Dallas, TX

One Of The NFL's Best Players Buys Million-Dollar Home In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of the NFL's biggest stars just bought a new house in Texas. And no, he doesn't play for the Dallas Cowboys .

Tennessee Titans' running back Derrick Henry recently bought a home in Dallas, according to real estate agent Leston Eustache . Eustache posted the news on Instagram, writing:

"When the best running back in the NFL wants to buy a house,Why not work with the best Realtor in Texas huh?
Thank you Derrick Henry @last_king_2 and Adrianna @adriannarivas for trusting me out of so many people as your realtor. I appreciate the opportunity to help you find your Dallas home. @iamalexjmartin on the photo."

According to Realtor.com , the home was on the market for $1.69 million. There is not clear connection between Henry and DFW, other than Henry spending a lot of time at Dallas's Sanders Fit gym.

Relator.com posted a rendering of the All-Pro running back's home. You can check that out on the website .

