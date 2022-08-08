Read full article on original website
Lawrence Frank ‘Larry’ Lammert Jr., 67, Cedar Hill
Lawrence Frank “Larry” Lammert Jr., 67, of Cedar Hill died July 16, 2022, in Cedar Hill. Mr. Lammert operated Lammert’s Excavating for 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish. He will be remembered for his willingness to help others. Born Nov. 11, 1954, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Arleen M. (Baumann) and Lawrence Frank Lammert Sr.
Herman F. Moormann, 71, De Soto
Herman F. Moormann, 71, of De Soto died Aug. 9, 2022, at his home. Mr. Moorman served in the Army. Born Oct. 13, 1950, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Theresa Mary (Dickinson) and Julius Carl Moormann. He is survived by four siblings: Mary (Richard) Fisher...
Robert William Houser, 81, House Springs
Robert William Houser, 81, of House Springs died July 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Houser was known as a skilled craftsman, especially for his flooring work. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors soaking up the sun, listening to the birds and watching the squirrels. He also liked watching Cardinals baseball. Born Dec. 20, 1940, in Marion, La., he was the son of the late Mabel Maxine (Sinclair) Houser Buchanan and Eugene Houser. He also was preceded in death by a stepfather: Billy Buchanan.
Mary Ann Courtois, 72, De Soto
Mary Ann Courtois, 72, of De Soto died Aug. 8, 2022, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Dillon Chapter 16. Born Sept. 3, 1949, in Bonne Terre, she was the daughter of the late Bernice (Evans) and Carl Hoelzel.
Winifred Helen ‘Winnie’ Boyd, 87, Plattin
Winifred Helen “Winnie” Boyd, 87, of Plattin died Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Boyd was a homemaker and farmer. She loved spending time with family and friends, and she enjoyed traveling, especially wintering in Texas for 25 years. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Partney) and Alphonse Laiben.
Cedar Hill man, Union man die in crash in Franklin County
A Cedar Hill man and a Union man were killed and a Lonedell woman was hurt early this morning, Aug. 13, in a one-car accident on Hwy. FF north of Huff Road between Richwoods and Luebbering in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:50 a.m., Chase K....
Arnold woman hurt in crash in Fenton area
Vicki K. Hessler, 71, of Arnold was injured late Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 30 and New Sugar Creek Road in unincorporated Fenton, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m., Hessler was driving an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and reportedly ran a red...
Arnold picnic draws big crowd to park
More than 2,000 people turned out Aug. 6 for a picnic to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Arnold incorporation as a city in 1972, said Teresa Kohut, Arnold Parks and Recreation superintendent. Arnold had planned to hold an Independence Day celebration on July 2, but it was rained out,...
Big River, North Jefferson ambulance districts pass bond issues
Officials from both the Big River and North Jefferson County ambulance districts had a reason to celebrate on Election Night. Voters in the Big River district passed a $17 million bond issue, while their counterparts in North Jefferson County district approved a $21 million bond issue. Both issues were named...
Festus boy hurt in two-car crash
A 6-year-old Festus boy was injured Friday morning, Aug. 12, in a two-car accident on Hwy. 67 east of Buck Creek Road southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:40 a.m., Lissa A. Shoults, 60, of Festus was driving an eastbound 2002 Nissan Altima and while trying...
Barnhart man hurt when allegedly riding stolen motorcycle in Arnold
Arnold Police will seek charges against a 50-year-old Barnhart man who allegedly was riding a stolen motorcycle that was involved in an accident at Telegraph and Arnold Tenbrook roads. The man was injured in the crash, authorities reported. At about 4:30 p.m. July 24, a 61-year-old St. Louis woman was...
Fenton man arrested for alleged DWI following crash in High Ridge
A 41-year-old Fenton man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that occurred late Thursday afternoon, Aug. 11, in on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge that left a Hillsboro man injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:30 p.m.,...
"Comedy tonight!" 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" starts three-day run tonight
The title to this long-running Broadway play (and later movie) is drawn from a trademark line spouted by vaudeville stand-up comics ("A funny thing happened on the way to the theater...") and the Spotlight Community Theatre - Jeffco is making it its first major production. The theater company will perform...
IRS gives filing leeway to some Missourians in flooded counties
(The Center Square) – Victims of storms and floods in Montgomery, St. Charles and St. Louis County and the City of St. Louis now have until Nov. 15, 2022, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced. “This relief is...
High Ridge man charged for alleged armed robbery
A 31-year-old High Ridge man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly trying to hold up the BP gas station, 101 Old Sugar Creek Road, in unincorporated Fenton last week. When the clerk told the man that police were on their way to the convenience store, he fled with soda and beef jerky that he had not paid for, authorities reported.
