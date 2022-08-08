ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

KLTV

Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
inForney.com

Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound

FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
FORNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in North Richland Hills: PD

Police in North Richland Hills are investigating reports of a shooting involving an officer Friday afternoon, NBC 5 has learned. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event

North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler

IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
IRVING, TX
fox4news.com

Suspect caught on camera stealing from Dallas church

DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for help finding a man who stole from a church in north Oak Cliff. Security cameras captured video of the man breaking into Iglesia Gracia Divina on Aug. 4. He stole nearly $8,000 worth of musical equipment. The man has a distinctive tattoo on...
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Silver Alert issued for Johnson County man

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a missing person. Sheriffs said 69-year-old Dana Lawrence Smith left his residence in Crowley in a 2055 Gray Ford Crew-Cab Truck, registered to Smith’s brother Rod Smith, with license plate BY7-9809 at approximately 6 a.m.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire

PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals

Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
DALLAS, TX

