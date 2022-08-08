These Famous Actresses Were Born In Florida & Most Are From This Popular City

The Sunshine State is among the top contributors to the country's economy, and the number of successful people it produces is directly proportional to its prosperity as well. The fact that Florida is the third most populous state in the US also helps.

Hollywood is no stranger to this, either, especially when it comes to Miami-borns. Various Floridian actors, who still continue to have strong ties with the state, have landed on the West Coast throughout the last decades and made their mark on the industry.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses who were born in Florida, from IMDb’s most popular list. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Anya Taylor-Joy

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (4/16/1996)

- Known for:

--- Beth Harmon in "The Queen's Gambit" (2020)

--- Thomasin in "The Witch" (2015)

--- Illyana Rasputin in "The New Mutants" (2020)

Kristin Minter

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (11/22/1965)

- Known for:

--- Randi Fronczak in "ER" (1995-2003)

--- Heather in "Home Alone" (1990)

--- Liza Hendricks in "Ray Donovan" (2013)

Bella Thorne

- Born: Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA (10/8/1997)

- Known for:

--- Madison Morgan in "The DUFF" (2015)

--- Hilary in "Blended" (2014)

--- Katie Price in "Midnight Sun" (2018)

Carla Gugino

- Born: Sarasota, Florida, USA (8/29/1971)

- Known for:

--- Sally Jupiter / Silk Spectre in "Watchmen" (2009)

--- Jessie in "Gerald's Game" (2017)

--- Laurie Roberts in "American Gangster" (2007)

Bethany Joy Lenz

- Born: Hollywood, Florida, USA (4/2/1981)

- Known for:

--- Cassie Jollenston in "Dexter" (2013)

--- Keri Allen in "Pearson" (2019)

--- Jenny in "Grey's Anatomy" (2018)

Darcy Donavan

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (11/20/1985)

- Known for:

--- Rainer's Date in "Modern Family" (2017)

--- Patty Donkonit in "Parks and Recreation" (2015)

--- Hot Blonde in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004)

Arielle Kebbel

- Born: Winter Park, Florida, USA (2/19/1985)

- Known for:

--- Carrie in "John Tucker Must Die" (2006)

--- Alex in "The Uninvited" (2009)

--- Allison in "The Grudge 2" (2006)

Abigail Spencer

- Born: Gulf Breeze, Florida, USA (8/4/1981)

- Known for:

--- Suzanne Farrell in "Mad Men" (2009)

--- Amantha Holden in "Rectify" (2013-2016)

--- May in "Oz the Great and Powerful" (2013)

Sarah Paulson

- Born: Tampa, Florida, USA (12/17/1974)

- Known for:

--- Mistress Epps in "12 Years a Slave" (2013)

--- Mother / Diane in "Run" (2020)

--- Dr. Ellie Staple in "Glass" (2019)

Haley Bennett

- Born: Fort Myers, Florida, USA (1/7/1988)

- Known for:

--- Emma Cullen in "The Magnificent Seven" (2016)

--- Megan in "The Girl on the Train" (2016)

--- Cora Corman in "Music and Lyrics" (2007)

Ashley Greene

- Born: Jacksonville, Florida, USA (2/21/1987)

- Known for:

--- Alice Cullen in "Twilight" (2008)

--- Alice Cullen in "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" (2009)

--- Alice Cullen in "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" (2010)

Bailee Madison

- Born: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA (10/15/1999)

- Known for:

--- Isabelle Cahill in "Brothers" (2009)

--- May Belle Aarons in "Bridge to Terabithia" (2007)

--- Maggie in "Just Go with It" (2011)

Jessica Darrow

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (1/7/1995)

- Known for:

--- Luisa in "Encanto" (2021)

--- Sarah in "Feast of the Seven Fishes" (2019)

--- Taylor Reese in "Following Hannah Stone" (2021)

Catherine Keener

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (3/23/1959)

- Known for:

--- Maxine Lund in "Being John Malkovich" (1999)

--- Nelle Harper Lee in "Capote" (2005)

--- Trish in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)

Amy Seimetz

- Born: Florida, USA (11/25/1981)

- Known for:

--- Kris in "Upstream Color" (2013)

--- Writer in "Sun Don't Shine" (2012)

--- Rachel in "Pet Sematary" (2019)

Cheryl Hines

- Born: Miami Beach, Florida, USA (9/21/1965)

- Known for:

--- Cheryl David in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2000-2021)

--- Becky in "Waitress" (2007)

--- Jamie Munro in "RV" (2006)

Natalie Martinez

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (7/12/1984)

- Known for:

--- Case in "Death Race" (2008)

--- Gabby in "End of Watch" (2012)

--- Madeline in "Self/less" (2015)

Brittany Daniel

- Born: Gainesville, Florida, USA (3/17/1976)

- Known for:

--- Candice in "Skyline" (2010)

--- Jenny in "Club Dread" (2004)

--- Megan Vandergeld in "White Chicks" (2004)

Kathryn Newton

- Born: Orlando, Florida, USA (2/8/1997)

- Known for:

--- Abigail Carlson in "Big Little Lies" (2017-2019)

--- Lucy Stevens in "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" (2019)

--- Julie in "Blockers" (2018)

Alexa PenaVega

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (8/27/1988)

- Known for:

--- Carmen Cortez in "Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams" (2002)

--- Carmen Cortez in "Spy Kids" (2001)

--- Carmen Cortez in "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over" (2003)

Katy Mixon

- Born: Pensacola, Florida, USA (3/30/1981)

- Known for:

--- Jenny Ann in "Hell or High Water" 2016

--- Susan in "Four Christmases" 2008

Peyton List

- Born: Florida, USA (4/6/1998)

- Known for:

--- Holly Hills in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days" (2012)

--- Emma Ross in "Bunk'd" (2015-2021)

--- Young Jane in "27 Dresses" (2008)

Natalie Morales

- Born: Kendall, Florida, USA (2/15/1985)

- Known for:

--- Lucy Santo Domingo in "Parks and Recreation" (2010-2015)

--- Rosie Casals in "Battle of the Sexes" (2017)

--- Abby in "Abby's" (2019)

Eva Mendes

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (3/5/1974)

- Known for:

--- Sara in "Hitch" (2005)

--- Dr. Sheila Gamble in "The Other Guys" (2010)

--- Romina in "The Place Beyond the Pines" (2012)

Jackie Sandler

- Born: Coral Springs, Florida, USA (9/24/1974)

- Known for:

--- President's Assistant Jennifer in "Pixels" (2015)

--- Martha in "Hotel Transylvania" (2012)

--- Jess in "The Wrong Missy" (2020)

Ariana Grande

- Born: Boca Raton, Florida, USA (6/26/1993)

- Known for:

--- Cat Valentine / Self in "Sam & Cat" (2013-2014)

--- Ariana Grande in "Ariana Grande Feat. Iggy Azalea: Problem" (2014)

--- Music Department in "Charlie's Angels" (2019)

Brittany Snow

- Born: Tampa, Florida, USA (3/9/1986)

- Known for:

--- Chloe in "Pitch Perfect" (2012)

--- Amber Von Tussle in "Hairspray" (2007)

--- Chloe in "Pitch Perfect 2" (2015)

Victoria Justice

- Born: Hollywood, Florida, USA (2/19/1993)

- Known for:

--- Tori Vega / Self in "Victorious" (2010-2013)

--- Jane Harmon in "The First Time" (2012)

--- Wren in "Fun Size" (2012)

Faye Dunaway

- Born: Bascom, Florida, USA (1/14/1941)

- Known for:

--- Diana Christensen in "Network" (1976)

--- Bonnie Parker in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967)

--- Evelyn Mulwray in "Chinatown" (1974)

Maya Rudolph

- Born: Gainesville, Florida, USA (7/27/1972)

- Known for:

--- Lillian in "Bridesmaids" (2011)

--- Verona in "Away We Go" (2009)

--- Caitlin in "The Way Way Back" (2013)

Abigail Cowen

- Born: Gainesville, Florida, USA (3/18/1998)

- Known for:

--- Dorcas in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (2018-2020)

--- Vicki Charmichael in "Stranger Things" (2017)

--- Angel in "Redeeming Love" (2022)

Cynthia Daniel

- Born: Gainesville, Florida, USA (3/17/1976)

- Known for:

--- Winkie in "The Basketball Diaries" (1995)

--- Elizabeth 'Liz' Wakefield / Liz in "Sweet Valley High" (1994-1997)

--- Actress in "Cheaper by the Dozen" (2022)

Carmela Zumbado

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (2/27/1991)

- Known for:

--- Delilah Alves in "You" (2019)

--- Ximena Arista in "The Wall of Mexico" (2019)

--- Denise Martinez in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (2016-2019)

JoAnna Garcia Swisher

- Born: Tampa, Florida, USA (8/10/1979)

- Known for:

--- Sandy Sue in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)

--- Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery in "Reba" (2001-2007)

--- Megan in "The Internship" (2013)

Sarah Jones

- Born: Winter Springs, Florida, USA (7/17/1983)

- Known for:

--- Tracy Stevens in "For All Mankind" (2019-2021)

--- Amelia Davenport in "Damnation" (2017-2018)

--- Alison Kemp in "The Path" (2016)

Traylor Howard

- Born: Orlando, Florida, USA (6/14/1966)

- Known for:

--- Natalie Teeger in "Monk" (2005-2009)

--- Kathy in "Dirty Work" (1998)

--- Layla in "Me, Myself & Irene" (2000)

Monica Raymund

- Born: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA (7/26/1986)

- Known for:

--- Gabriela Dawson in "Chicago Fire" (2012-2019)

--- Reina - Jimmy's Girlfriend in "Arbitrage" (2012)

--- Jackie Quiñones in "Hightown" (2020-2021)

Milly Shapiro

- Born: Tampa, Florida, USA (7/16/2002)

- Known for:

--- Charlie in "Hereditary" (2018)

--- Actress in "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" (2016)

--- Self - Performer & Special Tony Award Recipient in "The 67th Annual Tony Awards" (2013)

Dawn Olivieri

- Born: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA (2/8/1981)

- Known for:

--- Sherri Ward in "Bright" (2017)

--- Debbie O'Brien in "Den of Thieves" (2018)

--- Cosmo Girl in "American Hustle" (2013)

Mimi Rogers

- Born: Coral Gables, Florida, USA (1/27/1955)

- Known for:

--- Pamela in "Ginger Snaps" (2000)

--- Maureen Robinson in "Lost in Space" (1998)

--- Mrs. Smalls in "Big Nothing" (2006)

Abi Monterey

- Born: Tampa, Florida, USA (6/20/2000)

- Known for:

--- Dorothy Spinner / Young Niles Caulder in "Doom Patrol" (2020-2021)

--- Actress in "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" (2016)

--- Self in "Broadway Supports Lihsa" (2016)

Diora Baird

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (4/6/1983)

- Known for:

--- Vivian in "Wedding Crashers" (2005)

--- Rachel in "My Best Friend's Girl" (2008)

--- Bailey in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning" (2006)

Carrie Henn

- Born: Panama City, Florida, USA (5/7/1976)

- Known for:

--- Newt in "Aliens" (1986)

--- Actress in "Triborn"

--- Union Worker in "Thunder Island" (2020)

Natalie Gold

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (8/17/1976)

- Known for:

--- Rava Roy in "Succession" (2018-2021)

--- Clara in "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" (2014)

--- Sam's Mother / Young Mother in "The Leftovers" (2014-2017)

Genesis Rodriguez

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (7/29/1987)

- Known for:

--- Honey Lemon in "Big Hero 6" (2014)

--- Angie in "Man on a Ledge" (2012)

--- Abigail Hayes in "Hours" (2013)

Aubrey Peeples

- Born: Lake Mary, Florida, USA (11/27/1993)

- Known for:

--- Layla Grant in "Nashville" (2013-2016)

--- Jerrica / Jem in "Jem and the Holograms" (2015)

--- Charlotte in "Search and Destroy" (2019)

Sofia Carson

- Born: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA (4/10/1993)

- Known for:

--- Evie in "Descendants 2" (2017)

--- Evie in "Descendants: Wicked World" (2015-2017)

--- Evie in "Descendants" (2015)

Chrissy Metz

- Born: Florida, USA (9/29/1980)

- Known for:

--- Kate Pearson in "This Is Us" (2016-2022)

--- Joyce Smith in "Breakthrough" (2019)

--- Trish in "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" (2018)

Lina Esco

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (5/14/1985)

- Known for:

--- Christina 'Chris' Alonso in "S.W.A.T." (2017-2021)

--- Ava Flores in "Kingdom" (2016)

--- With in "Free the Nipple" (2014)

Cassandra Freeman

- Born: West Palm Beach, Florida, USA (10/1/1978)

- Known for:

--- Sylvia in "Inside Man" (2006)

--- Patricia Wilson in "Luke Cage" (2016-2018)

--- Monique Allen in "Atlanta" (2016)