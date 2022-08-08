ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WALA-TV FOX10

Weekend rain chances; tracking the tropics

(WALA) - We continue to track isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast. Be cautious if driving in any of these storms, as some areas could see heavy downpours and ponding on the roadways. Things will turn drier this evening and calm down even further into the overnight hours.
LOUISIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brush fire spawns ‘firenado,’ ‘smokenado’

GORMAN, Calif. (CNN) - Hot, dry and windy conditions combined at the site of an already challenging brush fire to reveal two intense and rare fire phenomena. A serious situation turned surreal in Southern California when firefighters witnessed a “firenado” and a “smokenado” spawned from the same brush fire.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

A few more storms Friday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain coverage has been pretty much relegated to locations south of I-10 so far this morning, but a few more storms will fire off later this afternoon. Most of those will be farther inland and will be more scattered in nature. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. Over the weekend, we’ll see rain coverage at 40% both days so you’ll still have to be on the lookout for more rain and storm development but the coverage won’t be as widespread as the last several days. Highs will be at or just under 90 degrees through next week.
LOUISIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Bird flu sparks deli turkey shortage amid existing supply chain issues

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Supply chain issues and bird flu are making it harder for consumers to find turkey at grocery stores. “I would say over the past two or three weeks here they’ve had a sign up saying there’s a shortage,” Lisa Andersen said of her recent shopping trips. “We’ve had some off-brands they don’t normally carry. Sometimes they are completely out.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama ranks among nation’s worst for places to have baby, child well-being

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is ranked among the worst states - if not the worst - when it comes to places in the United States for giving birth or raising children. A new study by personal finance website WalletHub pegs the state 51st, dead last when factoring in Washington, D.C., when it comes to places to have a baby. Many other Southern states fared just as poorly with Mississippi 50th and Georgia 47th, as shown in the WalletHub map below.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Vote for ALEA in America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency thinks they have the coolest cruiser in America, and they need your help proving it!. Troopers entered their cruiser into the American Association of State Trooper’s Annual Calendar Contest. This year, ALEA submitted their 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe placed with the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission adopts updated guidelines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The process from seed to sale is moving along for the state’s medical cannabis commission. Following last month’s meeting, the commission says they are on track for the next steps of the process because they approved their rules and regulations. “These rules will interact...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Democrats continue to call for removal of grocery tax

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only three states in the country tax grocery items, and advocates say Alabama’s 4% tax costs families about two weeks’ worth of groceries. James Carter, a lifelong Montgomery resident, says he’s really seen how prices have changed. “I’ll be 89 this coming September,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Democrats to elect new party chair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s Democratic Party will meet in Birmingham Saturday for their annual organizational meeting. The party will select a new leader for the second time in less than three years. “I regret so much that many Alabamians curse the Democratic Party,” said Joe L. Reed with...
ALABAMA STATE
