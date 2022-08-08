ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

sprintcarandmidget.com

Knoxville Nationals Preview: Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals kicks off Wednesday night at the historic Knoxville Raceway with a field of heavy hitters led by 10-time race winner Donny Schatz. Schatz and the other 51 drivers scheduled for Wednesday‘s program will be chasing points in the traditional...
KNOXVILLE, IA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Sides Motorsports Preps For Two-Car Run At Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (Aug. 9, 2022) – The 61st annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is on tap for Sides Motorsports, which will feature a two-car team this week. Robbie Price competes on Wednesday during the opening preliminary night and Tim Kaeding will be part of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Hickle Adjusting To New Challenge

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Earlier this year J.J. Hickle made a big decision to change the trajectory of his racing career by leaving the comforts of home. Heading into this week‘s Knoxville Nationals that move appears to have paid off. The Quilcene, Wash., native received an offer to wheel...
KNOXVILLE, IA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Larson Goes Back To Back For $21,000

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Another August, another Kyle Larson victory in the state of Iowa. For the second year in a row, the Elk Grove, Calif., native claimed Southern Iowa Speedway‘s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge and earned a $21,000 payday for his efforts. With the victory, Larson joined...
OSKALOOSA, IA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Marks Holds Slight Lead In Latest Rankings

Brent Marks maintained a slight advantage over Danny Dietrich in the National Sprint Car Rankings heading into this week‘s Knoxville Nationals at Iowa‘s Knoxville Raceway. Marks boasts an average finish of 4.4 in 54 starts this season, while Dietrich has an average finish of 4.480 in 61 starts.
KNOXVILLE, IA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Knoxville Notes: Contenders Tune Up In Cappy Classic

KNOXVILLLE, Iowa — Sixty-nine cars and drivers signed in for Sunday night‘s 11th annual Capitani Classic at Knoxville Raceway, which is traditionally the last chance for competitors to get laps at the legendary half-mile track before the Nationals begin on Wednesday night. While many of the drivers considered...
KNOXVILLE, IA
sprintcarandmidget.com

Schuchart Stops Schatz In Capitani Classic

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Logan Schuchart is on a mission at Knoxville Raceway and he made it clear with a statement win to kickoff Knoxville Nationals week during Sunday‘s 11th annual Capitani Classic. The Shark Racing gasser got an early lead, was passed by Donny Schatz midway through the...
KNOXVILLE, IA

