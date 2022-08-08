Read full article on original website
This One-of-a-Kind McLaren F1 Will Be Auctioned Off at Monterey Car Week
Click here to read the full article. McLaren F1s don’t come more unique then this. A one-of-a-kind 1998 example of Gordon Murray’s iconic supercar will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s at Monterey Car Week. This particular example is the only F1 to leave the factory with revised headlights that make it easier to see at night. The F1 is the kind of vehicle that changed things forever. When McLaren’s first road car arrived in 1992, it mixed style and performance in a way that few cars ever have. The Peter Stevens-designed exterior—with its athletic lines, bubble cockpit and butterfly doors—has rarely...
Top Speed
This 1993 Jaguar XJ220 Supercar Was Birthed To Compete with the Porsche 959
Imagined as a complete race car, the XJ220 had no intentions of making it to production until it received a tremendous response at the British International Motor Show in 1988. A bit different from the concept car, the production-ready XJ220 was bred in collaboration with Tom Walkinshaw Racing and was the fastest production supercar of its time. The legendary supercar from Jaguar had just one purpose; to give tough competition to the Porsche 959, the Lamborghini Diablo, and the Ferrari F40. If you are a collector or a longtime admirer of this masterpiece, this dreamy supercar will be at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey auction on the 19th of August.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
torquenews.com
Sad Day for Ford Owners Says Mechanic When Dealership Won’t Diagnose Your Car Problem
Here’s why a dealership service department might not bother to diagnose your car problem and why you should always have a backup mechanic plan for a second opinion. Plus, how to diagnose a spongy brake problem on your own. Scotty Says. How many times have you taken your car...
Boat of the Week: This New 235-Foot Superyacht Has Fold-Down Terraces to Create a Bonkers Beach Club
Click here to read the full article. If you like a lot of beach club with your yacht, the Moonflower 72’s expandable aft deck will have you reaching for your swim trunks at first glance. With two folding bulwark terraces, a sunken sea-water pool, stepped access to the ocean and a walkaround, 1,200-square-foot platform named “The Island,” Nauta Design’s patented offering raises the bar for outdoor living with a healthy serving of Italian flair. “The beach club links several areas that are normally more separated, transforming the whole aft part of the yacht into a ‘pieds dans l’eau’ interconnected social hub,”...
Chevrolet to give Corvette owners $5,000 just to hang onto their car for an extra year. Here’s what it tells us about the broken used car market
As the supply chain shortage continues, vehicle owners and even dealerships have resorted to flipping. General Motors wonders, what if you had a reason not to?
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
After Drifting A Dodge Challenger Hellcat Keiichi Tsuchiya Calls American Muscle Cars Dangerous
Ask any drifting enthusiast, and they will tell you that the 'Drift King' is the undisputed boss of drifting in the world. Japanese race car driver Keiichi Tsuchiya got the name as he was one of the pioneers of getting around racing circuits and mountain passes sideways in a cloud of tire smoke. At the same time, he has been in multiple racing series, including the top form of racing in Japan, the Super GT (formerly known as Japan Grand Touring Championships or JGTC). So who better than to tackle the current 797-all-American horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye before it gets over 900 horsepower on E85 next year?
Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi
Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW. The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
electrek.co
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
Ford Faces Problem With Bronco
The Wall Street Journal reports that both the The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have started to investigate whether its new and highly popular Bronco has an engine failure problem at high speed. If so, it would be one of the most dangerous issues in the recent history of recalls. The hazard involves […]
Cops Will Love Steeda's New Ford Explorer Police Interceptor
Dubai's police force may have some of the finest patrol cars in the world, but American police fleets have got some pretty cool law enforcement vehicles of their own. Recently, Steeda unveiled a Ford Mustang police vehicle with several performance enhancements, and now it's the turn of the venerable Ford Explorer Police Interceptor.
Autoweek.com
Porsche 911 Sally Special Heads to Monterey Auction
Porsche and Pixar collaborated to make a special Sally Carrera Porsche 911. As the name suggests, this special Porsche 911 takes inspiration from the 2006 Pixar classic Cars. The one-of-a-kind car will be auctioned at the RM Sotheby’s sale in Monterey, California, on Saturday, Aug. 20, with proceeds going to charity.
electrek.co
Tesla Semi electric truck with 500 miles of range starts shipping this year, says Musk
Elon Musk announced that the Tesla Semi electric truck with 500 miles of range is going to start shipping this year. After unveiling the Tesla Semi in 2017, the company first guided a start of production in 2019. This was delayed many times, but in the summer of 2020, CEO...
MotorAuthority
Porsche 911 turned into real-life Sally from "Cars," and you can own it
Porsche and Pixar Animation Studios have created a real-life interpretation of Sally Carrera, the animated 2002 Porsche 911 Carrera from the Pixar movie "Cars," and they plan to auction it off for charity. The project was first announced in March and just the one example, known as the Porsche 911...
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
Chevy Apache Is A Massively Powerful Patina Pickup Truck
This custom ride is a classic built to catch attention. On the outside, you might not see a reason to spend too much time looking at this rusty old pickup truck because of its thick patina. However, history shows us that you should never underestimate the one who seems to be the least threatening in any given moment. This particular vehicle is a great example of that idea put into practice as it shows off some incredible performance capabilities. Being a Chevy, we assume you can probably guess what sort of engine is under the hood but you’d be surprised by the power this vehicle is pushing out of the drivetrain.
Mercedes To Discontinue Metris Van In US After Q3 2023: Report
The Mercedes-Benz Metris will disappear from the company’s US lineup later next year. Production of the four-cylinder engine that powers it is ending, and it’s taking the low-selling van with it. The Metris isn’t the only casualty of this decision, according to the new Automotive News report. The...
Motor1.com
