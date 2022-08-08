ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

The Associated Press

Evolve Additive Solutions Hires Jeff Blank as COO to Lead the Engineering and Operation Teams

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Today Evolve Additive Solutions ("EAS"), a global leader in the manufacturing of capital equipment and 3D printed production AM parts, announced the appointment Jeff Blank as the company's Chief Operating Officer. More recently Mr. Blank was the Chief Operating Officer at NanoVox / Vadient Optics.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Report: 7-Eleven makes under-the-radar purchase of delivery startup

It looks like 7-Eleven is ditching longtime partner DoorDash. The two companies have collaborated heavily in recent years, with the convenience store chain using DoorDash couriers to power its 30-minute delivery service. But a pair of inside sources told The Information on Thursday that 7-Eleven has acquired San Antonio-based delivery...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Founded by Moms, for Parents, Bobbie Continues to Lead the Way as a Best-In-Class Remote Workplace, Just 18 Months After Launching

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Today Bobbie, the only infant formula company in the U.S. founded and led by moms, is proud to be recognized by FastCompany as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators, as a standout in the Women Innovators category; and chosen by Fortune Magazine as one of the Best Small & MediumWorkplaces. Bobbie is also proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. 98% of employees at Bobbie say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant

HANFORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as 'FF ieFactory California.' This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year.
HANFORD, CA
petproductnews.com

APPA Welcomes New CEO, Promotes 5 Employees

The American Pet Product Association (APPA) has promoted five staff members across its trade show operations and booth and membership sales departments. This announcement comes as new CEO Peter Scott prepares to come on board next week. APPA's mission is to promote responsible pet care and advance the pet products...
PET SERVICES
TechCrunch

Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform

Automation can't overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that's the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup's total raised to $17.5 million.
SOFTWARE
pymnts.com

Canadian Release of Sage Payroll Provides Solution for SMBs

Working to help Canadian small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) handle their administrative responsibilities, Sage has launched a new solution that integrates with Sage Accounting and simplifies accounting, payroll and human resources (HR) processes. The Canadian release of Sage Payroll is a cloud-first solution that enables teams to manage payroll and...
SMALL BUSINESS
Cheddar News

The Supply Chain Tech Revolution

Clara Hustad, AVP, Industry Solutions Marketing at AT&T Business, joins Cheddar News to discuss how businesses have been adapting the supply chain over a challenging 24 months and how they are becoming more efficient, connected, and sustainable for the future.
ECONOMY
pymnts

DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform

DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Direct-to-Consumer Retailing Boosts Supply Chain Technology Providers

More companies have embraced selling directly to consumers, sidestepping old, larger-scale operations in favor of developing direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations. With brick-and-mortar commerce still recovering from the pandemic and shoppers electing to make more purchases online, some manufacturers in the footwear, apparel and electronics sectors have added more D2C business, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (Aug. 6).
RETAIL
foodlogistics.com

Native Carrier Mobile App to Advance Freight Procurement Automation

To help shippers and carriers uncover resilience, sustainability and cost reduction opportunities, Sleek Technologies launched a self-service mobile app for small to medium-size carriers. Once downloaded, the app provides carriers with direct access to large, reputable shippers with high load volumes. "Sourcing the right carrier, at the right time, at...
CELL PHONES
petproductnews.com

Petco Makes Key Leadership Appointments, Including New COO

Petco Health and Wellness Co. recently appointed several key people to its leadership team "to further align its leadership team to activate Petco's strategy that puts the customer first," company officials said. Mike Nuzzo, COO and president of services, will be leaving Petco after more than seven...
BUSINESS

