ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)

New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Truckee, CA
State
Nevada State
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Truckee, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

Deputy who took photos of body parts at Kobe Bryant crash scene and sent them to others: "I didn't do anything wrong"

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter and seven others testified Friday that he "didn't do anything wrong" when he snapped 25 pictures at the site, some of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy