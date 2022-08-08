ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford region sees widespread flash flooding, power outages from storms

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YT6SE_0h9MCdhr00

Powerful thunderstorms and torrential rains drenched the Rockford region early Monday causing widespread flash flooding and power outages.

A record 3.23 inches of rain had fallen at the Chicago Rockford International Airport as of 1 p.m. Monday, eclipsing the previous record for Aug. 8 set in 1939, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ricky Castro, who said 6.15 inches of rain has fallen in the city since Sunday.

At least six intersections on the city’s southeast side were declared impassable Monday because of high water levels. Those intersections include Broadway & 9th St., Broadway & Eastmoreland, Harrison Ave. & 9th St.,11th St. & 23rd Ave., Alpine & Sandy Hollow roads and Harrison Ave. & Kishwaukee St.

St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. Second St., caught fire early Monday after the roof of the 169-year-old church was apparently struck by lightning. Damage to the church is estimated at $3 million, according to a Rockford Fire Department news release. Three firefighters were injured battling the smoke and flames. The injuries are not considered to be serious, the fire department said on its Twitter page.

Stephenson County was especially hard hit by Monday’s rains.

Davis, Illinois was drenched by 6.4 inches of rain Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service, while sections of the Freeport area were hit by nearly 10 inches of rain since Sunday.

Freeport’s Krape Park sustained significant flood damage. The park's Yellow Creek overflowed its banks.

The Stephenson County sheriff’s office said the following roads are closed until further notice because of flooding:

  • Business 20 West from Lily Creek Road to Harlem Center Road
  • Lily Creek Road from Business 20 West to Harlem Center Road
  • Winneshiek Road from Harlem Center Road to Iris Hill Road
  • Cedarville Road from Cockrell Road to Scioto Mills Road
  • Cockrell Road from Cedarville Road to Scioto Mills Road
  • Brush Creek Road from Route 26 to Shady View Road
  • Brush Creek Road from Route 26 to Bellview Road
  • Most all gravel roads within Buckeye Township
  • Richland Road from Scheider Road to Bellview Road
  • Beaver Road from Red Oak Road to Scheider Road
  • Bellview Road from Red Oak Road to Richland Road
  • Buckeye Road from Red Oak Road to Bellview Road
  • Rink Road north of Cedarville Road
  • Unity Road north of Cedarville Road
  • Route 73 from Louisa Road to McConnell Road
  • Route 73 from Dublin Road to Sabin Church Road
  • Dublin Road from Raders Road to N. Kent Road
  • Goldmine Road from Lott Road to Route 73

No injuries were reported from Monday’s rainfall.

Commonwealth Edison reported scattered storm-related power outages Monday. Fewer than 300 homes and businesses in Winnebago, Stephenson and Ogle counties were without power as of 1:40 p.m. Monday, according to a ComEd spokesperson.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Stephenson County residents look to rebuild after heavy flooding in the area

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Friday’s rain caps off a wet week here in the stateline, but local leaders and residents aren’t worried about the flood line anymore. One area hit hard was pearl city. Gator Casswell owns hometown motors in the village, he says on Monday his business was almost completely submerged in water. Now though, it’s starting to brighten up.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County suffers severe flooding aftermath

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The rain is finally coming to an end in the region, but the damage is far from over as flood waters rise to dangerous levels. “I was gonna go to work this morning. I got up at about 5:45 a.m. and looked and there was no water over here at all. Then by the time I got out, it was about a quarter-to-seven and I looked, and water was coming across Henderson,” said Ed Keister, a resident of Freeport whose home is surrounded by more than a foot of water.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Freeport, IL
City
Mcconnell, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rockford, IL
City
Winnebago, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Recent Heavy Rains Bring Flooded Roads and a Rising Rock River

It has been very wet in the Sauk Valley for the past couple of days. A couple of storm systems that has dumped several inches of rain has caused this. According to Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lally says the water needs somewhere to go to and it is causing flooded roads and low-lying areas.
LEE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Torrential showers cause dangerous flash floods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many intersections were impassable this morning as flash floods filled the streets hard and fast. Rockford residents experienced low visibility and dangerous roads during their morning commute, with flash floods reaching up to 5 inches deep. Many who live in local areas of lower elevation saw it the worst, with aquafers by Charles St. reaching it’s absolute limits as the water levels began to rise and pour into the nearby parking lots. Areas like Charles St. have had aquafers for quite a long time, but they were not prepared for such an aggressive downpour.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Church Road#Beaver#Broadway 9th St#Alpine Sandy Hollow#Rockford Fire Department
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford roads blocked due to rain

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple roads in Rockford were blocked on Monday due to heavy rain in the area. Find a list of the blocked rows below, according to the Rockford Police Department: Broadway/9th Broadway/Eastmoreland Harrison/9th Street 11th Street/23rd Avenue Alpine/Sandy Hollow Harrison/Kishwaukee
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WIFR

Crops left destroyed after flooding in Stephenson County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Months of hard work was completely destroyed for farmers across Stephenson County, after their crops were left covered in flood water from one of the largest downpours in a decade. Wendell DeVries says his grandfather bought the family farm in 1939, and in the fifteen years...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Pole On Fire, Near Cherry Valley…

In the 1400 block of Illini Drive. Unknown if there are any power outages. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court...
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rigged To Explode On West Side

Update: Police labeled this EXPLOSION, as a “suspicious incident”. how many of these other “suspicious incidents”, are MAJOR incidents???. officials still have yet to release any information on this incident…. Update: Sources are reporting this explosion was a truck that was rigged to explode with propane tanks...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Flooded roadways reported in Stephenson County

Flash flooding remains a concern in many areas across the Stateline, including the worst occurring this morning in areas of Stephenson County. Reports from emergency management lead to a flood warning being issued, and it remains in effect until 4:45PM Sunday afternoon. Data reporting sites have picked up over 2 inches of rainfall in some spots across Northern Illinois as of 9AM. Radar estimates and weather spotters have gauged total rainfall amounts in some locations to be anywhere from 4″ to 8″.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy