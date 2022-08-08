‘New Girl’ Actress Zooey Deschanel Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott on Instagram

Read full article on original website
Related
Drew Scott Raves About Being a Dad, Says Parenthood 'Unlocks a Side You Didn't Know You Had'
Drew Scott is loving his new role as a dad. The HGTV star, 44, who welcomed his first baby, son Parker James, with wife Linda Phan in May, recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight about his first few months of parenthood and how things are going with his baby boy. "It...
Where Is Kelly Ripa? TV Star Reveals Her Whereabouts After Ryan Seacrest Is Joined By New Host
Live With Kelly and Ryan has looked different this week, as Kelly Ripa was nowhere to be found. Instead, Ryan Seacrest was joined by his American Idol costar Luke Bryan. The blonde beauty, 51, shared a video of herself with husband Mark Consuelos, relaxing at their home in the Hamptons. Additionally, she also posted that her daughter Lola would be dropping a new tune soon. "@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA'S FIRST SINGLE COMES OUT," the caption read. The TV personality also revealed that she will be going on a book tour in the next few months. "Equal parts thrilled and...
Are Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Still Together? Inside Their Relationship
Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott opened his heart and found love with Zooey Deschanel! The pair first met in 2019 and started dating shortly after. Keep scrolling to find out more about their relationship and whether they are still together. How Did Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Meet?. In August...
Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing
Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Are Celebrating Daughter Lyla's Birthday "All Month"
Turns out the twos aren't so terrible. Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating the birth of her eldest daughter, Lyla, and she says her family is keeping the party going all month long. "My baby's birthday!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Lyla's curly-haired head toddling towards her mom. "I can't believe we have a 2 year old. The greatest joy of my life, the one who made me a mama, the deepest love I've ever known; this girl is my love filled joy bubble."
Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You
Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
Candace Cameron Bure Rocks Daisy Dukes After Apologizing To JoJo Siwa: Photos
Channeling 'Clueless'! Candace Cameron Bure wore a yellow plaid sweater over daisy dukes as she stepped out on July 27 after apologizing to JoJo Siwa.
See Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Pose with Janet Jackson at Concert
Watch: Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Poses With Janet Jackson. That's the way (fan) love goes. Anna Nicole Smith's daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, and her father Larry Birkhead had an experience to remember over the weekend when they saw Janet Jackson in concert and spent some time with the "All for You" singer backstage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle's Neighbors Apparently Call Her "The Princess of Montecito"
Being in the public eye honestly sounds like a nightmare. Like, imagine if you could just read all the mean things people say about you behind your back, like, by googling your name. Like I said: nightmare. Anyway, I'm not surprised that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay off social...
Anne Heche Had An Unexpected Interaction In The Moments Leading Up To Her Accident
It seemed that weeks, days, and even hours before Anne Heche was involved in a heartbreaking accident that is expected to end her life, the actor was in good spirits. Per People, Heche is currently in critical condition after crashing her Mini Cooper into a home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Mar Vista and sustaining a severe brain injury. Initially, it was reported that Heche's condition was stable, but, unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse as it was announced that the "Volcano" actor was instead in critical condition.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden says Elvis Presley wanted advice about having ‘a marriage in Hollywood’
Before she charmed her way into audiences’ hearts as a genie in "I Dreamed of Jeannie," Barbara Eden was working alongside The King. On Saturday, the actress participated in a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California where she was asked about her 1960 film "Flaming Star," which featured Elvis Presley.
‘American Idol’ Star Reveals She’s Homeless, Asks For Help
An “American Idol” alum is seeking help. As it turns out, former contestant Mishavonna Henson is asking for help amid a “life and death” crisis. On a newly-created GoFundMe page, season eight alum Henson is pleading for assistance as she’s currently homeless. In addition, the vocalist also revealed she’s been living out of her car. She’s also admitted that she’s been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”
Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
Princess Diana Once Forbid Prince William and Prince Harry From Seeing Their Favorite Cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Author Says
A royal author claimed that there was a time when Princess Diana cut Sarah Ferguson's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, out of Prince William and Prince Harry's lives. Here's why.
AOL Corp
Why Naomi Judd may have cut Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd out of will
Naomi Judd left her daughters, performers Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd, out of her will according to multiple reports. The country singer died by suicide in April at age 76. Naomi appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her $25 million estate. Judd's brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Wiatr & Associates President Daniel Kris Wiatr will serve as the estate's co-executors "in the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve," the document reads.
musictimes.com
Marc Anthony Dying? Superstar Singer's Recent Frail Look Sparks Major Concern
Marc Anthony sparked major health concerns due to his recent frail look. Jennifer Lopez's ex was recently spotted looking disheveled during an outing with Romeo Beckham. Daily Mail shared photos of him that were taken on Thursday, showing the superstar singer having an unusual slimmed figure that was worsened by his unkempt hair.
Fans Are Emotional After Blake Shelton Posts Tribute To Gwen Stefani On Their Wedding Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just proved that they are the cutest celebrity couple once again! The country singer, 46, is melting fans hearts with his latest Instagram post— a loving tribute to his ska-punk musician wife, 52, honoring their one-year wedding anniversary. Along with a photo of the...
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
Comments / 0