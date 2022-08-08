Read full article on original website
Today in B2B Payments: QuickBooks Launches Wholesale Marketplace; Papmall Adds BNPL, Crypto Payment Features
Today in B2B payments, QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace that connects independent retailers with brands and wholesalers, and Papmall said it is integrating buy now, pay later (BNPL) and crypto payment features into its eCommerce platform for the service-providing industry. QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that...
Papmall Expands B2B eCommerce Platform
B2B eCommerce platform Papmall says it is expanding its model and delivery locations, while also integrating buy now, pay later and crypto payment features. Launched in 2019, the company began as a platform for online digital products and software sellers “as well as outsourcing services, mainly freelancers and SME [small to medium-sized enterprises] agencies,” the company said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 11).
United Airlines to Launch New Platforms for Corporate Customers
Different business travel buyers may have their own priorities when it comes to features such as access to loyalty programs, more spacious seats, Wi-Fi and discounts on leisure travel for employees. With a new platform that United Airlines will launch later this year called United for Business Blueprint, corporate customers...
Virtual Surgery Firm Raises $20M
A company whose platform lets surgeons experience simulated procedures in a controlled training environment has raised $20 million in venture capital. FundamentalVR, which is based in London, said in a Thursday (Aug. 11) announcement that the Series B round will fund technology development and expansion in the United States. “Our...
New ‘Shop Talk’ Among Auto Mechanics: Embedded Payments and Instant Financing
For an industry that recognizes the need for speed, the auto repair industry has been a bit slow off the line in the race to digitization. As in other verticals, FinTech platforms are busy providing small and midsized businesses (SMBs) the tools they need for digital speed. DigniFi is a...
B2B Digitization Born out of Pandemic Necessity Still Yielding Unexpected Benefits
According to the latest “Business Payments Digitization: The Fast Track to Payments Systems Upgrades," a PYMNTS and Corcentric collaboration, chief financial officers who have accelerated the payments modernization efforts that ramped up during the pandemic have found at least three unexpected benefits as a result. Middle-market CFOs embarking on...
Rocket Mortgage, Q2 Holdings Partner to Offer FIs Digital Home Loan Process
Banks and credit unions (CUs) want to advance their digital strategies and offer new conveniences to customers but may be wary of the cost of implementation or subscriptions. That’s the challenge mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage and digital transformation solution provider Q2 Holdings are solving with a new partnership in which they will offer a digital home loan application process to banks and CUs, according to a Thursday (Aug. 11) press release.
Olo Adds Payments Platform to 3K New Eateries
B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) restaurant technology firm Olo saw its platform added to 3,000 new restaurants during the second quarter. Speaking on a conference call with investors Thursday (Aug. 11), Founder and CEO Noah Glass said that represented an increase of 11% year over year. He noted that the company welcomed...
The Data Point: 90% of SMBs Using Unified Payments Save Time
B2B payments are notoriously slow and costly — witness the continued use of paper checks sent via snail mail — which is driving more operations to seek the efficiency platforms provide. For The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: How All-In-One Payment Platforms Can Transform B2B Transactions, a PYMNTS and Plastiq...
Bank-FinTech Collaboration Shakes up Commercial Credit Landscape
Once monolithic commercial credit is morphing into something new as legacy and FinTech strengths combine into something more expandable and efficient in the face of changes to the payments ecosystem. For decades, business and consumer credit have been siloed and have operated in distinct product centric ways. But the digital...
JPMorgan Sees Changing Role for Treasurers Amid Increased Handling of Third-Party Funds
The lines between models of commerce — online and offline — once distinct, are blurring. Along the way, business models themselves are continually being reinvented, becoming ever more flexible and adaptive to consumer demands. Brick-and-mortar companies have become eCommerce players. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies are embracing direct-to-consumer...
Marqeta Seeks New CEO, Founder Looks to New Role
Marqeta will begin a search for a new chief executive as it kicks off a growth phase, the founder and current CEO of the card issuing platform said Wednesday (Aug. 10). "I have led Marqeta from 0 to 1, and soon it will be time to pass the baton to the best person to lead it from 1 to infinity," Jason Gardner said on a conference call discussing the company's second-quarter earnings.
Inflation, Credit Pressures Manageable for BNPL Providers Amid Soaring Volumes
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) took off like a rocket during the pandemic, in an age when interest rates were at historic lows and stimulus payments left many consumers feeling relatively flush with cash. And now comes the stress test. Maybe. Fitch Ratings said in a recent report that the...
In the Beginning: How a CFO Approaches Automating a Purely Manual AP Environment
Many companies have embarked upon the journey to digitize B2B payments since the pandemic, but Reachdesk is an example of one that has only just begun. The firm, which enables B2B companies to deliver the “moments that matter” at scale through data-driven direct mail and gifting, has brought in Vic Russo as new CFO to take on that challenge.
New Report: Product Bundles Strengthen Ties With Banks’ Most Profitable Customers
Financial institutions (FIs) have an opportunity to boost long-term growth and profitability by tailoring their products to appeal to consumers who have multiple credit cards. PYMNTS’ data has found that an FI account holder’s possession of a credit card, whether issued by their primary bank or a rival, is often a key indicator of the customer’s long-term value. Forty-four percent of consumers with credit cards from their primary banks are highly interested in payment recommendations from their banks.
Is Digital Healthcare Advancing Faster Than EU Lawmakers Can Adapt and Regulate?
Industry experts have said the lack of standards of practice in Germany, Europe’s largest healthcare market, is hampering the growth of digital healthcare and causing HealthTech startups to miss out on setting trends and leveraging the pandemic-driven digital advancements made in the last few years. Kalle Conneryd-Lundgren, COO at...
HanesBrands Speeds up Supply Chain Remake After $100M Hit From Cyberattack
After suffering a cyberattack that cost it $100 million in net sales, HanesBrands is pressing forward with its efforts to remake its supply chain and innovate its products. “Our second-quarter results fell below our expectations as a result of unexpected events and the difficult global operating environment,” HanesBrands CEO Steve Bratspies said in the company’s Q2 earnings release. “Despite the challenges, we continue to make progress on our Full Potential plan.”
Warby Parker to Grow Store Count 25% as D2C Darling Accelerates Omnichannel Push
Stiff macroeconomic headwinds are in focus for online eyewear brand Warby Parker, which is moving deeper into omnichannel territory via the opening of 40 new physical locations by year’s end, a 25% jump in store count that will put the retail at 201 locations. “Now that our mix shift...
Digital Banks Lack ‘Home Field’ Advantage Needed to Overcome Consumer Security Concerns
Consumers have become increasingly reliant on digital banking channels since 2020, forcing financial institutions (FIs) to prioritize secure and convenient digital customer experiences. At the same time, even as consumers move to digital banking channels, criminals are responding with increased incidences of digital fraud and security breaches. Identity fraud rose 79% in 2021, while unprecedented levels of data breaches led to the exposure of personally identifiable information (PII) for approximately 300 million victims.
46% of Merchants Say They Accept Crypto, but Non-Native Wallets Rule
The number of merchants who accept cryptocurrency payments in some form is high, but far and away the most common source of those payments are digital wallets like PayPal and Venmo. The acceptance of crypto wallets is growing in stores, however, with nearly 40% of those merchants saying they can...
