Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap
LCM (50m) The first session of the 2022 European Championships in Rome is here! This morning, we’ll see prelims heats of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 100 free, men’s 400 IM, women’s 200 back, men’s 100 breast, women’s 4×200 free relay, men’s 4×200 free relay, and women’s 800 free. Finals of the men’s 400 IM and the relays will be swum tonight, while semifinals of the rest of the events will be swum tonight as well. Notably, the women’s 800 free final will take place tomorrow night (day 2).
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: #1 Seed Wellbrock out of 800 Free (Day 2 Scratches)
LCM (50m) The 2nd day of the 2022 European Championships saw some notable scratches. At the top of the list is Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, who is skipping the men’s 800 free today after entering as the top seed. Wellbrock’s coach revealed a few days ago that Wellbrock recently came down with a COVID-19 infection, and that while he still plans to race this week, he would be cutting his schedule down. It appears Wellbrock wasn’t feeling up to the 800 free this week, despite entering as the #1 seed with a 7:39.63. He swam that time at the World Championships in June, winning Silver with the performance.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Watch Day 1 Finals Race Videos
LCM (50m) In this post you’ll find race videos for each of the finals swum on the first day of the 2022 European Championships in Rome. The first finals session of the meet only saw finals heats in 3 events: the men’s 400 IM, men’s 4×200 free relay, and women’s 4×200 free relay. All race videos in this post are from European Aquatics’ (LEN) YouTube channel.
Serena Williams breaks down in tears on court as tennis legend crashes out of Canadian Open ahead of upcoming retirement
SERENA WILLIAMS broke down in tears as she completed the first stage of her farewell tour. The American superstar, 41 next month, confirmed in a fascinating interview with Vogue she is planning to retire imminently. Williams revealed "the countdown has begun" as she prepares to "evolve away from tennis". And...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
Steenbergen Rallies Netherlands Past Great Britain for First-Ever 4×200 Free Title
LCM (50m) The Dutch are bringing home some new hardware from Euros this year. A speedy anchor leg by Marritt Steenbergen helped the Netherlands edge two-time defending champion Great Britain for their first-ever title in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday. The 22-year-old Steenbergen entered the water one-tenth of a second behind Freya Anderson and powered the Dutch to a comeback win with a total time of 7:54.07, more than half a second ahead of the Brits.
swimswam.com
European Juniors Medalist Jovan Lekic Has Doping Suspension Reduced on Appeal
Lekic, who was his country's first-ever medalist at the European Junior Swimming Championships, told the CAS that his positive test was the result of a tainted supplement. Above photo: Jovan Lekic is on the right along with fellow medalists in the 200 free at the 2022 European Junior Swimming Championships.
swimswam.com
Nyls Korstanje’s 22.90 Leads Trio of National Records Broken in 50 Fly Prelims
LCM (50m) World Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. European Record: 22.27, Andrii Govorov(UKR) – 2018. European Championship Record: 22.48, Andrii Govorov (UKR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Szebszatian Szabo (HUN), 23.00. Top 16 Qualifiers:. Nyls Korstanje (NED) – 22.90. Maxime Grousset (FRA) – 23.20...
swimswam.com
UPDATE: Ben Proud Will Arrive in Rome in Time for the 50 Free
LCM (50m) Update: James Gibson says that Ben Proud will arrive in time for the 50 Free. Day one of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships saw a significant scratch in the men’s 50m fly as Great Britain’s Ben Proud was absent from the heats. The 27-year-old speedster is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
Bayer Lowers Austrian Record To 59.59 In 100 Breaststroke
LCM (50m) The semi-final of the men’s 100m breaststroke tonight in Rome was a quick one, with the top 5 finishers all dipping under the minute mark. Among them was Austrian Valentin Bayer who nabbed the 4th seed in a time of 59.59. Not only was that a new lifetime best for the 22-year-old, but it also registered as a new national record.
swimswam.com
WR Holder & Defending European Champion Katinka Hosszu Misses Final in the 400 IM
Hosszu was 4th overall this morning, swimming a 4:45.07, but she was the 3rd-fastest Hungarian in the field, making her ineligible to advance out of prelims. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming) World Record: 4:26.36, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) –...
swimswam.com
David Popovici Smashes European Championship Record with 47.20 100 Free
LCM (50m) Double world champion David Popovici wasted no time breaking records on Friday morning in Rome. The 17-year-old Romanian sensation reset the European Championship record in the 100-meter freestyle prelims on Friday morning, clocking a 47.20 to lower the previous mark set last year by Kliment Kolesnikov (47.37). Kolesnikov...
swimswam.com
Milak’s 1:44.42 Anchor Drives Hungary’s 4×200 FR National Record (RELAY ANALYSIS)
LCM (50m) To open up the 2022 European Championships, the Hungarian quartet of Nandor Nemeth, Richard Marton, Balazs Hollo, and Kristof Milak won the men’s 4×200 free relay title in a time of 7:05.38, marking the first time since 1954 that Hungary has won this event at Euros. They also broke the national record time of 7:06.27 by nearly a second, which was clocked by the same group of four at this year’s World Championships.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Korstanje (NED), Ribeiro (POR) & Miladinov (BUL) All Notch 50 Fly National Marks
LCM (50m) The men’s 50m butterfly competitors are taking full advantage of top-seeded Ben Proud‘s withdrawal from this event, as additional national records fell in tonight’s semi-final. Having already dropped his own national record down to the 22-second territory with a speedy 22.90 in the heats, Nyls...
swimswam.com
1:56-Point Splits From Steenbergen And Gose Highlight W. 4×200 FR (RELAY ANALYSIS)
LCM (50m) In the women’s 4×200 free relay at the 2022 European Championships, the Dutch women upset two-time defending champions Great Britain to win the women’s 4×200 free relay for the first time in the country’s history. In this article, we take a look at the splits recorded by every swimmer in that relay.
swimswam.com
2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)
LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
swimswam.com
Van Niekerk & Coetze Clock Short Course World Championships Marks At Home
SCM (25m) The 2022 South African Short Course Championships kicked off yesterday in Pietermaritzburg with several of the nation’s swimmers right back at it after the Commonwealth Games. Among them was two-time Birmingham breaststroke gold medalist Lara van Niekerk, taking on her specialty stroke once again in style. The...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Hungary Wins Historic European Men’s 800 Free Relay Title
Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
swimswam.com
David Verraszto “This Time’s A Sign That It’s Worth Going On” (Day 1 Flash Quotes)
LCM (50m) The first day of the 2022 European Championships is over, with medals handed out in the men’s 400 IM, as well as the women’s and men’s 4×200 freestyle relay. Here’s what the medalists had to say after their swims. Men’s 400 IM.
swimswam.com
Steenbergen Drops Clutch 52.33 Anchor To Help Dutch Win Mixed Medley Relay
LCM (50m) In the mixed medley relay at the 2022 European Championships, Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga, Nyls Korstanje, and Marrit Steenbergen of the Netherlands won in a time of 3:41.73, just a few tenths off the 3:41.54 that they put up to win bronze at the World Championships earlier this year.
swimswam.com
Nicolo Martinenghi Ties 100 BR Italian Record, Bayer Cracks Austrian Record Again
LCM (50m) World Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships. European Record: 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2019 World Championships. European Championships Record: 57.10, Adam Peaty (GBR) – 2018. 2020 European Champion: Adam Peaty (GBR) – 57.66. Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 58.26. Federico Poggio (ITA),...
Comments / 0