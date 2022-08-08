Mrs. Dorothy Scurry Edwards Brannen, 98, passed on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, GA. Dorothy was born on April 18, 1924 in Atlanta, GA to Ernest Fred and Pearl Farmer Scurry. She attended North Fulton High School and afterwards she married George H. Edwards and they resided in Effingham County. This union produced two daughters, Nancy and Retta. She was widowed in 1966. It was in December 1967 that she married her second husband, James W. “Bill” Brannen. She also gained a stepdaughter, Anne in her marriage to James. The new family moved to Sylvania, GA. Dorothy and James were married 43 years and enjoyed family, friends, their First Baptist Church family, and were avid Georgia football fans. She was also a member of the Virginia Sunday School class.

