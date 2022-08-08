ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Lake County School District improving crisis response system for new school year

By Caroline Gaspich, Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=430KRU_0h9MCGbG00

LEESBURG — A new school year brings new and improved security measures for Lake County schools.

After a string of school shootings in the past year across the country, the Lake County School District is upgrading its crisis response system for the 2022-23 school year, which starts Wednesday. With the installation of their new Centegix Crisis Alert System, schools will have the latest technology with improved state-of-the-art panic buttons to protect staff and students.

"It is important to have an effective crisis response system in schools so that those who are trained to eliminate the threat as quickly as possible are notified effectively and efficiently," Joseph Mabry, Safety & Security Supervisor for Lake County Schools, wrote in an email to the Daily Commercial.

More in education news:'It's breathtaking:' Umatilla High School gets classroom makeover from Addition Financial

Things to Do:Getting kids ready for school the theme for activities

Back-to-school savings:Seeking deals on backpacks, school supplies? Florida's back-to-school tax holiday starts Monday

A look at the new system

The new Centegix Crisis Alert System is currently being installed in all elementary, middle, and high schools in the Lake County School District.

According to Mabry, this new system will include a panic alert system that connects users to emergency first responders and to 911 in compliance with Alyssa’s Alert. This is a bill passed in 2020 that requires each public school in Florida to implement a mobile panic alert system at the beginning of the school year.

It uses a panic button attached to a lanyard that will be worn by all staff members. As soon as the button is pressed, all staff are notified via methods such as text, strobes, audible announcements and computer screen takeover.

"All staff members will be required to wear their issued and assigned panic button at all times while on campus," Mabry said.

Local situations vs. imminent threats

There are many different circumstances under which the panic button could be pressed, but they're spilt up into two categories — local situations and imminent threats.

In a local situation, teachers and staff will be able to notify the school's emergency response team for situations that require assistance from administration, a nurse, school resource officers, a guidance counselor or a mental health liaison.

Secure a safe learning environment:In Lake County, school resource officers keep the peace — and train for the worst

Canines providing trauma counseling:Lake County sheriff's dog therapy team headed to Texas in wake of Uvalde school shooting

Ramping up campus security:Lake County schools increase law enforcement presence after Texas school shooting

These instances could include medical emergencies, major disruptive students and fights. Alerts in this case do not connect to 911,but are managed by the school team on campus.

However, in imminent threat situations, staff can use the panic button for emergencies that warrant the dispatching of first responders.

"This primarily would involve an active assailant situation where law enforcement response is required immediately to eliminate the threat," Mabry said.

In an active shooter situation, all available law enforcement officers from multiple agencies would be en route to the school immediately.

Added security

The premise of the crisis response system remains the same, but the Centegix Crisis Alert System includes an added layer of safety and security.

Lake County Schools has had a panic alert application since 2018, which was two years before the Alyssa's Alert legislation and three years before the requirement to implement it.

"This is being added so that we can mandate that all staff members comply with wearing the panic button." Mabry said.

Lake County Schools' previous panic alert application required users to download an app on their cellphone and it relied on cell service or Wi-Fi. This new and improved system does not rely on either and is more precise locating an incident, even if it is within a multi-level school building.

"The previous version of the panic alert will still be available and will still be used by our law enforcement officials to monitor our camera systems during a crisis once alerted," Mabry said.

Due to the size of the district, there will still be a period of 90 to 120 days before the installation, configuring, training and implementing of the new crisis response system will be complete.

Comments / 1

Related
Bay News 9

Lake County schools implement new panic safety feature

LAKE COUNTY, Fla.—Lake County School District is implementing a new safety feature for all faculty. It’s aimed at increasing crisis response with law enforcement using panic buttons. What You Need To Know. Lake Co. School District implement panic safety buttons. Every faculty member will receive one as soon...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Several portable classrooms added to schools in need as the school year begins

Additional portables have been installed in schools that needed them after the district completed its Annual Portable Building Inspections. The inspections, mandated by state statutes, identify which portables are non-compliant so that the School Board of Marion County may approve corrective action to fix any portables that must be repaired, decommissioned or replaced.
MARION COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

Lake County Update To Residential Collection Services In South Lake County

The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, will return to normal operations on Monday, Aug. 15. The vendor had been experiencing staffing shortages in the unincorporated South Lake County area. For more information about the Lake County Division of Solid...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Texas State
City
Leesburg, FL
Lake County, FL
Education
Lake County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Lake County, FL
Local
Florida Government
orangeobserver.com

Mike Armbruster named OCPS deputy superintendent

“One of my favorite Al Pacino lines from ‘Godfather III’ (is), ‘Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!’” Dr. Michael Armbruster wrote last week on his Facebook page. “Kind of felt like that this week, except I walked through the open door willingly.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

As early voting cranks up, Lake County voters share their views

Early in-person voting will be underway Saturday across the state. But some counties — including Orange, Osceola and Lake — got started earlier this week. Lake County opened its early voting locations Thursday, and WMFE’s Joe Byrnes stopped by The Venetian Center — the Leesburg location — to talk with voters about what drove them to the polls ahead of the Aug. 23rd primary.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange, Seminole and Brevard families return to paying for meals this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Over the last two years, the federal government has been paying for all students at public schools to eat at no cost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 30th the USDA waivers that allowed districts to feed students for free ended. So some districts in our area will be returning to pre-pandemic policies when it comes to their lunch programs.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Supplies#Mental Health#Safety Security#Umatilla High School#Addition Financial Things
click orlando

Windermere High School mourns death of student

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Windermere High School is mourning the death of one of its students, according to Orange County Public Schools. The district said the principal of the high school notified families on Thursday, and grief counselors are at the school on Friday for students or staff. [TRENDING: ‘They...
WINDERMERE, FL
aroundosceola.com

Energy bill assistance available to seniors through Sept. 30

Qualifying Central Florida seniors experiencing an energy crisis have until Sept. 30 to apply for up to $5,000 in energy bill assistance through the Emergency Home Energy Assistance for the Elderly Program (EHEAP). As costs continue to rise due to increased cooling thanks to hot weather, and rising costs, it’s more important than ever that remaining EHEAP funds get into the hands those seniors who may have past due energy bills. Senior Resource Alliance (SRA), which processed more than 1,300 applications in 2021, many due to the aftermath of COVID-19, oversees the program in our area. The Osceola Council on Aging is a SRA partner agency, and processes EHEAP in Osceola County.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
leesburg-news.com

Man jailed two years after giving phony license to deputy

A man who gave a Lake County sheriff’s deputy another man’s driver’s license during a traffic stop in Leesburg in August 2020 was finally arrested two years later. Henry Demetrius Darity, 33, of Clermont, was charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer, criminal use of personal identification information, forgery, failing to register a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license (third or subsequent offense).
click orlando

School bus rear-ended by log truck in Lake County; no serious injuries reported

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus leaving Tavares High School was rear-ended by a log truck Wednesday afternoon on State Road 44, according to Lake County Schools. The crash occurred around 1:57 p.m. on SR-44 near Mid Florida Lakes, a Lake County mobile home community, according to county and district officials.
WCJB

Marion County Sheriff’s Office negotiates with barricaded suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway in Marion County was shut down by sheriff’s deputies as they negotiate with a barricaded suspect. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to avoid the area of Southeast 95th Street. Deputies say the road is closed between South Magnolia Avenue and Southeast 25th Avenue.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Official warns of deeper divisions as conflict resolution meeting turns contentious

An official warned of the potential of deeper divisions between community development districts in The Villages as a conflict resolution meeting Thursday afternoon turned contentious. Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Vicenti, seated next to his board’s independent counsel, repeated a sentiment expressed earlier that he believed...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident says casino would benefit Marion County

I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter Commission: Reports expose ties to special interests

Four men running for Sumter County’s commission as “resident-first, not developer-first candidates” actually have been bankrolled by more developer money than their opponents, new campaign finance reports show. The bombshell revelation torpedoes the men’s main talking point that they are the only candidates who are not “developer...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

No injuries reported in Marion County school bus crash

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reporting no injuries in a school bus crash in Marion County.  Troopers say 25 students were on the bus around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday during the incident. A vehicle was backing up toward SW 66th st. when it hit the right...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
852
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy