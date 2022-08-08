Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
WBC president confirms Tyson Fury retiring
By Charles Brun: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed that he’s spoken to Tyson Fury, and he’s been informed by him that he’s retiring from the sport. What Sulaiman didn’t say is whether Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) has vacated his WBC heavyweight title or if he’s going to hold onto it for a year as previously said he would.
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez will “be unstoppable at 140” says Teo Sr
By Brian Webber: Teofimo Lopez Sr says his son Teo is going to be coming back with a vengeance on Saturday night after losing his previous fight against George Kambosos Jr. Teofimo Sr surprisingly says Teo’s loss to Kambosos didn’t affect him, which is hard to believe because he’s seemed great affected.
BoxingNews24.com
Excluding Tyson Fury, Can Any Other Top Heavyweight Beat Deontay Wilder?
By Vince D’Writer: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs), is in the process of finalizing a deal to make his return to the ring on October 15 to face Robert Helenius at the Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, live on Fox pay-per-view.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya Does A 180 On Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia negotiations
By Vince Dwriter: On multiple occasions, lightweight star Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) has been accused of publicly announcing big fights and using the announcements as a way to stay relevant in the public eye. Garcia would reveal he’s fighting a big named boxer in the 135-pound division, and then later down the road; he would fight nobody at all or a lesser opponent.
BoxingNews24.com
If Chris Eubank Jr is above 158.5, fight is off against Conor Benn
By Barry Holbrook: Trainer Tony Simms says the maximum limit for the weigh-in for the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn is 158.5 lbs for their 157-lb catchweight fight on October 8th. If Eubank Jr comes in over the 158.5-lb limit, the fight is off, says Simms. It would be...
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr & Benn exchange trash talk at kickoff press conference
By Craig Daly: Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn went at it in a thoroughly entertaining kickoff press conference on Friday to promote their mouth-watering October 8th catchweight fight on DAZN PPV at the O2 Arena in London. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs), who is coming up in weight from 147...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez’s confidence will be back after knocking out Pedro Campa says Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley says he expects former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez to regain his self-confidence with a knockout tonight against Pedro Campa on ESPN at the Resorts World Las Vegas. Top Rank isn’t saying it, but Teofimo’s career will be on the line tonight against Campa (34-1-1,...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Sr fires back at “haters” criticizing Teo
By Dan Ambrose: Trainer Teofimo Lopez Sr. is still in the damage control mode, trying to explain why Teo lost his last fight against George Kambosos Jr. last November. Instead of focusing on Teofimo’s next opponent Pedro Campa for their headliner this Saturday on ESPN, Lopez Sr. is still trying to convince the doubters that his son was badly injured in his loss to Kambosos.
BoxingNews24.com
Katie Taylor hits out at Jake Paul over Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor has blasted Jake Paul’s suggestion that the rematch of the mega Madison Square Garden showdown with Amanda Serrano should be at 126lbs or a 130lbs catchweight. Taylor (21-0, 6 KO’s), who edged out Serrano back in April to retain her Lightweight crown in an epic fight for the ages, spoke on Matchroom Boxing’s new podcast Flash Knockdown and stood firm that the rematch will only happen at Lightweight.
BoxingNews24.com
Eubank Jr says he’ll be “Fatherly figure” for Benn to “school him”
By Sam Volz: Chris Eubank Jr played Conor Benn like a fiddle during Friday’s kickoff press conference, telling him that he intends on being a “fatherly figure” during the build-up of their October 8th fight at the O2 Arena in London. The welterweight Benn (21-0, 14 KOs)...
BoxingNews24.com
Conor Benn more disadvantaged at 157 than Chris Eubank Jr says Eddie Hearn
By Adam Baskin: Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn believes Conor Benn will be more disadvantaged in coming up from welterweight to face Chris Eubank Jr at a 157-lb catchweight on October 8th at the O2 Arena in London. With that said, Hearn reveals that Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) rehydrated to an...
BoxingNews24.com
Hrgovic faces Zhang in IBF eliminator on Aug.20th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
By Sam Volz: Heavyweight contender Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) is focused on locking himself in as the IBF mandatory when he faces Zhilei Zhang (24-0-1, 19 KOs) in a 12-round title eliminator next week on August 20th on the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II undercard in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn: Joshua is coming for Fury after he knocks out Usyk
By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says he believes Tyson Fury’s retirement today was a move designed to try and take the publicity away from the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksander Usyk II rematch next week on August 20th. Hearn believes Fury’s decision to tell his fans he’s retiring is more...
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk vs Joshua Undercard: Hrgovic Vs. Zhang Official For Saudi Arabia
ZHANG “BIG BANG” ZHILEI ARRIVES IN SAUDI ARABIA. Undefeated heavyweight Zhang “Big Bang” Zhilei (24-0-1, 19 KOs) has touched down in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia a few days early to prepare for his IBF heavyweight title eliminator against Croatia’s Filip Hrgović (14-0, 12 KOs). The fight is set for August 20th, and the winner will become the IBF’s number one heavyweight contender.
BoxingNews24.com
Tyson Fury vacates Ring title, looks serious about retiring
By Barry Holbrook: Tyson Fury has reportedly vacated his Ring heavyweight title and appears to be serious about his retirement from the sport claim from last Friday. With the Ring title vacated, the organization could put it up for grabs for the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II rematch next Saturday on August 20th, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
BoxingNews24.com
Shields vs. Marshall: Claressa Shields Miami/ft. Lauderdale Workout Quotes
Undisputed World Middleweight Championship On The Line When Shields And Marshall Square Off At The O2, London On Saturday, September 10th on ESPN+ in the U.S. Boxing superstar Claressa “G.W.O.A.T.” Shields held a media workout in the Miami/Ft. Lauderdale area on Thursday as she nears her upcoming undisputed middleweight world championship showdown against longtime rival Savannah Marshall.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney looking sharp training for George Kambosos rematch
By Sean Jones: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is looking really sharp & powerful in training for his rematch against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Devin appears to be working on targeting the body of Kambosos for...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero’s trainer says Shakur and Haney are playing it safe
By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s coach Bullet Cromwell says he sees Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney as examples of fighters that have been playing it safe with their careers. Bullett feels that Rolly and Canelo Alvarez are fighters that aren’t protecting their careers. He states...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Bradley: “If Joshua is to win, he’s got to hurt Usyk badly”
By Brian Webber: Tim Bradley says the key for Anthony Joshua beating Oleksandr Usyk next week in their rematch on August 20th is to hurt him “badly.”. Bradley says Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) has made the right changes by him adding trainer Robert Garcia to his team, but he’s got to remain the person he was in the past for him to dethrone unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz looking fast & powerful training for Luis Ortiz
By Jack Tiernan: Andy Ruiz Jr is looking like a machine in training camp for his WBC heavyweight title eliminator against Luis Ortiz on September 4th on FOX Sports PPV at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) appears to have trimmed off fat and added muscle...
