I don't know about you guys, but I know pretty much every year I head out the Fairgrounds during the big festivities. And while I'm not judging, I kind of do look twice at people who are walking around the grounds with a ton of stuff that's not organized. I'm not talking about SuperMom, who has all the swag and giveaways and what not nestled in every last pocket of the baby's stroller. And I'm not talking about the fine disabled folks to rent scooters or use wheelchairs and have bags and baskets attached to put all their stuff in. Or even the people who look like they're on a hiking trip with a huge backpack full of goodies. I'm talking about the person who Clearly either doesn't care about comfort or has never been to the Fair before. You know what I mean. Dudes in all black with no hat or sunglasses with seven shopping bags, or ladies in three inch heels, some kind of heavy sequined shirt, with a huge purse PLUS all the goodies they got on the grounds. Amateurs.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO