State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
How do I get my students to care about their studies?
Hi, Dr. Kem, It’s heavy being an educator right now. While I have a good handle on what I need to do for myself to stay in a good headspace, there are more demands on the profession and a challenging worldview toward teachers right now. As a department chair with over 20 teachers in my department, I need to be the mental health support for the rest of my teachers. I am transparent with...
New efforts to combat teacher shortages don't address the real problems
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation's teacher shortage by promoting strategies that "remove or relax barriers to entry" to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if...
Phys.org
Young, gifted, and diverse: Camille Z. Charles on Black identity
In the fall of 1999, Camille Z. Charles and colleagues began collecting data from 3,924 students at 28 elite colleges and universities in what became known as the National Longitudinal Survey of Freshmen (NLSF). Through a combination of surveys and interviews, the group checked in at regular intervals to assess students' academic, mental, and social well-being.
psychologytoday.com
Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone
Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
Students returning to campus want the ‘university experience’ missed during COVID-19
Universities are implementing COVID-19 safety plans to maintain safe and healthy environments — through protocols like enhanced cleaning or a focus on ventilation and air quality — for the imminent return of students to in-person learning on campuses. While these plans include extensive efforts to help students safely...
US News and World Report
Connect With College Professors Before Medical School
College professors are an incredible resource that undergraduate students – especially those in relatively large undergraduate science classes – often overlook. For prospective medical school students, it's important to establish and sustain relationships with undergraduate professors since they can play a key role in helping you pursue your medical dreams.
BBC
GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults
Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
