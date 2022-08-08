The Philadelphia 76ers had a near-perfect offseason. The franchise brought back James Harden on a team-friendly deal and made some notable moves around the margins to improve their postseason chances. PJ Tucker was the most notable free agent addition and the Sixers also brought in Danuel House as a nice rotational piece. They also traded Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick for De’Anthony Melton in one of the more underrated moves of the offseason. While none of these were considered franchise-altering moves, it was clear the Sixers’ bench unit and supporting cast was not good enough last season. Daryl Morey clearly addressed this and it is a major reason for optimism heading into the 2022-23 season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO