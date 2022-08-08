Read full article on original website
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Report: Kevin Durant has 2 preferred landing spots
As Kevin Durant ramps up his efforts to force a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, he may be eyeing two particular teams as potential landing spots. The Boston Celtics are a “desired landing spot” of Durant’s, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Durant would also be interested in the Philadelphia 76ers, Begley says. Some members of the 76ers have pushed for the team to engage in trade talks, though no serious discussions have occurred.
Chris Paul Said He Didn't Give Any Attention To Girls In High School: "My Girlfriend Was My Basketball."
Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to ever play in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns superstar has been a very impactful player wherever he's played, although he's yet to win that elusive championship. CP3 always had a huge love for basketball, and during his teenage years, he took it to the next level.
Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury
The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got out of a wreck. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Parker’s message to Celtics after 2022 NBA Finals loss vs. Stephen Curry, Warriors
LAS VEGAS – NBA legend Tony Parker believes the Boston Celtics can emulate the San Antonio Spurs‘ path to a championship following their 2022 NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors ran off three straight wins to close out the Finals,...
RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart, Celtics
The saga surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues as the Nets try and accommodate the superstar’s trade request before the 2022-23 season. Durant delivered an ultimatum to team governor Joe Tsai that it’s either him or Sean Marks and Steve Nash and it looks like Tsai chose Marks and Nash.
The 8-figure payday Kevin Durant got from Nets immediately after trade demand
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant hasn’t changed his stance on wanting to be traded after formally making the request on June 30th. Unless Joe Tsai fires both Steve Nash and Sean Marks, KD is still demanding a move elsewhere. One of the craziest tidbits from this entire saga? Just...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacts to Draymond Green’s ultimate praise of him
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green recently said that he sees a lot of himself in Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies guard seems to agree. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Green explained why Morant reminds him of himself the most. Of course their playing styles are different–WAY different–but for the Warriors star, it is quite clear they share they share the same confidence and mentality when playing.
VIDEO: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns’ parting message to Sylvia Fowles ahead of final WNBA game
As Sylvia Fowles played her last regular season game at Target Center with the Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made sure to give the WNBA legend a fitting parting message. Towns sent a heartwarming tribute to Fowles for what has been an incredible 15-year career in the WNBA....
The major move the Sixers needed to make in 2022 NBA offseason
The Philadelphia 76ers had a near-perfect offseason. The franchise brought back James Harden on a team-friendly deal and made some notable moves around the margins to improve their postseason chances. PJ Tucker was the most notable free agent addition and the Sixers also brought in Danuel House as a nice rotational piece. They also traded Danny Green and the 23rd overall pick for De’Anthony Melton in one of the more underrated moves of the offseason. While none of these were considered franchise-altering moves, it was clear the Sixers’ bench unit and supporting cast was not good enough last season. Daryl Morey clearly addressed this and it is a major reason for optimism heading into the 2022-23 season.
‘Terrorizing stuff’: Brian Windhorst hypes up Ben Simmons’ role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets
Amid all the drama surrounding Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this summer, Ben Simmons has emerged as a bit of a forgotten figure for the Brooklyn Nets. Well, not really, considering how the former Rookie of the Year was himself involved in a group chat scandal that saw him allegedly (virtually) walk out on his […] The post ‘Terrorizing stuff’: Brian Windhorst hypes up Ben Simmons’ role alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving with Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockets throw former lottery pick a lifeline
The Houston Rockets have former lottery pick Willie Cauley-Stein to their frontcourt. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets. Cauley-Stein will be fighting for a roster spot during training camp. Free agent center Willie Cauley-Stein has agreed to a one-year deal with the […] The post Rockets throw former lottery pick a lifeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m EMOTIONAL AF’: Lakers star LeBron James reacts to seeing Bronny, Bryce as teammates for the first time
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a proud dad moment on Thursday and naturally, he had to take to social media to share this milestone with the rest of the world. Apparently, it was the first time his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, took the court together as teammates. Unsurprisingly, their dad was beaming […] The post ‘I’m EMOTIONAL AF’: Lakers star LeBron James reacts to seeing Bronny, Bryce as teammates for the first time appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat star Jimmy Butler’s hilariously savage jab at teammate deserves some sort of award
This could be the funniest thing you’ll see all day. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler just went full savage on teammate Gabe Vincent, who just wanted to show off a bit of his offseason work on social media. Little did he know that he was going to be absolutely roasted by the Heat talisman. It […] The post Heat star Jimmy Butler’s hilariously savage jab at teammate deserves some sort of award appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA reaches insane social media milestone, blowing NFL, MLB, NHL combined out of the water
If you didn’t already know, the NBA is extremely popular across the entire globe. Out of all the US-based professional sports league, they’re the top dog. Here’s proof. Per Basketball News, the NBA has just surpassed 70 million followers on Instagram, more than the MLB, NHL, and NFL combined, making the league a top-10 followed […] The post NBA reaches insane social media milestone, blowing NFL, MLB, NHL combined out of the water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green gets 100% real on his favorite Klay Thompson moment with Warriors
Klay Thompson once scored 60 points in three quarters, and it’s Draymond Green’s favorite moment of his Golden State Warriors teammate for a variety of reasons. Back in 2016 against the Indiana Pacers, Thompson erupted for 60 points on 21-of-33 shooting, including 8-of-14 from the 3-point line. He also needed just 29 minutes to do so, with Klay catching fire and becoming basically unguardable for the whole game.
