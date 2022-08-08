The Chilton County Commission approved two more school resource officers that they will help fund to protect the students in Chilton County at their meeting on Aug. 9. The commission approved a resolution unanimously to bring on two more SROs, one LeCroy Career Technical Center and one to help protect the four Clanton schools — Clanton Elementary, Clanton Intermediate, Clanton Middle and Chilton County High School.

CHILTON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO