Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii averaging 50 COVID deaths per month this summer

The Hawaii Department of Health reported 14 deaths this week, as the state has averaged 50 deaths per month since May. That month 56 people died of the virus. In June, 51 people succumbed to COVID, while 43 died in July. COVID deaths are determined by physicians or pathologists at the medical examiner's office and reported to the DOH.
KHON2

7-Eleven Hawaii Partners with HUGS (7-Eleven)

7-Eleven Hawaii and HUGS have a big fundraising event coming up! On Monday, August 15th we will be coming together with members of the community to host our 13th Annual Golf Tournament at Mid Pacific Country Club, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting a local non-profit. This event harnesses the power of community support, where 7-Eleven Hawaii will join with vendor partners and volunteers to raise money. This August they are working with the volunteers from HUGS, and we learned all about it.
KHON2

DOH loosens COVID guidance

It is the least restrictive COVID guidance released to date from the CDC, and the Hawaii Department of Health taking similar steps. After more than two years of staying at least six feet apart from others, health officials said that may not be as necessary anymore.
KHON2

Democratic candidate for governor: Kai Kahele

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With Hawaii’s election just a few days away, this week KHON2 is getting to know the Democratic candidates for governor. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. This morning we catch up with Congressman Kai Kahele.
KHON2

HUGS Hawaii to participate in the 43rd Annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk

HUGS stands for Help, Understanding, & Group Support. The organization was founded in 1982 by a small group of volunteers who recognized the immense challenges faced by a family that is caring for a seriously ill child. These families face emotional, spiritual, and financial hardships that no family should have to endure. HUGS strives to be an organization that provides care, compassion, and aloha.
KHON2

Cops: Oregon crime ring moved $22M in catalytic converters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in suburban Portland, Oregon, said Thursday they arrested a crime ring leader responsible for trafficking more than 44,000 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles on the West Coast since 2021. Detectives said they identified Brennan Doyle, 32, as the leader of the operation and searched...
PORTLAND, OR

