Ascension Parish, LA

brproud.com

Plaquemine lacks $11 million in funding for eight drainage projects

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine government officials say the city lacks the $11 million needed to make drainage improvements in the area. Officials said drainage studies are complete but Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said the city lacks the funds needed to kickstart projects. The mayor said...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Government
Ascension Parish, LA
Traffic
City
Broussard, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash at Old Baker Road and Spur Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local authorities, a crash occurred on Old Baker Road and Spur Lane Wednesday (August 10) evening. The collision happened around 5:22 p.m. and Zachary Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route. For the latest...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

See what's under construction on Drusilla Lane

A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deadly crash reported on I-12 near Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported crash along I-12 late Friday morning. Authorities reported the crash sometime before noon on the eastbound side of interstate just before Airline Highway. Sources said one person was killed. Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a wreck blocking the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Harding Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say it was around 7:12 p.m., Wednesday (August 10) when a collision occurred on South I-110 at Harding Boulevard. As a result of the crash, there may be area traffic delays. Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene and drivers should use...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Traffic
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on LSU campus at E. Campus Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Wednesday (August 10) afternoon crash on LSU campus at E. Campus Drive near Veterans Drive and Fraternity Lane. The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning

SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-959 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
CLINTON, LA

