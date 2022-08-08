ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery delivery pandemic boom fades amid soaring food prices

By Joe Kelley
 5 days ago
Coronavirus: Instacart, Postmates introduce no-contact delivery options Instacart and Postmates customers can now choose a non-contact option for delivery. (Cyrus McCrimmon/Denver Post/Getty Images)

Grocery delivery soared during the pandemic, as people wary of exposing themselves to the risk of getting Covid-19 while shopping at the supermarket turned to the services.

According to market research company Brick Meets Click, Americans spent some $500 million on grocery delivery in August 2019, a typical month pre-pandemic.

But by June 2020, three months into the pandemic, it had skyrocketed to $3.4 billion.

But now the demand for grocery delivery is cooling as inflation has driven higher prices for food and other necessities, on top of the delivery fees and tips for delivery service.

While some people are going with pickup instead, which is less expensive, others have returned to doing the shopping themselves.

But it hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, with Americans having spent $2.5 billion on grocery delivery in June 2022, down 26 percent from 2020, but still well above what it was before the pandemic.

David Bishop, a partner at Brick Meets Click, told AP he doesn’t believe it will return to where it was, explaining, “I don’t see it moving all the way back to pre-Covid levels. That can has been opened up.”

