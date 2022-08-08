HPD looking for 20-year-old woman accused of shooting 2 sisters during argument

Police are searching for a 20-year-old woman accused of shooting two sisters on Houston's southside last month.

Melanie Bazan, 20, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She has not been arrested.

Police released a previous mugshot of Bazan from 2021, in hopes that someone might have information on where she is.

Houston police officers were dispatched to a shooting call at an apartment complex at 7100 Village Way around 10:15 p.m. on July 17.

Investigators said a vehicle pulled up, and a woman riding in the backseat started arguing with the sisters.

Shots were fired, and the vehicle sped off, police said.

At the scene, police found two women who had been shot -- a 21-year-old and 28-year-old.

The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

According to charging documents, the victims told police they got into a verbal altercation with a man and his girlfriend.

Police got in touch with the man, who admitted that his girlfriend fired shots from inside his vehicle, documents state.

That girlfriend was later identified as Bazan.

It was unclear if the boyfriend would also be charged.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bazan is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.