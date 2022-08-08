Read full article on original website
Opening Day of the Missouri State Fair is in the books. From my time there, it looked like a big success. And congratulations are in order. One of the opening day events was the crowning of our 2022 Missouri State Fair Queen. A northeast Missouri native has earned the title.
If your idea of dining out is to experience an excellent meal, not just to eat a good-tasting meal then you need to check out this restaurant in St. James, just two hours from Sedalia. Sybill's Saint James Restaurant opened in May 2006 without any promotion in a modern Southern...
If it wasn't the $13.00 I paid for nachos and a corn dog. Or $10.00 for a Bud Light in the grandstand. Or the $17.50 ribeye sandwich and Diet Pepsi at the Beef House I'm not sure I'd be writing this article about how you can save some cash at the fair.
I don't know about you guys, but I know pretty much every year I head out the Fairgrounds during the big festivities. And while I'm not judging, I kind of do look twice at people who are walking around the grounds with a ton of stuff that's not organized. I'm not talking about SuperMom, who has all the swag and giveaways and what not nestled in every last pocket of the baby's stroller. And I'm not talking about the fine disabled folks to rent scooters or use wheelchairs and have bags and baskets attached to put all their stuff in. Or even the people who look like they're on a hiking trip with a huge backpack full of goodies. I'm talking about the person who Clearly either doesn't care about comfort or has never been to the Fair before. You know what I mean. Dudes in all black with no hat or sunglasses with seven shopping bags, or ladies in three inch heels, some kind of heavy sequined shirt, with a huge purse PLUS all the goodies they got on the grounds. Amateurs.
I have long been an advocate for animal adoption. If you are looking to add a furry friend to your home, you should go to a local shelter or find an adoption event and give a pet a forever home. The Humane Society of Missouri is having an adoption promotion and they are hoping to find some pit bulls terriers and mixed breeds good homes.
The 2022 Missouri State Fair will be celebrating the men and women who have served, or are currently serving our country at the daily Military Flag Retreat Ceremony, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc., and Starline Brass. A total of 11 veterans or active duty service members from Missouri...
Randy Travis is sending prayers to all those impacted by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky. As he shared his support for impacted Kentuckians on social media, Travis posted a photograph that was particularly poignant because of its connection to his hit ballad from 2002, "Three Wooden Crosses." The photo...
I am not allergic to bee stings or wasp stings, but I must confess, these things scare me. Anything that can sting me, I prefer to stay away from. I won't try to kill them, but keep them away from me. Looks like there is another "wasp" I need to be on the lookout for this summer.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt was the big winner on the Republican ticket Tuesday after defeating 20 other candidates vying for the position being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, who announced he is not running for re-election. Schmitt got 298,852 votes, or 45.66 percent of the total Republican votes cast for...
Many of us remember our favorite teacher that we had in school. We probably remember our worst too. Teachers can be a valuable resource for your kids. Missouri has an issue that many of their teachers throughout the state are quitting the profession. A new survey hopes to get to the bottom of why this happening.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning motorists that if they're planning to travel through Central Missouri on Interstate 44 in August to expect lane closures and multiple work zones. MoDOT Central District Assistant District Engineer Randy Aulbur says in a MoDOT press release that those traveling on Interstate 44...
