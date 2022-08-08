Robert William Houser, 81, of House Springs died July 26, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Houser was known as a skilled craftsman, especially for his flooring work. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors soaking up the sun, listening to the birds and watching the squirrels. He also liked watching Cardinals baseball. Born Dec. 20, 1940, in Marion, La., he was the son of the late Mabel Maxine (Sinclair) Houser Buchanan and Eugene Houser. He also was preceded in death by a stepfather: Billy Buchanan.

HOUSE SPRINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO