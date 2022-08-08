Read full article on original website
Related
Trade winds are expected to weaken
Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier has your full forecast on Wake Up 2Day and Take2.
A warning for Turo users parking at Hawaii’s airports
If you're a Turo operator, this is a reminder that you're not allowed to park your cars on airport property.
Cruise to Hawaii is canceled over staffing issues
The changes take effect Sept. 6 and apply to itineraries from all departure ports except where government regulations may vary like Canada, Greece and Australia.
Hawaii traffic is one of the worst in the country
How bad is Hawaii traffic? According to one study it's the worst in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii averaging 50 COVID deaths per month this summer
The Hawaii Department of Health reported 14 deaths this week, as the state has averaged 50 deaths per month since May. That month 56 people died of the virus. In June, 51 people succumbed to COVID, while 43 died in July. COVID deaths are determined by physicians or pathologists at the medical examiner's office and reported to the DOH.
Big Island brush fire in Pohakuloa continues to burn
The Hawaii Fire Department reported a fire by Pohakuloa on Wednesday, August 10.
KHON2
7-Eleven Hawaii Partners with HUGS (7-Eleven)
7-Eleven Hawaii and HUGS have a big fundraising event coming up! On Monday, August 15th we will be coming together with members of the community to host our 13th Annual Golf Tournament at Mid Pacific Country Club, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting a local non-profit. This event harnesses the power of community support, where 7-Eleven Hawaii will join with vendor partners and volunteers to raise money. This August they are working with the volunteers from HUGS, and we learned all about it.
DOH loosens COVID guidance
It is the least restrictive COVID guidance released to date from the CDC, and the Hawaii Department of Health taking similar steps. After more than two years of staying at least six feet apart from others, health officials said that may not be as necessary anymore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Schofield Barracks calls on HECO to help with power outages
USAG Hawaii said the outage needs to happen to allow Hawaiian Electric Company to execute a tie-in to connect circuits from the Menoher substation to another on-post substation.
Pohakuloa brush fire burns about 16,400 acres
The Department of Land and Natural Resources said the Leilani wildfire, also known as, Pohakuloa brushfire, burned around 16,400 acres on Friday morning since it sparked on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Out-of-state nurses can temporarily practice in Hawaii
On Thursday, August 11 Governor David Ige approved and signed emergency rules that allow out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii.
Honor Flights in Hawaii: Filling a hole for veterans
"This will be one of the aircrafts that we'll use and we'll take this first group out of Hawaii and we'll have them on this aircraft right here and take them to D.C.," said Tim Thompson, Alaska Airlines director of public engagement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A look inside the US Navy Blue Angels’ team in Hawaii
The Blue angels last flew in Hawaii in 2015 and the flight leader spoke about returning to Hawaii for the 2022 Kaneohe Bay air show.
KHON2
Democratic candidate for governor: Kai Kahele
HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s election just a few days away, this week KHON2 is getting to know the Democratic candidates for governor. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. This morning we catch up with Congressman Kai Kahele.
As election day nears, a closer look at what happens to ballots once received
From being processed and secured, election officials are busy at the statewide counting center in the State Capitol.
KHON2
HUGS Hawaii to participate in the 43rd Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk
HUGS stands for Help, Understanding, & Group Support. The organization was founded in 1982 by a small group of volunteers who recognized the immense challenges faced by a family that is caring for a seriously ill child. These families face emotional, spiritual, and financial hardships that no family should have to endure. HUGS strives to be an organization that provides care, compassion, and aloha.
KHON2
Cops: Oregon crime ring moved $22M in catalytic converters
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021. Detectives said they identified Brennan Doyle, 32, as the leader of the operation and searched...
1 brother dead, sibling still missing during high surf
The Hawaii Police Department are currently investigating a possible drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother.
Honolulu Little League to play Arizona in Friday’s West Region finals
Honolulu Little League faces Arizona's Sidewinder Little League in Friday's West Region finals.
Comments / 0