2022 European Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

LCM (50m) The first session of the 2022 European Championships in Rome is here! This morning, we’ll see prelims heats of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 400 IM, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 breast, women’s 4×200 free relay, men’s 4×200 free relay, and women’s 800 free. Finals of the men’s 400 IM and the relays will be swum tonight, while semifinals of the rest of the events will be swum tonight as well. Notably, the women’s 800 free final will take place tomorrow night (day 2).
2022 European Championships: #1 Seed Wellbrock out of 800 Free (Day 2 Scratches)

LCM (50m) The 2nd day of the 2022 European Championships saw some notable scratches. At the top of the list is Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, who is skipping the men’s 800 free today after entering as the top seed. Wellbrock’s coach revealed a few days ago that Wellbrock recently came down with a COVID-19 infection, and that while he still plans to race this week, he would be cutting his schedule down. It appears Wellbrock wasn’t feeling up to the 800 free this week, despite entering as the #1 seed with a 7:39.63. He swam that time at the World Championships in June, winning Silver with the performance.
2022 European Championships: Watch Day 1 Finals Race Videos

LCM (50m) In this post you’ll find race videos for each of the finals swum on the first day of the 2022 European Championships in Rome. The first finals session of the meet only saw finals heats in 3 events: the men’s 400 IM, men’s 4×200 free relay, and women’s 4×200 free relay. All race videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.
Steenbergen Rallies Netherlands Past Great Britain for First-Ever 4×200 Free Title

LCM (50m) The Dutch are bringing home some new hardware from Euros this year. A speedy anchor leg by Marritt Steenbergen helped the Netherlands edge two-time defending champion Great Britain for their first-ever title in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday. The 22-year-old Steenbergen entered the water one-tenth of a second behind Freya Anderson and powered the Dutch to a comeback win with a total time of 7:54.07, more than half a second ahead of the Brits.
UPDATE: Ben Proud Will Arrive in Rome in Time for the 50 Free

LCM (50m) Update: James Gibson says that Ben Proud will arrive in time for the 50 Free. Day one of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships saw a significant scratch in the men’s 50m fly as Great Britain’s Ben Proud was absent from the heats. The 27-year-old speedster is...
Bayer Lowers Austrian Record To 59.59 In 100 Breaststroke

LCM (50m) The semi-final of the men’s 100m breaststroke tonight in Rome was a quick one, with the top 5 finishers all dipping under the minute mark. Among them was Austrian Valentin Bayer who nabbed the 4th seed in a time of 59.59. Not only was that a new lifetime best for the 22-year-old, but it also registered as a new national record.
WR Holder & Defending European Champion Katinka Hosszu Misses Final in the 400 IM

Hosszu was 4th overall this morning, swimming a 4:45.07, but she was the 3rd-fastest Hungarian in the field, making her ineligible to advance out of prelims. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) –...
David Popovici Smashes European Championship Record with 47.20 100 Free

LCM (50m) Double world champion David Popovici wasted no time breaking records on Friday morning in Rome. The 17-year-old Romanian sensation reset the European Championship record in the 100-meter freestyle prelims on Friday morning, clocking a 47.20 to lower the previous mark set last year by Kliment Kolesnikov (47.37). Kolesnikov...
Milak’s 1:44.42 Anchor Drives Hungary’s 4×200 FR National Record (RELAY ANALYSIS)

LCM (50m) To open up the 2022 European Championships, the Hungarian quartet of Nandor Nemeth, Richard Marton, Balazs Hollo, and Kristof Milak won the men’s 4×200 free relay title in a time of 7:05.38, marking the first time since 1954 that Hungary has won this event at Euros. They also broke the national record time of 7:06.27 by nearly a second, which was clocked by the same group of four at this year’s World Championships.
2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)

LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
Van Niekerk & Coetze Clock Short Course World Championships Marks At Home

SCM (25m) The 2022 South African Short Course Championships kicked off yesterday in Pietermaritzburg with several of the nation’s swimmers right back at it after the Commonwealth Games. Among them was two-time Birmingham breaststroke gold medalist Lara van Niekerk, taking on her specialty stroke once again in style. The...
arena Swim of the Week: Hungary Wins Historic European Men’s 800 Free Relay Title

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
