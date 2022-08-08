ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

East St. Louis flood victims remain frustrated without FEMA, other state assistance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Frustration continues to mount for East St. Louis residents like Glenda Merriweather. “Come on now, this what, we’re now in our third week…and nothing has been done yet,” said Merriweather. “Out in Cahokia I just on the news that they’re [going to] get their sewer lines fixed, what about East St. Louis? In St. Louis, FEMA is coming to assist them. What about Edgemont in East St. Louis? What about Parkside? Don’t forget them over there. So yes, I feel neglected.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
FESTUS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Sema
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 people shot and killed in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue at around 11:44 a.m. Both victims died from their injuries. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Some rail crossings blocked in Mt. Vernon after train, car crash

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Some rail crossings in Mount Vernon are blocked Friday evening, August 12 after a crash. According to a post on the Mount Vernon Police Department Facebook page, the rail crossings at 3rd and Main, 3rd and Broadway and others along 3rd Street are blocked due to a train vs. car crash.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker announces $34.6 Billion transportation program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program announced by Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday, August 12 will invest billions of dollars into infrastructure projects. Gov. Pritzker said IDOT’s new $34.6 billion program will improve roads, bridges, transit, rail, airports and ports over the next...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case

Students at SEMO are studying Cape Girardeau's deer population. Franklin Elementary in Cape Girardeau held a Kindergarten Academy for its newest students. Social workers added to support students well being in Vienna, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Vienna High School is announcing a new way to help improve its...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 2

St. Louis City Justice Center inmate dies Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A man being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday afternoon. Officials said fellow inmates found him unresponsive in his cell. Corrections officials called 911 at approximately 3:47 p.m. Medical staff at the Justice Center performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at approximately 4:16 p.m. The inmate was taken […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy