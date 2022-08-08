Read full article on original website
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
“He tried to kill me in front of my kids" victim yells at BLM protesters in Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg shootingLashaun TurnerMinneapolis, MN
The Way This Minnesotan Says ‘Ope’ On National TV Irritates Me
One of the hottest shows on TV is 'Love Island'. This season on the US version is no different, however, the way one contestant says a favorite Minnesota word irritates me. 'Love Island' is a reality dating show that started over in the UK in the early 2000s and was revived back in 2015. By 2020 it was the most watched TV show among its target audience (16 - 34 year-olds). Since it has done so well, there have been many spin-offs of the show, including 'Love Island USA'. There are 21 different countries that had at least one season of the dating show. You can watch the UK version streaming on Hulu.
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
Mother Is Suing Minnesota Walmart For Horrific Parking Lot Accident
A woman named Essie McKenzie from Coon Rapids is suing a Walmart store in Fridley, Minnesota over a horrific accident that took place in that store's parking lot. First responders were called to the scene of the Fridley Walmart on August 6 2019 with reports that a van had caught fire and the fire jumped damaging a few other vehicles as well.
Minnesota Camp Counselor Charged With Shooting Arrows At Campers
One of the fun things about summer is all the different outdoor activities kids can do; usually, a day camp is one super fun way to learn new activities and skills. But for a group of kids at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota what happened to them would be pretty traumatic.
Here’s What You Need to Know Ahead Of the Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe Minnesota Show
After having to postpone their U.S. Bank Stadium show last year due to the pandemic, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will bring their Stadium Tour to Minneapolis on Sunday. Joining them August 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium will be Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, with newcomers, Classless Act getting things started.
Kirk Cousins Doesn’t Rule Out Tripping Balls to Win MVP or Super Bowl
Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins was asked by KFAN's Dan Barreiro about Aaron Rodgers taking the hallucinogenic ayahuasca, and his answer surprised me. Cousins is generally the most boring, robotic, dad-type dude I've ever seen in the NFL, so for him to not rule out taking a psychedelic drug for an edge at winning a Super Bowl or being named MVP is certainly noteworthy.
Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested
Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
Must Watch: Teens From Minnesota Try To Outrun Police On Freeway
We all know full well that the camera does not lie and a group of teens stealing a car and running from police was caught on camera by the Minnesota Department of Transportation outside of St. Paul. Not that the police will necessarily need this as evidence as they were in hot pursuit.
Kirk Cousins Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Minnesota’s Preseason Opener
Normally, preseason games draw minimal interest but with the Vikings kicking off a new era with new head coach Kevin O'Connell, the curiosity level with Vikings fans has been raised. The Minnesota Vikings preseason opener is this Sunday in Las Vegas, but the team learned Friday they will be without...
