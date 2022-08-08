Salt Lake Police seeking info on pickup driver they say hit building, caused gas leak, fled on bike

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO