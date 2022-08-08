Read full article on original website
New facility in Ellabell creates 213 new jobs in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that WebstrauntStore will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, bringing 213 new jobs to Bryan County. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will invest more than $87 million into the project, according to a...
The dog ate my lottery ticket? Turns out true for a couple from Oregon
SALEM, Ore. (WPDE) — We've all heard the excuse the dog ate my homework but what about the dog ate my lottery ticket?. That's what officials at the Oregon lottery heard this week when they received a letter with a torn-up ticket and a picture of two dogs. The...
SC law to give teachers personal break time won't go into effect until 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A bill signed into law that gives teachers a much needed break won’t be in effect for the new school year. Senate Bill 946 was passed in May and it guarantees 30 minutes of personal break time for all teachers. Steve Nuzum with SC...
Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
South Carolina tax rebates coming for eligible taxpayers before end of year
WPDE — Some taxpayers could see a rebate before the end of the year. The South Carolina Dept. of Revenue (SCDOR) will issue close to one billion dollars in state tax rebates to those who have filed their 2021 SC Individual Income Tax returns by Oct. 17., which is the filing extension deadline.
South Carolina man leaves 'generous donation' to animal shelter in his estate
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in South Carolina received a very generous donation from the estate of a man who recently passed away. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said the niece of Jennings Griggs visited the shelter on Thursday to present an "extremely generous donation for the shelter animals from the estate of her beloved Uncle."
'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter
The Farmer's Almanac for 2022 and 2023 is out. They predict we should be prepared to bundle up this winter. The Almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. The Maine-based publication predicts January will be particularly chilly...
Homicide investigation shuts down GM plant in Michigan
The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township, Michigan is closed due to a homicide investigation. Police arrived at the plant shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find a victim unconscious and bleeding. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirms they are investigating the...
Woman dies after being struck, impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Garden City woman died on Wednesday after a beach umbrella struck and impaled her. According to an incident report, an umbrella being blown in the wind struck the victim while at Beach Access 14 on Calhoun Drive around 12:50 p.m. When officers arrived,...
State wants bond revoked for Murdaugh associate Eddie Smith for breaking house arrest
COLUMBIA, SC (WCIV) — State prosecutors in South Carolina want a judge to revoke bond for Curtis Edward "Eddie" Smith, an alleged co-conspirator of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh in an apparent drug trafficking and money laundering scheme. The S.C. Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday a bond revocation hearing for...
Several sentenced in connection to largest drug conspiracy investigation in SC history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Friday that 12 defendants in major drug conspiracies run out of South Carolina prisons have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to additional jail time. The cases are part of the "Prison Empire" and "Graceland" conspiracies, which were...
'A lifetime to think about what he did:' NC man sentenced after smothering infant son
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Western North Carolina will be spending the rest of his life in prison after admitting to killing his infant son. District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch announced Jesse Wilson, 26, of Franklin, pleaded guilty on Aug. 10, 2022 in Macon County Superior Court to first-degree murder in the May 11, 2017 death of three-month-old son Liam Wilson.
NC man sentenced to three decades in prison for raping, impregnating child, 12
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — A man who pled guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl over a period of four years, eventually impregnating the child, will spend more than 30 years in prison. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that Cory Ross, 29, committed the crimes while he lived...
