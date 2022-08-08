Read full article on original website
Sides Motorsports Preps For Two-Car Run At Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (Aug. 9, 2022) – The 61st annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s is on tap for Sides Motorsports, which will feature a two-car team this week. Robbie Price competes on Wednesday during the opening preliminary night and Tim Kaeding will be part of...
Hickle Adjusting To New Challenge
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Earlier this year J.J. Hickle made a big decision to change the trajectory of his racing career by leaving the comforts of home. Heading into this week‘s Knoxville Nationals that move appears to have paid off. The Quilcene, Wash., native received an offer to wheel...
Larson Goes Back To Back For $21,000
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Another August, another Kyle Larson victory in the state of Iowa. For the second year in a row, the Elk Grove, Calif., native claimed Southern Iowa Speedway‘s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge and earned a $21,000 payday for his efforts. With the victory, Larson joined...
Knoxville Nationals Preview: Wednesday
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The 61st NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals kicks off Wednesday night at the historic Knoxville Raceway with a field of heavy hitters led by 10-time race winner Donny Schatz. Schatz and the other 51 drivers scheduled for Wednesday‘s program will be chasing points in the traditional...
Knoxville Notes: Contenders Tune Up In Cappy Classic
KNOXVILLLE, Iowa — Sixty-nine cars and drivers signed in for Sunday night‘s 11th annual Capitani Classic at Knoxville Raceway, which is traditionally the last chance for competitors to get laps at the legendary half-mile track before the Nationals begin on Wednesday night. While many of the drivers considered...
Reutzel Takes Charge Of 'Mr. Sprint Car' Standings
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Aaron Reutzel has been having quite a week, and leads the current Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into tonight‘s Sage Fruit Front Row Challenge Presented by the Rayce Rudeen Foundation and Country Builders Construction at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa.
