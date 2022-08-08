ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 9

chaching
1d ago

my 1st thought Infamous Red...these people that act like Society owes them just disgust me. I've known several men over the years that UGM has helped..you have to do your part and follow the rules.

Ann Plamondon
1d ago

If you notice she came from another state as many of the homeless do come to Washington from other states because they know the programs and the tax-based freebies are here.

Kathleen Miedema
2d ago

It came at a bad time for almost everyone. People lost jobs, landlords lost income, businesses went bankrupt.

southseattleemerald.com

Latino Organizations Find New Homes in Burien, Federal Way

Latinos in south King County now have more spaces to find educational resources, labor programs, and community. The Latino Civic Alliance and Casa Latina nonprofits each have new locations south of Seattle. Both cited the move in part due to the growing Latino communities that are being priced out of Seattle.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp

SEATTLE — What was once a troubling homeless camp has been transformed into a community greenspace on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave. Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back. The tidy garden occupies the grassy area...
SEATTLE, WA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
ncwlife.com

Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety

(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gas-powered leaf blowers facing a ban in Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen has introduced new legislation that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents would need to make...
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River

Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
TACOMA, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
publicola.com

Fizz: One in Six Officers Were on Extended Leave Last Year; City Agrees to Alternative Responder “Pilot”; Council Moves Police Hiring Bonuses Forward

The City Council’s public safety committee voted 4-1, with Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda voting “no,” to approve a package of police recruitment and hiring incentives that will include hiring bonuses of up to $30,000, four new recruitment-related positions (a recruitment manager, two recruiters, and an administrative staffer), and $150,000 to search for a new chief of police.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts

SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington

TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
TACOMA, WA

