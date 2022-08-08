ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fhkn_0h9Ltosi00

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers, including many Republicans who support the death penalty, urged the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip.

The group of 61 state legislators sent a letter last week to Attorney General John O’Connor that pointed to an independent investigation by a Texas law firm that raised questions about Glossip’s guilt. Details of the report came out a couple of weeks before the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set a Sept. 22 execution date for Glossip.

“The report concluded that no reasonable juror who heard all the evidence would find Mr. Glossip guilty,” the letter stated. “As elected officials representing the citizens of this great state, we believe it is vitally important to conduct a serious review of this case so that the truth might be conclusively found.”

The report by the Houston law firm Reed Smith did not find any definitive proof of Glossip’s innocence, but raised concerns about lost or destroyed evidence and a detective asking leading questions to Glossip’s co-defendant, Justin Sneed, to implicate Glossip in the 1997 killing of Glossip’s boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese. Sneed, who admitted killing Van Treese but said he did so at Glossip’s direction, was sentenced to life in prison and was a key witness against Glossip.

O’Connor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but prosecutors in his office have urged the Court of Criminal Appeals to reject Glossip’s request for an evidentiary hearing, suggesting it’s a delay tactic.

“The appellant’s actions in this sense are dilatory and only prolong the wait for justice for the victim, Barry Van Treese, and his family in this case,” the state wrote in July after Glossip objected to the court setting his execution date.

Van Treese’s brother, Ken Van Treese, said Monday that Glossip was twice convicted and twice sentenced to death by two separate juries.

“Having sat through and testified at both, the facts that were presented at both trials never varied,” Van Treese wrote in a message to The Associated Press. “As far as I’m concerned, the guilty verdicts awarded were completely justified and the duly sworn jurors agreed with facts presented.

“The citizens of Oklahoma made this determination based upon the facts in the case. They decided the case based upon Oklahoma law.”

Glossip, now 59, has maintained his innocence. He has been scheduled to be executed three separate times, only to be spared shortly before the sentence was set to be carried out. He was just hours from being executed in September 2015 when prison officials realized they had received the wrong lethal drug, a mix-up that led in part to a nearly seven-year moratorium on the death penalty in Oklahoma.

___

Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy

Comments / 4

Guest816
4d ago

Doesn't sound too me like anyone with a brain would let him off. He was involved in the killing of someone. How did that make one not guilty.

Reply
7
Related
The Associated Press

Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders to divert abuse accusations away from law enforcement and instead to church attorneys who...
UTAH STATE
KXII.com

Oklahoma governor signs new bill

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol joined Governor Kevin Stitt as he signed Senate Bill (SB) 338 Tuesday. The bill sets forth new educational requirements to become a trooper. State statute says applicants must have 64 college credit hours. This new bill supposedly allows them to get the majority of those credit hours during the academy through a partnership with OSU-OKC. Applicants now only have to have 24 college credit hours to apply to become a trooper and if they have at least 3 years of law enforcement experience, they can apply with no college hours.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Mother Jones

An Obscure Law Is Sending Oklahoma Mothers to Prison in Droves. We Reviewed 1.5 million Cases to Learn More.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. “Failure to protect” laws punish parents for not shielding their children from abuse. These laws aren’t talked about very much, but they appear across the country, and in certain states, like Oklahoma, they are associated with especially harsh penalties.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Glossip
The Associated Press

New Mexico seeks proposals with mine spill settlement funds

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is calling for proposals that would be funded with $10 million received as part of a recent settlement stemming from a 2015 mine spill that polluted rivers in three western states. The state and the federal government reached the agreement in June. Colorado and the Navajo Nation also have inked multimillion-dollar agreements to settle claims and sort out responsibility for cleanup following the spill at the inactive Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado. Any proposed projects should aim to benefit farming, outdoor recreation or natural resources in northwestern New Mexico. New Mexico’s Office of the Natural Resources Trustee will consider applications for the settlement funding. Priority will be given to projects that are ready to begin soon and will be completed within three years.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Death Row#Lawmakers
The Associated Press

Oregon hospital overpaid employees by $2M, wants money back

BEND, Ore. (AP) — St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back. Employees were told Thursday of the total amounts allegedly owed, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Scott Palmer of the Oregon Nurses Association said the amounts range from less than $100 to as much as $3,000. St. Charles leadership said in a written statement that the average amount owed is $780, and that many employees have already signed forms agreeing to repay the money. More than 2,300 employees owe some money to St. Charles, a spokeswoman told The Bulletin.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat who single-handedly thwarted her party’s longtime goal of raising taxes on wealthy investors, received nearly $1 million over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose taxes would have increased under the plan. For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors, who pay a significantly lower rate on their earnings than ordinary workers. But just as they closed in on that goal last week, Sinema forced a series of changes to her party’s $740 billion election-year spending package, eliminating a proposed “carried...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KOCO

Oklahoma voters to choose which Republican will move ahead in race for state superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two weeks from Tuesday, voters will choose which Republican should move ahead in the race for state superintendent. One of the issues dominating the primary race is how to disburse state education funding. It is one issue that Ryan Walters and April Grace do not see eye to eye on – whether taxpayer dollars should be spent on vouchers that got somewhere other than public schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
FOND DU LAC, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy