The Temptations' 25 greatest songs of all time, ranked
It's been 60 years since the Temptations made their first appearance on the Billboard R&B charts with their first release on Motown, "(You're My) Dream Come True," a soulful ballad written and produced by Berry Gordy. That song peaked at No. 22, earning the Tempts a spot on Gordy's Motortown...
How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?
Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Judith Durham, Australia's folk music icon, dies at 79
Judith Durham, Australia's folk music icon who achieved global fame as the lead singer of The Seekers, has died. She was 79.Durham died in Alfred Hospital in Melbourne on Friday night after suffering complications from a long-standing lung disease, Universal Music Australia and Musicoast said in a statement on Saturday. She made her first recording at 19 and rose to fame after joining The Seekers in 1963. The group of four became the first Australian band to achieve major chart and sales success in the U.K. and the United States, eventually selling 50 million records. International hits included “The...
Manic Street Creature review – gorgeous tunes and dark times in heartfelt gig theatre
This semi-autobiographical tale about the impact of a damaging relationship is empathic and impassioned
You won’t believe the chaos in this new Netflix doc about Woodstock ’99
It was going to be the “biggest party on the planet.” That was the idea for a multi-day music festival offering a throwback to the original 1969 version of Woodstock that was headlined by The Grateful Dead, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, and more. However, the newly released Netflix documentary project Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 makes clear that, for all its ambitions, the latter is remembered as something else, instead.
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Prom 30: Tredegar Band/BBCNOW/Bancroft review – Higgins's vivid and expressive love letter to brass bands
Gavin Higgins’s ambitious new ‘concerto grosso’ was brilliantly played by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the Tredegar Band
Entering Heaven Alive
“Taking Me Back,” the song that closes Jack White’s fifth solo album, also opened his fourth. The version on Entering Heaven Alive, whose title carries the parenthetical “(Gently),” offers White’s workmanlike take on the gypsy jazz of the 1930s, brisk and lilting, complete with a see-sawing violin solo a la Stéphane Grappelli to kick things off. The previous version, from April’s Fear of the Dawn, is mutant stadium rock, furious and bludgeoning, stacked with electric guitars that sound like synthesizers and synthesizers that sound like electric guitars.
Titus Andronicus Ponder the Ties That Bind Pain and Love on ‘Give Me Grief’
Click here to read the full article. Titus Andronicus consider the inherent ties between pain and love, while still enjoying some rooftop rocking at sunset, in the new music video for “Give Me Grief.” The track will appear on the New Jersey band’s upcoming album, The Will to Live, out Sept. 30 via Merge. “Give Me Grief” is a swinging bit of sax-inflected power-pop/rock that finds frontman Patrick Stickles dueting with former Titus Andronicus drummer Eric Harm (who now fronts his own band, Eric Harm and the $100). The video was directed by regular collaborator Ray Concepcion, and features some clever...
How Did David Muse Die? Firefall Multi-Instrumentalist's Last Days Explored
David Muse, a long-time multi-instrumentalist of the band Firefall, died. He was 73. Firefall and its fans were left shocked after Muse passed away. The official statement on Facebook disclosed that the musician died at his home on Saturday morning with his wife, Patty, by his side. "While we are...
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Why you should definitely own Workingman's Dead by the Grateful Dead
Country rock with a heart and soul, Workingman's Dead reminded people that Jerry Garcia & Co. were more than just live-jamming road hog
Maisie review: Tender documentary captures Britain’s oldest drag artist in all her sequined glory
Dir: Lee Cooper. Starring: David Raven, Paul O’Grady, Jason Sutton, Dave Lynn. 15, 75 minutesDavid Raven doesn’t like the term “drag queen”. He prefers to be known as a “drag artiste” when he performs as his sensational alter-ego Maisie Trollette, a role in which he’s been dazzling audiences for over half a century. First-time feature director Lee Cooper’s sweet, soulful documentary Maisie captures Raven in the run-up to his 85th birthday celebrations and provides a joyful insight into the trailblazing life of Britain’s oldest working drag performer.Raven first made his name in the Eighties alongside fellow drag artiste Jimmy Court...
Richest Violinists In The World
Music has the power not only to satisfy someone but also has the power of healing someone emotionally and mentally. With time music is evolving, and new genres are coming up. Even though music is evolving with time, the usage of classic instruments like the violin has not decreased. Many big musicians have a knack for playing violins. If you like to play the violin, then let me tell you that you could consider starting a career as a violinist. This is because if you are good at violin playing, you will be heavily paid. Some of the richest violinists in the world are listed below:
Ex-Guns N' Roses man exposes the madness of the Chinese Democracy era: "The chaos never died"
Former Guns N' Roses drummer Bryan 'Brain' Mantia gives an insider account of life with Axl Rose and co circa Chinese Democracy: spoiler, it was wild
40 Years Ago: Duran Duran Gets Moody on ‘Save a Prayer’
Duran Duran released "Save a Prayer" as a single in the U.K. on Aug. 9, 1982, and it became the highest-charting hit from the Rio LP in their home country. The midtempo No. 2 smash was a departure, as Duran Duran's previous singles were all geared for the dance floor. The song was an outlier on Rio, too: "Save a Prayer" was a moody ballad driven by lush, pirouetting keyboards and acoustic guitars, and a rhythm section that propelled the song forward with nuanced grooves.
'I Performed at Woodstock '99. We Didn't Know It Was A Horror Show'
I thought Woodstock '99 was this crazy rock and roll riot, not the scene of alleged abuse and disregard for safety.
From Reach Out I’ll Be There to Heatwave: six of Lamont Dozier’s best songs
Martha and the Vandellas – Heatwave (1963) The intensity of Heatwave never ages, and its message of love as an inescapable blend of agony and ecstasy would be repeated on many of Holland-Dozier-Holland’s greatest recordings. It proved too raw for British ears in 1963, though the Who covered it early on. The Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian thought it was so good he simply played the backing track at double speed and came up with his own classic, Do You Believe In Magic?
Listen to Soccer Mommy’s new “Simlish version” of ‘Shotgun’
Soccer Mommy has shared a “Simlish version” of ‘Shotgun’ as part of the new ‘High School Years’ expansion pack for The Sims 4. The original song appears on the Nashville singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘Sometimes, Forever’, which came out in June.
