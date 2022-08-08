Read full article on original website
Evolve Additive Solutions Hires Jeff Blank as COO to Lead the Engineering and Operation Teams
MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions (“EAS”), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005435/en/ Jeff Blank, COO, Evolve Additive Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
Black Women Are Helping Drive The Growth Of Black Entrepreneurs Across America
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit U.S. shores, Black women took it as an opportunity to reset their lives and careers to go into business for themselves and take control of their finances. According to the University of California, Santa Cruz, the number of Black-owned businesses has increased by 30% since...
freightwaves.com
Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup
It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005253/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant
HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006152/en/ Faraday Future today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)
petproductnews.com
APPA Welcomes New CEO, Promotes 5 Employees
The American Pet Product Association (APPA) has promoted five staff members across its trade show operations and booth and membership sales departments. This announcement comes as new CEO Peter Scott prepares to come on board next week. APPA’s mission is to promote responsible pet care and advance the pet products...
Voice of the CFO: Global Challenges Require Big-Picture Thinking, Local Focus
Global companies are facing macro challenges not seen for decades — war in Europe, inflation and labor challenges. Rumors of recession on the horizon and highly volatile currency fluctuations driven by interest rate hikes are also in the macro mix. That puts a lot of relatively novel challenges on...
27-Year-Old Quits Corporate Job, Builds Her Own Empire, Now Giving $25K in Funding to Black Entrepreneurs
Meet Mandy Bowman, the founder and CEO of the Official Black Wall Street (OBWS) app. In 2017, when she was 27, she quit her corporate job as a social media manager at Essence to start her own empire. Now, at just 32 years old, she is using her brand to give away $25,000 in grants to Black entrepreneurs.
TechCrunch
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
Take Customer Service To The Next Level With These Service-Based Franchises
Want to own a business that "serves" others? Here are some top choices.
geekwire.com
Melinda French Gates shares new data to stoke innovation and awareness in $648B ‘care economy’
Caregivers who provide for children, elderly people, and those who are sick or disabled are operating in an antiquated system that’s ripe for innovation, experts say, and worth an estimated $648 billion. New research released by Pivotal Ventures tries to better understand that marketplace. A national survey found that...
pymnts.com
Canadian Release of Sage Payroll Provides Solution for SMBs
Working to help Canadian small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) handle their administrative responsibilities, Sage has launched a new solution that integrates with Sage Accounting and simplifies accounting, payroll and human resources (HR) processes. The Canadian release of Sage Payroll is a cloud-first solution that enables teams to manage payroll and...
New Zealand tourism minister makes pitch to the rich as he spurns ‘$10-a-day’ travellers
New Zealand’s tourism minister has again expressed his aversion to budget travellers, saying the country will not seek to attract those who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles”. Stuart Nash said the country would unashamedly continue to focus on “high quality” big...
The Supply Chain Tech Revolution
Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform
DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
Direct-to-Consumer Retailing Boosts Supply Chain Technology Providers
More companies have embraced selling directly to consumers, sidestepping old, larger-scale operations in favor of developing direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations. With brick-and-mortar commerce still recovering from the pandemic and shoppers electing to make more purchases online, some manufacturers in the footwear, apparel and electronics sectors have added more D2C business, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (Aug. 6).
Report: Amazon to Expand Palm-Print Payment Tech to 65 Whole Foods Stores
Continuing its efforts to remake the in-store shopping experience, Amazon is reportedly making a big addition to the number of locations using its Amazon One technology that lets customers pay by scanning their palms. The company is said to be deploying Amazon One at another 65 Whole Foods stores in...
foodlogistics.com
Native Carrier Mobile App to Advance Freight Procurement Automation
To help shippers and carriers uncover resilience, sustainability and cost reduction opportunities, Sleek Technologies launched a self-service mobile app for small to medium-size carriers. Once downloaded, the app provides carriers with direct access to large, reputable shippers with high load volumes. “Sourcing the right carrier, at the right time, at...
petproductnews.com
Petco Makes Key Leadership Appointments, Including New COO
Petco Health and Wellness Co. recently appointed several key people to its leadership team “to further align its leadership team to activate Petco’s strategy that puts the customer first,” company officials said. Mike Nuzzo, COO and president of services, will be leaving Petco after more than seven...
