Read full article on original website
Related
Mr. David Wayne Carter
Mr. David Wayne Carter, age 62, died on Thursday August 11th at Thunderbolt Transitional Care & Rehab in Savannah, GA. David was born in Charleston, SC on April 2nd 1960 to the late Robert and Barbara Carter. He was raised in Charleston and worked in IT and office equipment as a service technician for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Sherry Glisan.
Dr. John Julius Riggs
Dr. John Julius Riggs, left this world peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born August 1943 to the late Marvin Riggs, Sr. and Lucille Bradshaw Riggs in Bulloch County, Georgia. He was an Alumnus of both Sol C. Johnson High School and Savannah State College (now University) and...
Mrs. Jacqueline Johnson Varnell
Mrs. Jacqueline Johnson Varnell passed away on August 9th, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by loved ones after a 13-year battle with kidney cancer. Jackie graduated from Statesboro High School with Honors in 1966 and pursued a lifelong, innovative, and award-winning career in Math education. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Georgia Southern College in 1970. She earned a Master’s Degree with Honors from West Georgia College in 1977, and a Specialist Degree with Honors from Valdosta State College in 1988, where she published research on Peer-Tutoring and Cooperative Learning.
Ernest Hancock
Mr. Ernest Hancock passed away on August 9, 2022 at the The Gardens at Southern Manor in Statesboro, GA. He was born to the late Berle E. Sr. and Evelyn Brinson Hancock in Mulkey Hospital Millen, GA. Ernest was raised in Rocky Ford and attended grammar school in Rocky Ford and graduated from Screven County High School where he lettered in football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheryl Small Digiovanni
Cheryl Small DiGiovanni, age 73, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah. The Savannah native was the daughter of the late Luther and Delores Small. She graduated from St. Vincent’s Academy in 1967 and also studied at Armstrong State University. Cheryl began her career at St Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah while she was in high school and retired as a Healthcare Administrative Manager after 40 years of dedicated service.
Natasha Canty
It is with great sorrow, we announce the passing of Ms. Natasha Canty, who entered rest, Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah, Georgia. She will greatly be missed by her family and friends. We extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences at this time. Final...
Tyree Owens
Mr. Tyree Owens, the son of the late Frank and Bessie Adams Owens, departed this earthly life, at the Hollywood Memorial Hospital. He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County Georgia. At an early age he relocated to Hollywood Florida. In addition to his parents,...
Margaret “Maggie” Lucille Shipes
Margaret “Maggie” Lucille Shipes, 86, of Statesboro passed away August 7, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, friends and her dog, Taco. Maggie was a member of Merrywood Baptist Church but also visited Clito Baptist Church. Born in Terre Haute, Indiana on July 23, 1936 to Paul...
RELATED PEOPLE
Vera McMillan Scott
Mrs.Vera McMillan Scott, age 72, passed into rest, Tuesday August 02, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mrs. Vera McMillan Scott...
Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson
Mr. Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson, age 50, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. He was born and raised in Statesboro, Georgia. Bo was a 1989 graduate of Portal High School. Following high school, Bo worked various jobs until working in the family auto sales business; Which is now Bo’s Auto Sales, he owned and operated the business until his death.
Mrs. Dorothy Edwards Brannen
Mrs. Dorothy Scurry Edwards Brannen, 98, passed on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, GA. Dorothy was born on April 18, 1924 in Atlanta, GA to Ernest Fred and Pearl Farmer Scurry. She attended North Fulton High School and afterwards she married George H. Edwards and they resided in Effingham County. This union produced two daughters, Nancy and Retta. She was widowed in 1966. It was in December 1967 that she married her second husband, James W. “Bill” Brannen. She also gained a stepdaughter, Anne in her marriage to James. The new family moved to Sylvania, GA. Dorothy and James were married 43 years and enjoyed family, friends, their First Baptist Church family, and were avid Georgia football fans. She was also a member of the Virginia Sunday School class.
Congressman Allen donates books to City Hall’s children’s reading nook
U.S. Congressman Rick Allen, who represents Bulloch County as the Georgia 12th district representative, visited Statesboro City Hall Wednesday, August 10, 2022 bearing gifts from the Library of Congress. The 85 books donated by Congressman Allen have been placed in the reading nook in the lobby of City Hall. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mr. Lonnie E. Morris
Mr. Lonnie E. Morris, age 65, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Register, Georgia native was the son of the late Ivey and Alice Attaway Morris. He worked on the family farm for many years until beginning his career as a carpenter and electrician, until becoming disabled in 2005. He was currently a resident of Garfield, Georgia.
Statesboro Village Builders Youth Initiative seeking volunteers/partners for September launch
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and the Statesboro Village Builders committee (formerly called Children’s Zone) held a community partners meeting on Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at City Hall. A large crowd of community members attended the meeting supporting this effort which has been a priority initiative for Mayor McCollar and the City Council.
SPECIAL COVID Report | Friday, August 12, 2022
In this special COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status increased to HIGH by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide status remains at HIGH. This increase was anticipated with the return of school and return of Georgia Southern students. Hospitalizations remain low at EGRMC. While hospitalizations remain low, the CDC recommends masking indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
GSU offers new online bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public health
For more than a decade, there has been an increase in the demand for public health workers. In addition, the public health workforce has been shrinking. These issues have been exacerbated by pandemic burnout. To meet educational and workforce needs, Georgia Southern University is expanding its offerings in public health...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia Southern Football Fan Fest Saturday night at Paulson Stadium
The annual Georgia Southern Football Fan Fest returns to Allen E. Paulson Stadium this Saturday, Aug. 13. Gates will open at 6pm, and the football team will hold an open practice at 7pm. The Fan Fest is free and open to fans of all ages. It’s never too early to...
Statesboro Family YMCA to host Back to School Bash Saturday afternoon
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 4-7pm. The Y is located at 409 Claiborne Ave., and the event is free and open to the public. This event will feature an obstacle course sponsored by Party Harbor, food trucks, and...
WebstaurantStore expands operations creates 213 new jobs in Ellabell
WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, expands operations with a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Georgia. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County, representing more than $87 million in investment and the company’s largest expansion in Georgia. “Companies like WebstaurantStore continue...
Patricia “Pat” Stricklin
Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Stricklin of Statesboro, GA passed away on July 31, 2022, while under the compassionate care of Kindred Hospice. Pat was born in Savannah, GA to Waimon and Pearl James Harley on May 18, 1940. She grew up in Savannah where she was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0