Mount Vernon, MO

What Can’t You Come To The Missouri State Fair Without?

I don't know about you guys, but I know pretty much every year I head out the Fairgrounds during the big festivities. And while I'm not judging, I kind of do look twice at people who are walking around the grounds with a ton of stuff that's not organized. I'm not talking about SuperMom, who has all the swag and giveaways and what not nestled in every last pocket of the baby's stroller. And I'm not talking about the fine disabled folks to rent scooters or use wheelchairs and have bags and baskets attached to put all their stuff in. Or even the people who look like they're on a hiking trip with a huge backpack full of goodies. I'm talking about the person who Clearly either doesn't care about comfort or has never been to the Fair before. You know what I mean. Dudes in all black with no hat or sunglasses with seven shopping bags, or ladies in three inch heels, some kind of heavy sequined shirt, with a huge purse PLUS all the goodies they got on the grounds. Amateurs.
Schmitt, Valentine to Face Off in November General Election

Attorney General Eric Schmitt was the big winner on the Republican ticket Tuesday after defeating 20 other candidates vying for the position being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, who announced he is not running for re-election. Schmitt got 298,852 votes, or 45.66 percent of the total Republican votes cast for...
Traveling I-44 Through Central Missouri Will Be Messy This Month

The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning motorists that if they're planning to travel through Central Missouri on Interstate 44 in August to expect lane closures and multiple work zones. MoDOT Central District Assistant District Engineer Randy Aulbur says in a MoDOT press release that those traveling on Interstate 44...
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

