Read full article on original website
Related
pymnts.com
Real-Time Payments
Business Using Real-Time Payments Face Less Fraud Than Those Who Don’t, Says Modern Treasury. Despite well-known fears, businesses that actually use real-time payments experience fraud 25% less often than those companies that use other methods to move money to end user accounts. In The Real-Time Payments Tracker®, a collaboration with The Clearing House, Modern Treasury’s Chief Growth Officer Rachel Pike tells PYMNTS how implementing real-time payments can maximize cash flow while lowering risks.
pymnts.com
Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits Of Third-Party Solutions
New Report: Small Merchants Found More Effective Than Enterprise Rivals in Resolving Credit Card Disputes. Merchants with more than $1 billion in annual sales lose a greater percentage of their revenue each year to disputed card transactions than smaller rivals. The newest edition of PYMNTS’ “Dispute Prevention Solutions” report, a collaboration with Verifi, surveyed 301 merchants to detail the impact of third-party tools in resolving card disputes.
pymnts.com
Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty
New Report: Product Bundles Strengthen Ties With Banks’ Most Profitable Customers. According to PYMNTS’ new survey of nearly 2,300 U.S. consumers for “The Bundled Banking Products: How Credit Cards Secure Customer Loyalty” report, a collaboration with Amount, grouping multiple banking services together is proving to be an effective tool that improves customer retention.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pymnts.com
Nigeria Implements 5% Mobile Services Tax
As it deals with a growing financial crisis, Nigeria is preparing to implement a 5% tax on voice calls, text messages and mobile data. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 12), Nigerian Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed announced the tax in a statement outlining the country's fiscal predicament, as it spends more on debt servicing than it takes in in revenue.
Comments / 0