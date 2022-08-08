ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WTGS

New facility in Ellabell creates 213 new jobs in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that WebstrauntStore will construct a new distribution facility in Ellabell, bringing 213 new jobs to Bryan County. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will invest more than $87 million into the project, according to a...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Deputies searching for Georgia man say they found remains in pond

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago.
WTGS

South Carolina man leaves 'generous donation' to animal shelter in his estate

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An animal shelter in South Carolina received a very generous donation from the estate of a man who recently passed away. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said the niece of Jennings Griggs visited the shelter on Thursday to present an "extremely generous donation for the shelter animals from the estate of her beloved Uncle."
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WTGS

'Shake, shiver and shovel': Farmer's Almanac predicts cold winter

The Farmer's Almanac for 2022 and 2023 is out. They predict we should be prepared to bundle up this winter. The Almanac says this winter is expected to start earlier than last year's and December could be stormy and cold nationwide. The Maine-based publication predicts January will be particularly chilly...
MAINE STATE
WTGS

Homicide investigation shuts down GM plant in Michigan

The General Motors Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township, Michigan is closed due to a homicide investigation. Police arrived at the plant shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find a victim unconscious and bleeding. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirms they are investigating the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
