sprintcarandmidget.com
Knoxville Notes: Contenders Tune Up In Cappy Classic
KNOXVILLLE, Iowa — Sixty-nine cars and drivers signed in for Sunday night‘s 11th annual Capitani Classic at Knoxville Raceway, which is traditionally the last chance for competitors to get laps at the legendary half-mile track before the Nationals begin on Wednesday night. While many of the drivers considered...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Larson Goes Back To Back For $21,000
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Another August, another Kyle Larson victory in the state of Iowa. For the second year in a row, the Elk Grove, Calif., native claimed Southern Iowa Speedway‘s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge and earned a $21,000 payday for his efforts. With the victory, Larson joined...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Schuchart Eyes Elusive Knoxville Nationals Crown
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Logan Schuchart has come oh so close to claiming one of sprint car racing‘s crown jewel events and this year‘s 61st running of the Knoxville Nationals presents a prime opportunity for him to finish the job. Since 2019, Schuchart has posted runner-up results in...
Radio Iowa
Knoxville set to host sprint car racing’s biggest event
Sprint Car Racing’s biggest event begins Wednesday night with the first of two nights of qualifying at the Knoxville Nationals. Saturday night’s championship lineup will be determined by a point system that even includes time trials and heat races. “And then we come around an run a feature...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Sides Motorsports Preps For Two-Car Run At Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (Aug. 9, 2022) – The 61st annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is on tap for Sides Motorsports, which will feature a two-car team this week. Robbie Price competes on Wednesday during the opening preliminary night and Tim Kaeding will be part of...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Marks Holds Slight Lead In Latest Rankings
Brent Marks maintained a slight advantage over Danny Dietrich in the National Sprint Car Rankings heading into this week‘s Knoxville Nationals at Iowa‘s Knoxville Raceway. Marks boasts an average finish of 4.4 in 54 starts this season, while Dietrich has an average finish of 4.480 in 61 starts.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Hickle Adjusting To New Challenge
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Earlier this year J.J. Hickle made a big decision to change the trajectory of his racing career by leaving the comforts of home. Heading into this week‘s Knoxville Nationals that move appears to have paid off. The Quilcene, Wash., native received an offer to wheel...
kniakrls.com
Mayor Hatch Shares his Thoughts on the Nationals
This is the week of the 410 Knoxville Nationals. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch shares his thoughts on what the Nationals mean for Knoxville. “The Knoxville Nationals means a lot. Whenever you have an event that can bring in 20 to 30,000 people for a week into your town spending money and going to businesses, eating at restaurants, potentially coming here to live…We get a lot of people, I talk to people all the time that live here that say we were here for the races, fell in love with your town, and a couple years later we moved here, so potentially growing our community. It’s huge in any and every aspect we love having it, and it’s just such a great time for us, that energy that you feel, all the stuff that’s going on throughout that couple weeks of racing, it’s just such a good time for our community, and we just we love having them here.“
sprintcarandmidget.com
Reutzel Holds Slim 'Mr. Sprint Car' Lead
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Aaron Reutzel holds a four-point lead over defending Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” champion, Giovanni Scelzi as Tuesday provides a day of rest ahead of the 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals Presented by Casey‘s. Brian Brown, Parker Price-Miller...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Reutzel Takes Charge Of 'Mr. Sprint Car' Standings
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Aaron Reutzel has been having quite a week, and leads the current Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into tonight‘s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation and Country Builders Construction at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa.
KCRG.com
Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Cubs are one of ten minor league baseball teams sold as part of a deal between Endeavor Group Holdings (their previous owner) and Silver Lake (the new owner). Silver Lake is an investment firm out of the bay area in California. They are...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa couple wins $10,000 on lottery scratcher ticket
CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa couple is $10,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratcher ticket. "My husband, Taylor, has always been the chooser of the lottery tickets,” Kayly Wolkenhauer told officials on Thursday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “We’ve had a few wins, 5 and 10 bucks, maybe even $50 here and there, but never one like this.”
What it takes to be an Iowa State Fair food vendor
DES MOINES, Iowa — Food vendors at the Iowa State Fair may not have it as easy as you would think. There are a lot of steps to getting to the fair that start months in advance. Food vendors need to apply to the fair to get a spot and when they do they need […]
KCCI.com
Wakonda Club preparing for restoration
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
widerightnattylite.com
Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff. Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others....
KCCI.com
Urbandale pitcher to play in Dyersville where his parents got engaged
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Tuesday will mark the first-ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams. It will also be the first time one Cedar Rapids Kernels pitcher will step foot on the movie site after growing up in the Hawkeye state, KCRG reports. “Throughout my...
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State squarely on the bubble in ESPN Bracketology Update
Iowa State is squarely on the bubble in ESPN’s post-summer bracketology update that dropped Tuesday morning. The Cyclones are listed in the ‘first four out’ category as the squad looks to return to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has...
KCCI.com
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa
GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Iowa Woman Wakes From Coma After Corn-Hauling Accident
Iowa has been faced with drought conditions that have been adding to the stress farmers are feeling towards the growing season. But one farmer in Ames has also gone into this year facing hardships, but it wasn’t with his corn plant. The DesPlanques family has been running their sweetcorn...
