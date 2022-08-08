Rockford region sees widespread flash flooding, power outages from storms

Powerful thunderstorms and torrential rains drenched the Rockford region early Monday causing widespread flash flooding and power outages.

A record 3.23 inches of rain had fallen at the Chicago Rockford International Airport as of 1 p.m. Monday, eclipsing the previous record for Aug. 8 set in 1939, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ricky Castro, who said 6.15 inches of rain has fallen in the city since Sunday.

At least six intersections on the city’s southeast side were declared impassable Monday because of high water levels. Those intersections include Broadway & 9th St., Broadway & Eastmoreland, Harrison Ave. & 9th St.,11th St. & 23rd Ave., Alpine & Sandy Hollow roads and Harrison Ave. & Kishwaukee St.

St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. Second St., caught fire early Monday after the roof of the 169-year-old church was apparently struck by lightning. Damage to the church is estimated at $3 million, according to a Rockford Fire Department news release. Three firefighters were injured battling the smoke and flames. The injuries are not considered to be serious, the fire department said on its Twitter page.

Stephenson County was especially hard hit by Monday’s rains.

Davis, Illinois was drenched by 6.4 inches of rain Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service, while sections of the Freeport area were hit by nearly 10 inches of rain since Sunday.

Freeport’s Krape Park sustained significant flood damage. The park's Yellow Creek overflowed its banks.

The Stephenson County sheriff’s office said the following roads are closed until further notice because of flooding:

Business 20 West from Lily Creek Road to Harlem Center Road

Lily Creek Road from Business 20 West to Harlem Center Road

Winneshiek Road from Harlem Center Road to Iris Hill Road

Cedarville Road from Cockrell Road to Scioto Mills Road

Cockrell Road from Cedarville Road to Scioto Mills Road

Brush Creek Road from Route 26 to Shady View Road

Brush Creek Road from Route 26 to Bellview Road

Most all gravel roads within Buckeye Township

Richland Road from Scheider Road to Bellview Road

Beaver Road from Red Oak Road to Scheider Road

Bellview Road from Red Oak Road to Richland Road

Buckeye Road from Red Oak Road to Bellview Road

Rink Road north of Cedarville Road

Unity Road north of Cedarville Road

Route 73 from Louisa Road to McConnell Road

Route 73 from Dublin Road to Sabin Church Road

Dublin Road from Raders Road to N. Kent Road

Goldmine Road from Lott Road to Route 73

No injuries were reported from Monday’s rainfall.

Commonwealth Edison reported scattered storm-related power outages Monday. Fewer than 300 homes and businesses in Winnebago, Stephenson and Ogle counties were without power as of 1:40 p.m. Monday, according to a ComEd spokesperson.

