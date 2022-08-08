Thursday, August 11, 2022 (Kaiser News) -- If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, help is available. Various resources are listed at the bottom of this article. When the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched last month, many mental health providers, researchers, and advocates celebrated. Although a national suicide hotline had existed for years, finally there was an easy-to-remember three-digit number for people to call, they said. The shorter number would serve as an alternative to 911 for mental health emergencies.

TWITTER ・ 2 DAYS AGO