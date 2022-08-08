Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally
Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
Emporia gazette.com
North Lyon County has Honor Flight dreams
North Lyon County schools may follow the flight plan of Southern Lyon County. As in starting Honor Flights. Superintendent Robert Blair discussed his preliminary work on developing an Honor Flight program with the USD 251 school board Wednesday night. Getting it off the ground is a lengthy process.
Emporia gazette.com
Drought zone grows, but hold on for Tuesday
More of the Emporia area is in a drought, but that could change early next week. The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday indicated 84% of Lyon County is in a “moderate drought,” up from 79% last week.
Emporia gazette.com
USD 253 approves sale of Maynard Building to Simmons
USD 253 approved a bid for the Maynard Building from Simmons Pet Food at its meeting Wednesday evening. Simmons plans to use the space to open a 24/7 early education child care center. According to the bid proposal, Simmons would “renovate it to meet the needs and requirements of an...
Emporia gazette.com
80-year-old donates blood for 80th time
A long-time Emporia resident made a big impact to her community Friday morning. Mar Jean Anderson, 80, gave blood for the 80th time during the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church.
Emporia gazette.com
Thomas, Brewer step into interim provost role
Two more administrators have stepped into the role of provost at Emporia State University. According to an email sent to the ESU community, Brent Thomas and Joan Brewer will share the role of interim provost, a role that was previously filled by Gary Wyatt. Thomas is the current dean of...
Emporia gazette.com
USD #386 READY FOR 2022-23 SCHOOL YEAR
The Madison School Board met one final time before the new school year begins with plenty of items on the table to discuss. First off, the Madison FFA entertained the board sharing their plans and activities for the upcoming school year. The club have lots of things scheduled that will keep them busy working with the community, elementary students and more. Superintendent Stephen Jowers commended the FFA on their presentation and let the board know he had also requested for clubs such as FFA, PAWS and Recreation Committees to start taking minutes for the board packets monthly to document all the activities going on within the clubs.
Emporia gazette.com
Music from the “Great American Songbook” to be at Pioneer Bluffs
MATFIELD GREEN — An 18-member orchestra that has performed for notables that include President George W. Bush and Luciano Pavarotti is coming to the Flint Hills for a special concert. On Saturday, August 27, the Great Plains Jazz Orchestra will present Big Band Jazz and music from “The Great...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Train blocking key crossing may move by nightfall
A main rail crossing at the Lyon-Chase County line was blocked Thursday by a train parked on the tracks. For the fourth day in a row. “The train is tied down” near U.S 50 and Road A, a social media post from the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center said on social media.
Emporia gazette.com
Car flips north of Admire; driver hurt
An Emporia man was injured late Wednesday when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed north of Admire. A statement from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office said Santiago Hernandez, 25, became drowsy while traveling south on K-99 around 4:50 p.m. He went off the road and flipped his car once near Road 390.
Emporia gazette.com
Madison car wash changes hands
The Madison car wash has been around for a long time, but it now has new owners. In March, Shane and Sam Watts purchased the car wash from Scott & Julie Dreasher and have made it into a family affair while teaching their young family the ropes about operating a small business. “The kids help us by cleaning out the bays or keeping the pop machine filled, so it is a true family business”, said Sam Watts.
Emporia gazette.com
MADISON ALUMNI BANQUET & TOWN HOMECOMING TO BE HELD IN SEPTEMBER
A Friday night football game will kick off the weekend long Homecoming/Alumni activities on Friday, September 16 as you can join Bulldog Nation by taking in the Homecoming game against an always big rival, the Lebo Wolves. Alumni are encouraged to gather with their classmates and tailgate ahead of the...
Emporia gazette.com
Hearing continued for Cornejo-Campoverde in Avila murder case
A pretrial hearing for one of six defendants in the murder of Jesus Avila was continued to November following a Friday afternoon status hearing in Lyon County District Court. Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, 22, of Emporia is one of the six young men accused of the murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila in 2017, when Avila was found in a car that had been set on fire with two gunshot wounds to the back of his head.
Emporia gazette.com
Cool at dawn, then heat back on
Morning joggers and walkers have some extra inspiration to get outside right now. The weather is relatively cool for mid-August. The Thursday morning low at Emporia Municipal Airport was 57 degrees. It was the coolest morning since Thursday, June 9.
Emporia gazette.com
Dig the volleyball
Yes, gridiron happenings tend to dominate the fall high school sports landscape. Probably most of you reading this (Gosh, I hope someone is reading this.) are tuned in to football in one way or another — Chiefs, K-State, Olpe High School, what have you. I hear you. That’s understandable.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer ranked second in MIAA preseason poll
The MIAA released their Preseason Soccer Coaches Poll on Friday and 2021 MIAA Tournament Champion Emporia State is slated for second behind last year's regular season champion Central Missouri. It is the second straight year the Hornets have been picked second in the preseason poll. Central Missouri was the top...
Emporia gazette.com
Tray Buchanan’s journey to pro basketball
Tray Buchanan only played one year at Emporia State. But he sure did make it count. Buchanan led Division II in scoring with 25.6 points per game and ranked third in the nation among all NCAA men’s players. He led the nation in free throws while ranking tenth in three-pointers per game. His 742 points last season ranks fourth on the Emporia State single-season list while his 95 made three-pointers are tied for second and his 225 made free throws set a school record.
