San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Colorado State
National Weather Service details potential serious rain threat coming this weekend

Weather watchers are calling for higher-than-normal rain chances through the weekend. The threat of rain will then drop below normal rain chances early next week. This weekend, according to the National Weather Service, widespread showers and. thunderstorms are expected to develop each afternoon in response to a weak disturbance sitting...
TEXAS STATE
Pizzerias in San Antonio – 10 Best Pizza Places Near You

Few things are better than walking into a pizzeria and smelling the oregano that’s baking in the brick oven. Usually, people order their pizza from fast-food restaurants like Dominos. But in San Antonio, we support local, which means the pizzerias too. If you want to switch up the dough for this week’s pizza night, order from one of these pizzerias!
Weather
Environment
NWS
San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Canyon Lake Fishing Report for Week of Aug. 10: Good

Thanks to Texas Parks & Wildlife, you can find everything you need to know about fishing conditions in Canyon Lake. GOOD. Water lightly stained; 83 degrees; 5.34 feet low. Bass are good, holding over brush piles and grass edges in 18-24 feet of water biting on Carolina rigs, drop shots and Ned rigs. Striped bass are schooling at first light near the dam with topwater and swimbaits. Crappie are slow. Report by Charles Whited, Barefoot Fishing Tours.
CANYON LAKE, TX
Home sales drop in San Antonio, but prices rise

Home sales saw a fourth straight month of declines in the San Antonio area, dropping 15% in July, compared to the same time period last year. The San Antonio Board of Realtors reports countywide homes sales were down nearly 17% in July compared to 2021. High prices and increased mortgage rates and inflation have all been cited as factors in the decline of home sales locally and nationally.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Scorched border counties downstream of depleted Falcon Lake face ‘threat of imminent disaster’

Two county judges in the Rio Grande Valley issued declarations of disaster this week in response to the increasingly severe water shortage and ongoing drought in the region. Judge Richard F. Cortez signed a local state of disaster on Thursday. It explained that Hidalgo County “has suffered exceptional drought conditions that pose a threat of imminent disaster.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Exploring mom and pop shops across Texas — and why they’re worth the detour

Road trips are not just about where you’re going, of course, but also where you stop along the way: Maybe an antique store, a fruit stand or a five and dime. And in this month’s edition of Texas Highways Magazine, you can find the cream of roadside stop crop. The magazine listed 15 small-town shops from all over the state. Michael Hoinski, deputy editor for Texas Highways, joined Texas Standard to talk about what makes these shops worth a detour.
TEXAS STATE
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE

