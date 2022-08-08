ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis, IN

Traffic Alert: SR 159 chip seal to begin near Lewis

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdJbz_0h9M9O1200

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced there will be a chip seal project beginning any day now on State Road 159.

According to a release the project is set to begin “on or after” Monday, August 8.

The project will be located near the intersection with State Road 246, near the Lewis area.

During operations, existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. This extends the service life of the roadway and lowers maintenance costs. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and swept from the road. After a curing period, crews will return to fog seal the new driving surface and apply pavement markings.

-INDOT press release

INDOT says crews will have message boards at each end of the project to alert drivers. The work will cause lane closures at times with flaggers directing traffic through the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while the project is underway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Clay Co. I-70 work completion date delayed

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to INDOT Crawfordsville District Public Relations Director Megan DeLucenay, the completion of I-70 Construction near Clay County has been pushed back. During the operation, crews found additional portions that needed patchwork. The project involves the stretch of interstate between exit 23 to exit 29. Construction in and around the […]
WTWO/WAWV

Traffic Alert: SR 63 lanes to re-open north of TH

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Northbound Lanes of State Road 63 are set to open this week according to INDOT. Northbound of State Road 63 from Terre Haute to Clinton are scheduled to re-open Wednesday, Aug. 10. Southbound lanes will return to normal. Hazel Bluff Road will also open up to drivers. Drivers can still […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fatal crash on SR 641 in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Noaman Botros died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Botros had been driving an SUV along SR 641, when for an unknown reason his vehicle left […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo County will now be able to recycle glass

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has added a new service to the area. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Vigo County community members may now recycle glass at the waste management district location during business hours. “You’ll be able to come and drop glass off like you’ve been able […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
Lewis, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
WTWO/WAWV

One person displaced after Terre Haute house fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person has been displaced following an overnight fire in Terre Haute on Wednesday night. According to Terre Haute Fire Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, the call came in at 11:59 pm at 41 Timberlane Turn. Boyed said the fire started in the garage and worked its way to the living […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Duke Energy installs bald eagle nesting locations at old towers

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Duke Energy repurposed two old towers at the Wabashiki Wildlife Area, installing bald eagle nesting platforms. The company utilized helicopters for the project. Senior construction manager Bill Bedwell said the helicopter work helped benefit the environment and the cost of the work. “I’d say we saved another one to one […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ICN

Single-vehicle crash kills man in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - A Terre Haute man is dead after police say he crashed his SUV in southern Vigo County Wednesday afternoon. N. Botros, 72, was transported to a nearby hospital and died a short time later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
Effingham Radio

ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Edgar County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. 600 Block of East Court Street, Paris, Edgar County. Aug. 6, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m. VEHICLE:. Unit 1- 2001 Green Chevrolet SUV. DRIVER:. Unit 1- 16-year-old male from Paris, IL – Deceased. PASSENGER:. Briar Blair,...
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Solar farm to bring $30M in revenue to Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new solar farm is a step closer to coming to Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Redevelopment Commission designated land near Merom as a revitalization area for a solar farm that would be operated by NextEra Energy. The 2,400 acre property is expected to bring $30 million in tax revenue […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wrapping up Wine on the Wabash

Terre Haute, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The final Wine on the Wabash at Fairbanks Park of the season will take place Saturday, Aug 13. Hosted by Midwest Communications, various vendors will be available for the public as they enjoy food, music, and wine. Gates to the event will open at 5 p.m. and music is set […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about community resources as well as services […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WTWO/WAWV

J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on the menu, as the restaurant has planned […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local businesses look forward to students’ arrival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – As Indiana State University’s fall semester starts Aug 16, many local businesses look forward to students’ arrival. 5th Street Nutrition Owner Blake Kramer said many downtown businesses in Terre Haute thrive when students return to the community. Kramer said as businesses still deal with nationwide inflation and supply chain issues, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy