26 Year-Old Shot Dead In Maryland
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 26...
foxbaltimore.com
4 killed, 3 wounded as Baltimore experiences another violent weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend is off to yet another violent start. On Friday, four people were shot and killed in three separate shootings. On Saturday, three people were wounded in a shooting Saturday. Friday:. Around 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the back of a building in the...
Baltimore Police Make Arrest in Murder of 33 Year-Old Man
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have made an arrest in the murder of...
Homicide Detectives Notified After Man Shot In Baltimore Attack
Homicide detectives have been contacted after a Baltimore shooting that left a man in serious condition, authorities say. The 54-year-old victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds on the 600 block of South Smallwood Avenue around 4:44 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Baltimore police. The victim was rushed to...
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
20 Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Homicide Branch of the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating...
Man Shot in Leg And Stomach In Western Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man...
Jealous Baltimore Man Gets 12 Years for Setting House on Fire With Three Others Inside
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man is heading to prison for 12 years after setting...
Charging Docs: Driver shot firefighter in the eye, then ran him over and fled
A 20-year-old Baltimore woman faces a slew of charges after police say she shot a firefighter in the eye with a BB gun, before running them over with her car and fleeing.
Suspect in Tyrone Walker Shooting Murder Arrested
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore have announced an arrest in the murder case of...
D.C. Burglar Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is asking for the public’s help identifying...
D.C. Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and...
popville.com
Shooting last night in Columbia Heights
From MPD at 12:53am: “Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1200 block of Irving Street NW. No Lookout at this time.”. Updates when/if more is known.
Baltimore County Police Identify Man Found Dead Inside Burning Vehicle
BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore County Police say the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the...
Man Stabbed to Death Wednesday in Clinton
CLINTON, MD – A Mt. Rainier man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning in Clinton,...
Baltimore Police Searching for Missing 12-Year-Old
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for 12-year-old Amiyah McKiver who was last...
Drive-by Shooting in Laurel, No Injuries Reported
LAUREL, MD – Police investigated a drive-by shooting Laurel on Wednesday and did not find...
Baltimore man shot to death Wednesday in Washington D.C.
D.C. Metropolitan Police say they found 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast.
Man Shot Multiple Times in Southeast, D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
Wbaltv.com
Friends, family mourn Baltimore man killed in DC
Friends and family are mourning a Baltimore man as investigators look for whoever killed him in Washington, D.C. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5100 block of Call Place SE. He was in D.C. on business installing solar panels at an apartment building. "The...
