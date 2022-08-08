Traffic Alert: SR 159 chip seal to begin near Lewis

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced there will be a chip seal project beginning any day now on State Road 159.

According to a release the project is set to begin “on or after” Monday, August 8.

The project will be located near the intersection with State Road 246, near the Lewis area.

During operations, existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. This extends the service life of the roadway and lowers maintenance costs. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and swept from the road. After a curing period, crews will return to fog seal the new driving surface and apply pavement markings. -INDOT press release

INDOT says crews will have message boards at each end of the project to alert drivers. The work will cause lane closures at times with flaggers directing traffic through the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while the project is underway.

