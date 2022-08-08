Read full article on original website
brproud.com
City of Plaquemine offers latest information on La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is now a tentative timetable for the completion of the La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project. Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. and the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen were recently given the latest information about the project. According to Aaron Elisar, DOTD Area...
brproud.com
Plaquemine lacks $11 million in funding for eight drainage projects
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine government officials say the city lacks the $11 million needed to make drainage improvements in the area. Officials said drainage studies are complete but Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. said the city lacks the funds needed to kickstart projects. The mayor said...
brproud.com
One dead in crash on I-12 East entrance ramp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders confirm that one person has died in a crash on I-12 East. According to BR Traffic, “All lanes are open on the entrance ramp from Jefferson Highway to I-12 East. Congestion remains minimal.”. The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS, Baton Rouge...
brproud.com
Plank Road Business Economic Development District holds first meeting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Plank Road Economic Development District Commission is making good on its promise to grow existing businesses and welcome new businesses in North Baton Rouge. On Friday, they held their first meeting. “I think we deserve the same types of resources and assets that...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash at Old Baker Road and Spur Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local authorities, a crash occurred on Old Baker Road and Spur Lane Wednesday (August 10) evening. The collision happened around 5:22 p.m. and Zachary Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a different route. For the latest...
brproud.com
Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Police respond to collision on Evangeline Street at E. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local officials, a collision occurred on Evangeline Street at East Brookstown Drive Wednesday (August 10) evening. As of 4:42 p.m., Baton Rouge Police are responding to the incident and there may be traffic congestion in the area. Drivers should use caution or...
theadvocate.com
See what's under construction on Drusilla Lane
A new Lake Urgent Care | Lake After Hours and Total Occupational Medicine clinic is under construction on Drusilla Lane, across the street from its current location. The 12,000-square-foot clinic at 3282 Drusilla Lane is expected to open in December and will feature 14 exam rooms and curbside express care. Lake Urgent Care has eight locations in Baton Rouge. Salco Construction is the contractor.
brproud.com
LDWF: Man charged with DWI after boat with 10-year-old onboard overturns on Intracoastal Waterway
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut Off man was arrested after an incident that allegedly involved a boat and alcoholic beverages. Carl Cressionie, 58, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 11, by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The incident in question happened on...
brproud.com
EBRSO: Intoxicated driver pulled from overturned truck on Rieger Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported crash involving a truck. The crash took place in the 10000 block of Rieger Rd. late Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found a large overturned truck with someone stuck inside. EBRSO says,...
wbrz.com
Deadly crash reported on I-12 near Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE - A person is dead after a reported crash along I-12 late Friday morning. Authorities reported the crash sometime before noon on the eastbound side of interstate just before Airline Highway. Sources said one person was killed. Traffic cameras showed what appeared to be a wreck blocking the...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on South I-110 at Harding Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say it was around 7:12 p.m., Wednesday (August 10) when a collision occurred on South I-110 at Harding Boulevard. As a result of the crash, there may be area traffic delays. Baton Rouge Police are responding to the scene and drivers should use...
brproud.com
2 Mississippi armed robbery suspects lead authorities on chase to Pointe Coupee Parish
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects from Mississippi led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase to Pointe Coupee Parish Friday morning. Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the suspects may be connected to an armed robbery. “They were on a high-speed chase, they landed in Pointe...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on LSU campus at E. Campus Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are reporting a Wednesday (August 10) afternoon crash on LSU campus at E. Campus Drive near Veterans Drive and Fraternity Lane. The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. and LSU Police are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take...
brproud.com
1 injured in Plaquemine shooting Friday, Iberville sheriff’s office investigating
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in Plaquemine. According to the sheriff’s office, a funeral for a murdered Baton Rouge victim was taking place on the corner of Highway 77 and Talbot Drive when shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. A male victim was injured.
WAFB.com
One person injured in shooting on Choctaw Drive Wednesday night, police say
Entergy offering low-income families $150 off their utility bills, but there is a catch. Hundreds of doses of the monkeypox vaccine handed out at free event in Baton Rouge. Following recent police pay raise, Baton Rouge city officials ready to recruit. For some time now, BRPD’s pay scale has been...
brproud.com
No suspicious activity found after reports of shots fired near local elementary school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A school in East Baton Rouge Parish was briefly put on lockdown after shots were reportedly heard near the school. A temporary lockdown was initiated at Villa Del Rey Elementary School out of an abundance of caution. BRPD says that a subsequent search of...
brproud.com
EBRSO warns drivers of ‘sliders’ burglaries happening at gas stations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas to avoid becoming a victim in a type of burglary dubbed “sliders.”. According to EBRSO, “sliders” involves a car pulling up next to a...
brproud.com
EBR school bus involved in “minor” crash on Breckenridge Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and first responders were called to an accident involving an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday morning. The wreck took place in the 4900 block of Breckenridge Ave. around 7 a.m. There were reportedly 15 kids on the...
wbrz.com
Clinton woman dies in East Feliciana Parish car wreck Wednesday morning
SLAUGHTER - A Clinton woman was killed in a head-on car wreck along LA-959 Wednesday morning. State Police said 53-year-old Stacey Hornsby was driving on LA-959 east of LA-63 when her car crossed the center line of the highway and hit another car head-on. Troopers said Hornsby was not wearing...
