The Madison School Board met one final time before the new school year begins with plenty of items on the table to discuss. First off, the Madison FFA entertained the board sharing their plans and activities for the upcoming school year. The club have lots of things scheduled that will keep them busy working with the community, elementary students and more. Superintendent Stephen Jowers commended the FFA on their presentation and let the board know he had also requested for clubs such as FFA, PAWS and Recreation Committees to start taking minutes for the board packets monthly to document all the activities going on within the clubs.

MADISON, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO