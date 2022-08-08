Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Related
Bi-State plans to have enclosed MetroLink platforms in St. Louis region
The Bi-State Development planned to have closed secure MetroLink platforms in the St. Louis region.
KFVS12
East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather. “Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
KSDK
New area code for St. Louis now in effect
If you live in the 314, now you also live in the 557. The new area code went into effect Friday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Disaster proclamation issued to help recovery efforts following recycling facility fire
MADISON, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties to help with recovery efforts following a fire at a recycling facility. The proclamation is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days. The governor announced the proclamation on Thursday, August...
Schnucks asks St. Louis to clean up streets and more near store
Schnucks called on the City of St. Louis to help solve problems that are affecting the location in south St. Louis.
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Louis police to end 12-hour shifts earlier than expected
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers will be returning to their normal eight-hour shifts earlier than expected after spending summer weekends working mandatory 12-hour overtime shifts to deal with a reduced roster during the warmer months. Recently retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden began the 12-hour...
KMOV
2 dead in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
2 people shot and killed in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. Both victims died from their injuries. The...
KFVS12
Some rail crossings blocked in Mt. Vernon after train, car crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Some rail crossings in Mount Vernon are blocked Friday evening, August 12 after a crash. According to a post on the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page, the rail crossings at 3rd and Main, 3rd and Broadway and others along 3rd Street are blocked due to a train vs. car crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Gov. Pritzker announces $34.6 Billion transportation program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program announced by Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday, August 12 will invest billions of dollars into infrastructure projects. Gov. Pritzker said IDOT’s new $34.6 billion program will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports over the next...
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
KOMU
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
Charges filed in Granite City, Illinois murder
The Madison County State's Attorney's Office charged a 30-year-old in connection with a fatal beating in Granite City.
Two Missouri Residents Win The Lottery On The Same Day, Both Millionaires
The two winners have until February 6 to claim their prizes.
KFVS12
Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case
Students at SEMO are studying Cape Girardeau's deer population. Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau held a Kindergarten Academy for its newest students. Social workers added to support students well being in Vienna, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Vienna High School is announcing a new way to help improve its...
St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday
ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
Teenager dies from fall while hiking in St. Charles County
A hiker died Tuesday after a fall at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.
Comments / 0