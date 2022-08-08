Read full article on original website
Polio Virus Found in NYC Sewer System
Aug. 12, 2022 -- Polio virus has been discovered in New York City’s sewers, suggesting the virus is circulating in the city, New York’s health authorities said today. New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett, MD, MPH, called the detection of polio in NYC alarming. Before this outbreak,...
Experts Say Polio Not Likely to Spread in U.S.
Aug. 11, 2022 -- The polio virus has been found in wastewater in New York state, but experts say the United States is well-protected from widespread transmission of the disease. “A pandemic-weary public already facing the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 and monkeypox is feeling jittery about the resurgence of a...
Large Study Confirms COVID Vaccines Safe for Pregnant Women
Vaccines against COVID-19 are safe, according to a large new study published today. In fact, pregnant vaccinated women had lower odds of a significant health event, compared with nonpregnant vaccinated women, after both doses of either mRNA vaccination, the researchers reported in the journalThe Lancet Infectious Diseases. This study, done...
CDC's New COVID Rules Mark Change in the Pandemic, How We Live
Aug. 12, 2022 – After more than 2 years, 90-plus million cases, and more than 1 million deaths, the United States is entering a new, potentially less scary, phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC on Thursday said most Americans no longer need to social distance or quarantine, and...
What Is Langya Henipavirus?
Experts have found a new virus that starts in animals and can spread to humans. They first located Langya henipavirus, or Langya virus, in eastern China. Henipaviruses are RNA viruses that start in animals. But experts don’t believe that the virus can spread easily to people. And so far, it doesn’t seem to be deadly either.
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
FDA Expands Home Testing Guidelines for COVID Exposures
Today, the FDA issued new guidance on at-home COVID testing. It still recommends repeat testing after a negative result, but is also recommending that people who have no symptoms but think they have been exposed take three tests instead of two. The new guidance says:. If a first or repeat...
CDC Ends Some COVID Safety Rules, Emphasizes Personal Risk
Aug. 11, 2022 – The CDC today announced that because there’s now less risk of “medically significant” COVID-19, some public health measures the agency recommended may no longer be necessary. For example, CDC recommendations on social distancing, quarantining, and testing children for COVID-19 while allowing them...
What Does Self-care Mean to Me?
Self-care can mean different things to different people. When I Googled “self-care,” here is what I got: “The practice of taking an active role in protecting one's own well-being and happiness, in particular during periods of stress.” I think that’s a pretty good definition. Here, I’ll tell you what self-care means to me.
Metaverse Medicine and the Doctor, Patient Avatars Ahead
Aug. 12, 2022 -- In what some are calling the next iteration of the internet, the metaverse is an unfamiliar digital world where you could be an avatar navigating computer-generated places and interacting with others in real time. In this space, the constraints of our physical, bricks and mortar world and travel habits fade. And new opportunities and challenges emerge.
Social Media Posts Criticize the New 988 Suicide Hotline
Thursday, August 11, 2022 (Kaiser News) -- If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, help is available. Various resources are listed at the bottom of this article. When the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched last month, many mental health providers, researchers, and advocates celebrated. Although a national suicide hotline had existed for years, finally there was an easy-to-remember three-digit number for people to call, they said. The shorter number would serve as an alternative to 911 for mental health emergencies.
Vegetarian Women Face Higher Risks for Hip Fractures
Aug. 12, 2022 -- Women who are vegetarian are more likely to experience hip fractures later in their lives than those who eat meat regularly, according to a new study published in BMC Medicine. Vegetarians may not consume sufficient nutrients for proper bone and muscle health, which could increase their...
Report: Homemade Baby Food Contains Toxic Metals, Too
Aug. 12, 2022 -- Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as food bought in the store, according to a new report released Thursday. About 94% of homemade and store brands were contaminated with one or more toxic heavy metals. The heavy metal levels varied widely by food type, not by who made the food.
U.S. Opioid Prescriptions Are Declining
THURSDAY, Aug. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The United States has an opioid epidemic, but there's one bright spot in the fight against it: Prescriptions for these addictive drugs have declined for patients with private insurance. Amid guidelines over the past decade from governments, health systems and insurers aimed at...
