WALA-TV FOX10
Weekend rain chances; tracking the tropics
(WALA) - We continue to track isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast. Be cautious if driving in any of these storms, as some areas could see heavy downpours and ponding on the roadways. Things will turn drier this evening and calm down even further into the overnight hours.
WALA-TV FOX10
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’
GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena. A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.
WALA-TV FOX10
A few more storms Friday afternoon
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain coverage has been pretty much relegated to locations south of I-10 so far this morning, but a few more storms will fire off later this afternoon. Most of those will be farther inland and will be more scattered in nature. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. Over the weekend, we’ll see rain coverage at 40% both days so you’ll still have to be on the lookout for more rain and storm development but the coverage won’t be as widespread as the last several days. Highs will be at or just under 90 degrees through next week.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bird flu sparks deli turkey shortage amid existing supply chain issues
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Supply chain issues and bird flu are making it harder for consumers to find turkey at grocery stores. “I would say over the past two or three weeks here they’ve had a sign up saying there’s a shortage,” Lisa Andersen said of her recent shopping trips. “We’ve had some off-brands they don’t normally carry. Sometimes they are completely out.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Whoa! Man sets state record with catching 10-foot white sturgeon, officials say
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (Gray News) - Officials in Idaho say a Utah man caught a massive, 10-foot-long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir earlier this month. On Friday, the Idaho Fish and Game shared a picture of the monster catch, congratulating Greg Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, for setting a new state record for white sturgeon.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama ranks among nation’s worst for places to have baby, child well-being
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is ranked among the worst states - if not the worst - when it comes to places in the United States for giving birth or raising children. A new study by personal finance website WalletHub pegs the state 51st, dead last when factoring in Washington, D.C., when it comes to places to have a baby. Many other Southern states fared just as poorly with Mississippi 50th and Georgia 47th, as shown in the WalletHub map below.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman accused of selling rental car for more than $22,000, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman is wanted for allegedly selling a car that she did not own. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports a resident met with a woman on Feb. 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500. KWTX reports the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Vote for ALEA in America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency thinks they have the coolest cruiser in America, and they need your help proving it!. Troopers entered their cruiser into the American Association of State Trooper’s Annual Calendar Contest. This year, ALEA submitted their 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe placed with the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission adopts updated guidelines
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process from seed to sale is moving along for the state’s medical cannabis commission. Following last month’s meeting, the commission says they are on track for the next steps of the process because they approved their rules and regulations. “These rules will interact...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama parents must sign form to continue school-based counseling and mental health services for their children
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a parent or caregiver, you’ve probably signed a lot of forms lately as your kids head back to school, but there’s a new one that needs your attention. It’s the opt-in for school counseling and mental health services form and if...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Democrats to elect new party chair
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Democratic Party will meet in Birmingham Saturday for their annual organizational meeting. The party will select a new leader for the second time in less than three years. “I regret so much that many Alabamians curse the Democratic Party,” said Joe L. Reed with...
WALA-TV FOX10
FBI Director Wray addresses threats, declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago search
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Nebraska on Wednesday to talk about attempted cyberattacks in David City, wouldn’t answer questions about the agency’s recent search at Mar-a-Lago, but did comment on attacks on law enforcement, calling them “deplorable and dangerous.”. He was also asked...
