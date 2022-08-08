MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain coverage has been pretty much relegated to locations south of I-10 so far this morning, but a few more storms will fire off later this afternoon. Most of those will be farther inland and will be more scattered in nature. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. Over the weekend, we’ll see rain coverage at 40% both days so you’ll still have to be on the lookout for more rain and storm development but the coverage won’t be as widespread as the last several days. Highs will be at or just under 90 degrees through next week.

