political Action Conference summit in Dallas on Saturday. Lake won last Tuesday’s GOP primary, setting up a November showdown with Democrat Katie Hobbs to be the state’s next governor. “We drove...
Records show Katie Hobbs did vote against Arizona's border strike force
PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
Kari Lake is the GOP Nominee. Here's What She Wants to Do to Arizona
After three long days tallying ballots and one very nutty election night jubilee, Trump-backed Kari Lake is the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona. Her opponent’s early lead in Maricopa County wasn’t enough to survive Lake’s midnight comeback on Tuesday, when she pulled ahead by 10,000 votes. By Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the primary race for Lake. By the next morning, her lead grew to more than 19,000 votes.
Ron DeSantis to Rally with Kari Lake, Blake Masters in Phoenix
The August primary elections are over. For the extreme — and energized — wing of the Republican Party in Arizona, they proved a decisive win. One new sign of Arizona's importance to the GOP's "new right" of election deniers and fake electors: Florida governor Ron DeSantis is flying in for a rally Sunday with candidates Kari Lake and Blake Masters.
Buses sending asylum seekers from Arizona to Washington, D.C. cost $80K per trip
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A program that sends asylum seekers on charter buses from the Arizona-Mexico border to Washington, D.C. has cost the State of Arizona an estimated $3 million in its three months of operation. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started the program in May, sending asylum seekers from Arizona...
Yuma farmers educate Arizona gubernatorial candidate Hobbs on harsh realities of drought
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs met with local farmers late Friday afternoon to learn more about how the historic drought is affecting Yuma’s agriculture industry. Hobbs found out the situation is extremely concerning, and it only promises to get worse. Drought promises to impact life in every corner...
Goldwater Institute weighs in on lawsuit challenging Arizona debt cancellation initiative
(The Center Square) – The Goldwater Institute wants to see a question removed from the November 2022 general election ballot in Arizona. The Phoenix-based nonprofit thinks that the legally required description for the “Protection from Predatory Debt Collection Act” is misleading and should be disqualified from the ballot under Arizona law.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Aug. 5-7
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey threw his hat in the ring for Republican gubernatorial primary winner Kari Lake, Arizona senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly praised the Senate’s approval of a sweeping inflation and climate change bill and an Arizona man was sentenced to just under six years in prison for his role in trafficking liquid methamphetamine into the United States.
Kari Lake’s Margin of Victory Increases as More Votes Counted
After political watchers and analysts agree that Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for Arizona governor Thursday night, the political newcomer’s margin of victory continues to grow while more votes are counted. According to reports from Friday, 98 percent of the primary votes have been counted, and Lake now...
Gilbert eyeing new water-conservation measures
Gilbert anticipates further water-saving measures next year that could include incentives for residents to convert to xeriscape and violation notices for excessive waste in response to the plummeting Colorado River water levels. Ongoing extreme drought and climate change are causing the river to drop to critically low levels, prompting the...
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona secretary of state race
PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state and the right to take on a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Additional returns released Thursday...
In Kansas and Arizona, voters defy expectations to chart their own course
People bristle and resist when told what they can or cannot do. We knew this about guns, vaccinations and masks. And we are seeing some of that with regard to abortion rights, even in red states.
Q&AZ: Why does vote counting take so long in Arizona?
Every two years, Arizonans cast their votes in primary and general elections. And every two years, critics complain it takes too many days for all the votes to be counted. Through KJZZ’s Q&AZ project, a listener asked: Why does the vote counting process take so long?. Election workers follow...
Only 5,360 Votes Counted in Arizona Primary Wednesday, Kari Lake Still Leads
With more than 100,000 votes yet to be counted, Kari Lake still leads the Republican gubernatorial primary against opponent Karrin Taylor Robson. Only 5,360 votes were counted Wednesday, the day after the primary election. Lake currently leads by a margin of 46.2 percent to 44.4 percent. Some of those outstanding...
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
New stimulus proposal would send Arizona families cash every month
money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
