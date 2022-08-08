Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Related
KLTV
Man injured after pursuit, shooting in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit which began in Edgewood following a shooting and ended in Kaufman County has resulted in the suspect being taken to a Dallas hospital. Sheriff Joe Carter said his office was made aware of a shooting in Edgewood after 2 p.m. Carter said...
Pursuit of Van Zandt County shooting suspect, abducted child ends in Forney with reported self-inflicted gunshot wound
FORNEY, Texas — A Friday pursuit of a Van Zandt County shooting suspect who allegedly abducted a child has ended in Forney with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to early reports from law enforcement, the suspect allegedly shot a woman in the Edgewood area of Van Zandt County and abducted a child. Police located the man driving a silver BMW in the Wills Point area and attempted to stop the vehicle.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County Grand Jury Declines to Indict Former Paramedic for Kicking, Hitting Man
A former Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who kicked a downed, unarmed man won’t face charges after a Dallas County grand jury declined to indict. The grand jury considered a felony charge of injury to a disabled person against Brad Alan Cox, 46, this week and returned a no-bill. Read more...
One person killed in west Dallas shooting
One person has been killed in a West Dallas shooting and the killer is still on the run. The fatal shots were fired just before 7 p.m. Thursday in West Dallas. Police were called to a stretch of Leesburg Street
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in North Richland Hills: PD
Police in North Richland Hills are investigating reports of a shooting involving an officer Friday afternoon, NBC 5 has learned. A police spokesperson confirmed the shooting was reported in the area near the intersection of Texas 26 and Glenview Drive, along the border between Richland Hills and North Richland Hills. Officers from both cities are involved in the investigation, the spokesperson said.
Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event
North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
Man jailed over July murder in east Dallas
A man is now behind bars in Dallas where a man was gunned down last month on Florence Street near Good Latimer. Police have been looking for Alexander Trujillo since July 26th when Xavier Yvanez was found dead
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Man running across SH-183 in Irving hit and killed by 18-wheeler
IRVING, Texas - The westbound lanes of State Highway 183 in Irving were closed for most of the morning Friday after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on 183 near Esters Road, according to the city of Irving. The city...
fox4news.com
Suspect caught on camera stealing from Dallas church
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking for help finding a man who stole from a church in north Oak Cliff. Security cameras captured video of the man breaking into Iglesia Gracia Divina on Aug. 4. He stole nearly $8,000 worth of musical equipment. The man has a distinctive tattoo on...
'I Was Scared': Texas Home's Security Cam Exposes Vandals
"I heard pounding at my door I quickly looked at the video doorbell, at what I thought was a baseball bat..."
Texas Man Sitting On Front Porch Dies In 'Unusual And Unexplained' Fire
There was a sudden burst of flames that shot 15 feet into the air, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Texas teen pleads guilty to intentionally swerving, fatally striking other teen driver
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was produced in December 2021. A Van Zandt County teen pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in connection with a December wreck that killed an 18-year-old woman who he was trying to scare by swerving across the road. Alfonso Medina,...
KXII.com
Silver Alert issued for Johnson County man
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a missing person. Sheriffs said 69-year-old Dana Lawrence Smith left his residence in Crowley in a 2055 Gray Ford Crew-Cab Truck, registered to Smith’s brother Rod Smith, with license plate BY7-9809 at approximately 6 a.m.
Dallas police searching for robbery suspects
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a recent robbery. Police say the robbery took place on Sunday, June 31st at the Chevron gas station at 3600 Duncanville Road.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
10-Year-Old Was Wounded in Drive-By Shooting, Dallas Police Search for Gunman
Dallas police are searching for the person who shot a 10-year-old boy in an alleged road rage incident. It happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday at US 175, the C.F. Hawn Freeway, near South Belt Line Road in Southeast Dallas. Investigators say a driver in a red vehicle shot at...
Residents forced to jump from 2nd story of burning house in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane Friday at 7:24 a.m. Two residents of the home were trapped in the second story of the house by the fire but were able to jump to safety prior […]
fox4news.com
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals
Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
Comments / 1