Clanton Advertiser
Senior Connection hosts benefit for S.P.A.N. Program
The Senior Connection in Clanton hosted a BBQ lunch benefit on Aug. 12 benefitting the S.P.A.N. Program of Chilton County. The Chilton County Board of Education sponsored around 25 lunches for students at LeCroy Career Technical Center. The BBQ benefit was $5 for a BBQ sandwich, chips and a drink. All proceeds benefitted the S.P.A.N. program.
Clanton Advertiser
Marriages
These marriages were issued in Chilton County from Aug. 4-10. Adalberto Maciel Sanchez to Margarita Vieyra Garcia.
Clanton Advertiser
Service Fair bringing the services to local businesses
The Merchants Association of Clanton is hosting a Service Fair on Aug. 17 to inform local businesses about the vast number of services at their disposal in the area. The event is being held at 6th Street Warehouse from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and all local service-based companies, local business owners and the public are encouraged to come.
Clanton Advertiser
DOWN-HOME DEDICATION: Smitherman serves as clerk in the town she always called home
Maplesville has been home for town clerk Dawn Smitherman for the majority of her life. In the front office of town hall, she keeps things going from processing payroll for employees to answering community members’ questions and processing business licenses. “We don’t have a typical day,” Smitherman said....
Clanton Advertiser
Humane Society seeking donations to install dog runs
The Humane Society of Chilton County is looking for monetary donations or volunteers with concrete work experience to help make more space for the shelter’s dogs. Shelter director Jen Fesmire said the shelter has purchased six dog runs that need to be installed. Shelby Concrete will be donating concrete for the base.
Clanton Advertiser
Seven to plead guilty in cockfighting case
Seven Verbena residents have signed agreements to plead guilty to cockfighting related charges in a 2021 U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama Northern Division case. On Aug. 5 William Colon ‘Big Jim’ Easterling, 75; Brent Colon Easterling, 37; and William Tyler Easterling, 29; agreed to plead guilty...
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Aug. 3-9. Motor Vehicle Accident: 600 Block Clanton Market Place. Altered Mental Status: 1400 Block 7th Street South. Motor Vehicle Accident: 900 Block 7th Street South. Altered Mental Status: 2000 block 7th Street South. Diabetic Emergency: 900 Block Mt. Pleasant Road. August 4. Seizure: 3900 Block...
Clanton Advertiser
Developer gives update on Starbucks, Milo’s
The future homes of Starbucks and Milo’s Hamburgers in Clanton near Interstate 65, Exit 205 are taking shape with one building nearly complete. “The site looks great,” Michael Delaney of Delaney Property Group, developer for the buildings, said. “We filled in a big hole, and we will have two new … stores there that are tax revenue producers.”
Clanton Advertiser
Commission approves two more SROs for county schools
The Chilton County Commission approved two more school resource officers that they will help fund to protect the students in Chilton County at their meeting on Aug. 9. The commission approved a resolution unanimously to bring on two more SROs, one LeCroy Career Technical Center and one to help protect the four Clanton schools — Clanton Elementary, Clanton Intermediate, Clanton Middle and Chilton County High School.
Clanton Advertiser
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office
These incidents happened between Aug. 3-9. Theft-Miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500: 200 Block of County Road 54, Montevallo. Domestic-Harassment-Family: County Road 247, Clanton. Theft-Miscellaneous, $500-less than $1,500: 2nd Avenue North, Clanton. Property Damage: Northbound I-65, Clanton. Grand Jury Indictment: Autauga Chilton Line/U.S. Highway 82, Billingsley. Probation Violation: U.S. Highway 31, Thorsby.
Clanton Advertiser
Deeds
The following deeds were transferred in Chilton County from Aug. 4-10. Elizabeth Muller to Elizabeth Muller, Donna C. Wright and Muller Revocable Living Trust for $500 for Section 20, Township 24 North, Range 13 East. Brandon Connell and Cynthia Varden to Bruce Keller and Marsha Keller for $8,500 for Section...
