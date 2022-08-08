Salt Lake Police seeking info on pickup driver they say hit building, caused gas leak, fled on bike

Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
FedEx truck plows into multiple parked cars in SLC crash, 66-year-old man pinned beneath wreckage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are sorting out the details Friday after a FedEx delivery truck plowed into four parked cars at 450 S. 400 W., injuring two people. The most severely injured is a 66-year-old man who ended up...
KSLTV
SLC Police investigating ‘critical injury’ crash on 400 West
SALT LAKE CITY — The public has been asked to avoid 400 West in Salt Lake City due to a “critical injury” crash. The crash happened at 450 South and 400 West Friday afternoon. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said at least one person...
KSLTV
South Salt Lake police seeking info about missing infant’s whereabouts
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating an 18-month-old boy believed to be with his father, who is a suspect in a South Salt Lake homicide and not the child’s legal guardian. According to information released Friday from the South...
KSLTV
Car catches fire in Davis County following mechanical malfunction
SUNSET, Utah — Traffic on Interstate 15 was temporarily disrupted Thursday afternoon after a car caught fire in Davis County. The incident happened at mile post 337, which is about 1800 North in Sunset, Thursday afternoon. Sgt. Cam Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the car had a...
Gephardt Daily
Homicide victim begs Salt Lake City police not to kill her in body-cam footage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Body-camera footage shows Megan Joyce Mohn screaming for help and begging officers not to kill her during an officer-involved critical incident that resulted in her death. The 40-year-old woman became unresponsive while being restrained by Salt Lake City police...
Gephardt Daily
Unified Police searching for missing Millcreek man
MILLCREEK, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Millcreek Precinct of the Unified Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a 43-year-old resident. Stanton John Porter is described as 5-foot-9, 180 pounds with red hair and blue eyes, date of birth April 26, 1979. The department’s...
ksl.com
Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
kslnewsradio.com
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
SLCPD reveal footage of arrest turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body cam footage of an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) involving Megan Joyce Mohn that took place on January 11. SLCPD initially activated the OICI Protocol on July 30 after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mohn’s death a […]
ksl.com
Police identify man killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday
DRAPER — Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, as 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. Rowland was deceased...
Man pleads guilty to intentionally causing crash that killed 19-year-old
UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215 in Salt Lake County last April and causing a crash that left one woman dead, and injured two others. Justin Wayne Robertston, 36, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges as part of a plea deal in a […]
ksl.com
Video shows Salt Lake police shooting gunman following reports of fire
SALT LAKE CITY — "Let me see your hands! Drop the gun. Drop the gun. Drop the gun!" a Salt Lake police officer yells repeatedly at a man holding a shotgun. Moments later, two officers fire 11 to 12 shots, injuring the gunman and causing him to run back into his house,
kjzz.com
Boy dies after hit-and-run on West Valley sidewalk; police say driver didn't stop
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A child died after being hit by a vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk in West Valley City late Wednesday night, authorities said. Police are searching for the suspect vehicle. According to initial information provided by Sgt. John Pittman with the West Valley...
Gephardt Daily
Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe. The line was...
UPDATE: Victim killed in Draper shooting identified
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Draper early Thursday morning. Authorities say the shooting happened at the Heritage at Draper apartment complex near 11715 State Street in Draper just after 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was […]
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
Gephardt Daily
Toppled dump truck causes traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon
ALTA, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A overturned dump truck caused traffic delays Thursday evening in Little Cottonwood Canyon near Alta. The toppled truck was blocking a lane of traffic on State Route 210 near White Pine Chutes, according to a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation at 5:40 p.m. Thursday.
WATCH: UHP Trooper maneuvers T-Bone collision
UTAH (ABC4) – In an attempt to recruit Troops who can think on fast feet, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shared a video of an officer who was in the right place at the right time in order to prevent a potentially horrible outcome. In the dashcam footage provided by UHP, the Trooper’s vehicle is […]
Gephardt Daily
Flood warning in effect for Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Weather Service Friday issued a flood warning, in effect until 8:15 p.m., for Salt Lake County. According to the NWS SLC, “At 5:37 PM MDT., Doppler Radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. One to two inches of rain have fallen.
kmyu.tv
Wrong-way driver pleads guilty to murder for killing Utah woman in head-on crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wearing handcuffs and a jail jumpsuit, Justin Robertson pleaded guilty to murder for intentionally driving the wrong way on a Utah interstate and killing a woman in a head-on crash last year. Robertson, 37, reached an agreement with prosecutors that will imprison him for...
