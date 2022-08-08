ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

Judge to decide case of man charged in killing of 80-year-old woman in Marion County, U.S. attorney’s office says

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMaRZ_0h9M6VPc00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old Marion County woman in March 2021 will now have his case decided by a judge and not a jury, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the district of South Carolina.

Dominique Brand, who is accused of killing Mary Ann Elvington , chose to have a bench trial instead of a jury trial, meaning a judge will hear evidence and decide the outcome of the trial, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Jury selection in the case had been scheduled for Tuesday but is no longer necessary because of Brand’s decision. A trial is still to begin on Sept. 6.

Brand, who is from Marion County, allegedly held Elvington at gunpoint in her car and forced her to drive to North Carolina and then to Lakeview before shooting her with a shotgun behind an abandoned grocery store in Marion County.

The crime is eligible for the death penalty, but his attorneys hope to get it taken off the table, according to court documents filed in February .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 10

felicia davis
4d ago

He deserves the harshest punishment possible....that lady did not deserve what he did to her....

Reply
10
Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

South Carolina man sentenced in North Carolina to more than six years in prison for cocaine, firearm possession charges

A Sumter, South Carolina man was sentenced August 5, 2022 to 77 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina. Derrick Lee Daye, 35, pleaded guilty to the charges on April 21, 2022.
SUMTER, SC
WBTW News13

3 wanted after 17-year-old shot in car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Marion County, SC
City
Florence, SC
Marion County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mary Ann#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Brand#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Woman to Be Charged in Florence Crash that Killed Motorcyclist, Paramedic

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says charges are coming to the driver that crashed and killed a paramedic and a motorcyclist. 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams drove into the wrong lanes to avoid waiting in backed up traffic near the scene of an accident on Pamplico Highway in Florence on Tuesday. Dashcam footage shows William’s car swerve between two first responder vehicles, hit and kill paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. Two other officers were hit as were multiple vehicles. Sheriff TJ Joye says the massive crime scene is under investigation and charges are expected to be filed against the driver as early as next week.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County attempted murder, rape suspect in custody after being arrested in Massachusetts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An attempted murder suspect is in custody, Horry County police announced Tuesday afternoon. Reginald Francis Neville was wanted in connection with a shooting on July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive, according to Horry County police. Neville was arrested after being spotted in Massachusetts, according to a post from the Auburn […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Latta man charged in connection to 3 shootings in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Latta man is in custody after he was allegedly involved in three different shootings in Marion in the last year and a half. Javon Rhieen Brunson, 28, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Ex-Boys and Girls Club of Myrtle Beach director pleads guilty in embezzlement case, ordered to pay $88K in restitution

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former director for the Boys and Girls Club of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty in an embezzlement case Tuesday afternoon. Dione Eban Buonto was indicted in July 2021 by a grand jury for allegedly embezzling more than $100,000, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. She was ordered to pay […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

66K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy