Murrieta, CA

Crash involving big rig, other vehicles disrupts traffic on I-215

By City News Service
 4 days ago

MURRIETA (CNS) - A multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 215 in Murrieta today significantly damaged one car, but no injuries were reported.

Photo credit KNX News 97.1 FM

The crash occurred at 10:20 a.m. on northbound I-215 between Clinton Keith and Scott roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a tractor-trailer hauling a load of bricks sideswiped a pickup truck, causing a secondary accident involving a Toyota Yaris and another pickup.

All of the involved motorists pulled onto the right shoulder or into the center divider, leaving lanes unobstructed, according to the CHP. However, traffic was slow through the area.

Murrieta Fire & Rescue and Riverside County Fire Department crews were sent to the location and assessed all of the involved parties, but no one required hospitalization, according to reports from the scene.

There were initial reports that the semi dumped part of its load, but the CHP said no bricks were hurled into lanes.

The Toyota had to be towed away from the location due to the extent of damage to the sedan.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

