Chalkbeat

How do I get my students to care about their studies?

Hi, Dr. Kem, It’s heavy being an educator right now. While I have a good handle on what I need to do for myself to stay in a good headspace, there are more demands on the profession and a challenging worldview toward teachers right now. As a department chair with over 20 teachers in my department, I need to be the mental health support for the rest of my teachers. I am transparent with...
Phys.org

Young, gifted, and diverse: Camille Z. Charles on Black identity

In the fall of 1999, Camille Z. Charles and colleagues began collecting data from 3,924 students at 28 elite colleges and universities in what became known as the National Longitudinal Survey of Freshmen (NLSF). Through a combination of surveys and interviews, the group checked in at regular intervals to assess students' academic, mental, and social well-being.
psychologytoday.com

Getting Girls Into STEM by Improving Education for Everyone

Macrosystem- and microsystem-level variables promote and maintain gender inequities in STEM. Increasing gender parity in STEM requires changes to K-12 educational practice and policy. Recommendations for practice include creating relational classrooms and teaching the history of gender inequality. Recommendations for policy include giving teachers increased autonomy and re-evaluating the use...
US News and World Report

Connect With College Professors Before Medical School

College professors are an incredible resource that undergraduate students – especially those in relatively large undergraduate science classes – often overlook. For prospective medical school students, it's important to establish and sustain relationships with undergraduate professors since they can play a key role in helping you pursue your medical dreams.
BBC

GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults

Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
