In his 10th NFL season, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is holding his teammates to a higher standard than he has up to this point in his career.

Tannehill said he takes ownership of the offense every year, but he confirmed Monday that he has pushed his teammates more during this year's training camp than he has in the past.

"I'm going to try to push them and get the best out of them as well as myself," Tannehill said Monday after Day 10 of training camp at Saint Thomas Sports Park. "I'm pushing myself trying to get the best out of myself.

"If we can all do that — if everyone who steps foot on that field can push themselves and the leaders can push the guys around us to get the best out of everybody — we're going to be a really good football team."

Coach Mike Vrabel has taken notice of Tannehill's more vocal role in the offense and commended the quarterback's leadership Monday, saying that Tannehill knows how to get the best out of each of his teammates.

"I think that that's probably intentional," Vrabel said.

The veteran quarterback is working to build trust with his receivers, including a large group of rookies and second-year players.

He confronted rookie receiver Kyle Philips on the field on Thursday after Philips made what he called a "mental error" during a red zone period. A few plays later, Tannehill connected with Philips on a very similar play to score a touchdown.

"I'm going to try to push our guys and demand excellence from our guys," Tannehill said.

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_ .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill says he's pushing teammates harder than he has before