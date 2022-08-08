Read full article on original website
chaching
1d ago
my 1st thought Infamous Red...these people that act like Society owes them just disgust me. I've known several men over the years that UGM has helped..you have to do your part and follow the rules.
Ann Plamondon
1d ago
If you notice she came from another state as many of the homeless do come to Washington from other states because they know the programs and the tax-based freebies are here.
Kathleen Miedema
2d ago
It came at a bad time for almost everyone. People lost jobs, landlords lost income, businesses went bankrupt.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southseattleemerald.com
Latino Organizations Find New Homes in Burien, Federal Way
Latinos in south King County now have more spaces to find educational resources, labor programs, and community. The Latino Civic Alliance and Casa Latina nonprofits each have new locations south of Seattle. Both cited the move in part due to the growing Latino communities that are being priced out of Seattle.
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle’s police chief floats cutting back the number of officers at sporting events
The Seattle City Council has voted out of committee Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to hire roughly 500 Seattle Police officers over the next five years. In the meantime, the city has to figure out how to police a city that has roughly 400 fewer officers than it needs to fully staff its precincts.
KOMO News
Neighbors create guerrilla garden after Seattle sweeps homeless camp
SEATTLE — What was once a troubling homeless camp has been transformed into a community greenspace on N 96th St, just off Aurora Ave. Neighbors call it guerrilla gardening and it’s a new approach to keeping encampments cleared from coming back. The tidy garden occupies the grassy area...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety
(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
BA.5 omicron variant appears to have crested in King County, Duchin says
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Dr. Jeff Duchin of Public Health — Seattle & King County tweeted on Monday that the BA.5 omicron variant, believed to be the most contagious strain to date, appears to have crested in King County. Duchin said the reported cases have been slowly declining...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
King County announces plans to house homeless in Auburn and Federal Way
(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year. The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gas-powered leaf blowers facing a ban in Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen has introduced new legislation that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents would need to make...
q13fox.com
Healthier Together: Gay City: Seattle’s LGBTQ+ Center celebrates 25 years
Back in 1995, a group of community activists launched the LGBTQ+ health and community center 'Gay City.' More than 25 years later, they are celebrating the goal of building a community in Seattle with new and improved services.
kentreporter.com
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We're triaging': Cops combat violent crime as ranks dwindle
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Five years after Brian Spaulding’s parents found him fatally shot in the home he shared with roommates, his slaying remains a mystery that seems increasingly unlikely to be solved as Portland, Oregon, police confront a spike in killings and more than 100 officer vacancies.
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
publicola.com
Fizz: One in Six Officers Were on Extended Leave Last Year; City Agrees to Alternative Responder “Pilot”; Council Moves Police Hiring Bonuses Forward
The City Council’s public safety committee voted 4-1, with Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda voting “no,” to approve a package of police recruitment and hiring incentives that will include hiring bonuses of up to $30,000, four new recruitment-related positions (a recruitment manager, two recruiters, and an administrative staffer), and $150,000 to search for a new chief of police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Clallam County
Port Townsend woman banned from local pool for “being discriminatory” and rude to staff
PORT TOWNSEND – The report of a Port Townsend woman that was banned for life from the YMCA-run swimming pool after she ordered a transgender employee out of the woman’s changing room has gone nationwide. 80-year-old Julie Jaman told the Port Townsend City Council this month her version...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year
Teacher shortage set to disrupt the oncoming school year. As millions of kids get ready to return to school, the nationwide teacher shortage is growing. Teachers say low pay, pandemic stress, and politics are driving them away. A survey of the American Federation of Teachers finds 40% of its members...
q13fox.com
Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
