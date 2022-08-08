Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
mainebiz.biz
EPA reaches settlement to clean up Superfund pollution site in Windham
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it will raze and remove an environmentally contaminated mill building at a Superfund site in Windham. A dilapidated, two-story concrete industrial structure at the Keddy Mill site has elevated levels of polychlorinated biphenyls, asbestos, and other contaminants known to pose a risk to human health and the environment.
Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park
Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
A Nazi U-Boat Once Sunk a US Ship in Maine’s Casco Bay
If you've ever been to Fort Williams in Cape Elizabeth or to Peaks Island, you've seen the remnants of gun batteries and lookout towers. These were used in WW1 and especially in WW2 to protect Portland Harbor. You may think that World War II was fought far away from Maine, so you may be surprised by how close those nasty Nazis really got.
WGME
Changes along Sebago Lake's shoreline draw scrutiny, concern for drinking water
RAYMOND (WGME)-- Building restrictions around Sebago Lake are meant to protect the drinking water for hundreds of thousands of Mainers, but according to leaders in one town, not everyone is playing by the rules. Officials in the town of Raymond say a property owner is making drastic changes along the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers
BLUE HILL — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers to its urology and pediatric practices. John Califano, MD and Seyward Robbins, PA-C, both recently joined Maine Coast and are accepting new patients. Dr. Califano has over 12 years of urology experience after completing medical school and a...
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lcnme.com
New Hope Midcoast to Hold 10th Annual Boutique Clothing Sale
New Hope Midcoast will hold its 10th annual Shop for Hope (Pop Up Shop) sale of new and gently used clothing for adults and children Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 25-27 at the Flanagan Center in Rockland. This year’s event will feature designer clothing from Eileen Fisher and Jill McGowan, and...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
mainebiz.biz
Redevelopment of former Mercy Hospital in Portland clears tons of debris, uncovers history
Since receiving final approvals from the city of Portland a year ago, the redevelopment of Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s State Street building has been underway for some time and now has numbers to show for it. PBC Environmental, a demolition and environmental abatement contractor, has worked for five months...
bridgton.com
Recovery Center to make move to downtown Bridgton
Every day, Lakes Region Recovery Center has a steady flow of people coming to the center for various activities. There are arts and crafts classes, journaling classes, detox acupuncture, peer support trainings, a games night plus AA meetings and NA meetings. Every week, the calendar is full. On a weekly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Down East
What Lies Beneath the Water in Frankfort’s 150-Year-Old Abandoned Quarry?
Blackflies and the sun were both out when a volunteer firefighter unlocked the gate marked “Enter at Own Risk” at a Mount Waldo trailhead, in Frankfort. Four scuba divers drove up the steep path, to minimize how far they’d each have to lug 35 pounds of gear. Once the way became impassable, they hoofed the remaining third of a mile, pausing to catch breath or rest a bad shoulder or knee. Rocks along the way had been tagged with graffiti: “Keep Going.” “Smile.” “Don’t die!”
lcnme.com
Public Input Helps Fine Tune Whitefield Draft Amendment
A consensus emerged as the Whitefield Planning Board took input on a draft amendment to the town’s building and development ordinance regulating commercial solar development. At a public hearing on the draft amendment at the Whitefield Central Fire Station, Wednesday, Aug. 3, the six members of the public in...
wagmtv.com
Versant Power PSA - Power Outage Alert
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant crews are responding to two separate outages: A fallen tree on the line caused outages for about 1,000 customers in Orrington. Repairs are underway. Crews are en route to Madawaska to determine the cause of an outage affecting about 1,100 customers. They will work safely and as quickly as possible to make any necessary repairs until all customers are restored.
Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’
You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
wabi.tv
Nearly $3.5M award to rural Maine health care facilities
(WABI) - A big announcement on Thursday that big money is heading to several rural Maine health care facilities. Just under $3.5 million is being spread out among nine facilities in six counties. The grants will range from $28,000 up to $1 million. All the facilities have been impacted by...
lcnme.com
Democrats Raise Funds for November with Lobster Bake and Raffles
Approximately 175 people gathered at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro for the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake on Sunday, Aug. 7. Under the oppressive sun on one of the hottest days of the year, local candidates running for election in November urged the crowd to vote Democratic and to donate to and volunteer for candidates in their communities. Maine Senate President Troy Jackson (D-Allagash) and Maine Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau (D-Biddeford) also spoke.
WGME
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
WMTW
Maine schools look toward reopening with fewer coronavirus disruptions this fall
GORHAM, Maine — Maine public schools are preparing to reopen with new coronavirus protocols, no mask mandates, and lessons learned on how to keep schools open. In the fall term, unlike last year, all 248 public school districts are expected to be mask optional. "We've learned a lot about...
Comments / 0