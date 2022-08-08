Read full article on original website
Demi Lovato Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Dating 29-Year-Old Wilmer Valderrama As A Teenager In Scathing New Song
Demi Lovato – who recently confirmed that she will now also be using she/her pronouns in addition to they/them – didn’t hold back when it came to talking about ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29,” taken from her upcoming new album “Holy Fvck” which is out on August 19th.
Marc Anthony Forced To Deny His Shockingly Frail, Disheveled Appearance Due To Drug Use After Jaw-Dropping Photos Emerge
Superstar singer Marc Anthony stunned onlookers last Thursday when he was photographed looking frail, skinny and drawn out in a series of images on board a Miami yacht alongside pal David Beckham and his son Romeo.The ex-husband of recently married pop star Jennifer Lopez looked “slim and wide-eyed with unkempt hair” as he knocked back Bud Light, according to one report.It prompted friends to raise concern about Anthony, 53, who recently announced his engagement to model Nadia Ferreira with a diamond ring that looked identical to one of his ex-wife’s rings. “Marc is fine,” a source insisted to Radar. “He...
Elle
Adele Wore a $4,415 Outfit on a Yacht With Her Boyfriend Rich Paul, Because Why Not?
Adele Talks to Zane Lowe About How Son Angelo Showed Empathy to Her During Divorce. Paparazzi captured Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul doing exactly what you'd expect the ultra-rich and famous to do over the summer: yachting on the Mediterranean in designer clothes. Adele was captured wearing a Loewe x Paula's Ibiza print top and matching pants, a £1,825 ($2,186.13) set and carrying Saint Laurent's Rive Gauche raffia and leather bag, which costs £1,860 ($2,228.06), per the Daily Mail. The couple was boating near Sardinia with friends yesterday.
David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo
Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
Katharine McPhee wears ‘perfect’ dress for ‘date night’ with David Foster
Dolled up for date night! After a “case of the mondaze,” Katharine McPhee put on the “perfect little date night dress” for an evening out with her husband, David Foster. The “Country Comfort” star, 38, posed for multiple mirror selfies via Instagram Stories, showing off her blue-and-white striped Veronica Beard number ($498). “At least I put some makeup on,” she wrote while rocking the ruched linen frock. “@davidfoster comin in hot,” the “American Idol” added alongside a car emoji before documenting the 72-year-old composer’s arrival. When Foster spotted the singer filming him from their backyard, he asked, “Am I in the shot?” McPhee replied, “Honey, I’m...
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
Jennifer Aniston stuns in summer swimsuit snapshot
In her latest post, ‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston shared a super summer swimsuit photo featuring the essentials: sandy beach, blue skies, black swimwear, and a wide smile.
wonderwall.com
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Taylor Swift Steals The Show At Selena Gomez’s Birthday Party In Full-Blown ‘Prairiecore’—We Want Her Patchwork Dress
Taylor Swift celebrated her bestie Selena Gomez‘s 3oth birthday this week, and her trendy prairiecore party guest attire is so chic! The “All Too Well” hitmaker, 32, attended Gomez’s soiree and donned a tiered, floral, red patchwork summer sun dress with breezy fabric, puffy sleeves, and an elegant midi hemline. Swift’s dress is from Christy Dawn, and she accessorized her stunning piece with Cathy Waterman dangly earrings and tied her blonde tresses into two pigtail braids.
See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo
Watch: Justin Bieber Returns to Touring After Recent Health Scare. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning. On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
Camila Cabello spotted holding hands with new boyfriend Austin Kevitch
Camila Cabello is giving love a chance! The 25-year-old singer has confirmed her romance with 30-year-old Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, following weeks of rumors about their relationship status, after being photographed together for the first time back in June. ...
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
womansday.com
Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
Kris Jenner, 66, Wears Totally Sheer SKIMS Dress On A Yacht
Kris Jenner always manages to make any outfit look fabulous and that’s exactly what she did while on a yacht. The 66-year-old looked stunning when she wore a skintight, long-sleeve black mesh SKIMS dress that was completely see-through and covered in a fun, bright pattern. Kris posted the photo...
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
J.Lo Rocks Short Shorts While Out With Emme, 14, In Italy After Ben Affleck Flies Home
Jennifer Lopez scored some quality time with her 14-year-old, Emme Muniz, in Italy on July 29. The pair stepped out in Capri, with J.Lo looking beyond stylish in a pair of high-waisted shorts that had black lace trim. Her look was complete by a colorful wrap top, which tied around her waist. She had her hair pulled back into a top knot, with sunglasses on, as well as gold flip flops to keep comfortable. Meanwhile, Emme rocked slacks and a sweater, and had their headphones in during the outing. Jennifer wrapped an arm around her child to help guide Emme through the crowds of people.
